What it’s like to eat at Asia’s best restaurant

India has finally lifted its international flight ban two years after services were suspended due to the pandemic.As of Sunday 27 March, regular operations have resumed.Some 60 airlines from 40 different countries have been permitted to operate up to 1,783 weekly flights to and from India during the summer season, which runs until 29 October.Meanwhile, six Indian airlines have been given the go ahead by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to operate up to 1,466 weekly international departures.It brings the total to 3,249 potential flights to/from India each week during the season. This number represents the most flights...
