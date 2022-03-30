Author Correction: Novel mode of defective neural tube closure in the non-obese diabetic (NOD) mouse strain

The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus does not only cause infections of the respiratory tract. Other organ systems, such as the nervous system, can also be affected. In fact, SARS-CoV-2 mRNA has been detected in the brain in autopsies of patients who died from COVID-19. There is also growing evidence that coronaviruses can enter the retina of the eye, yet it is unclear which retinal structures are infected by SARS-CoV-2 and whether the retinal pathologies identified in COVID-19 patients are a direct or indirect result of retinal infection. A collaborative team of researchers led by Thomas Rauen and Hans Schöler of the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Biomedicine and virologist Stephan Ludwig of the Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität Münster has now decided to utilize organoids—an organ-like model system—of the retina from human reprogrammed stem cells to study SARS-CoV-2 infection of the retina. According to the study, SARS-CoV-2 actually infects retinal cells, especially retinal ganglion cells, but also light-sensitive cells. Furthermore, the researchers show that coronaviruses can also replicate in these cell types. This finding is new and underlines the need to monitor retinal pathologies as a possible consequence of long COVID.

