Coral calcification mechanisms in a warming ocean and the interactive effects of temperature and light

By Claire L. Ross
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 72 (2022) Cite this article. Ocean warming is transforming the world's coral reefs, which are governed by the growth of marine calcifiers, most notably branching corals. Critical to skeletal growth is the corals' regulation of their internal chemistry to promote calcification. Here we...

Tonga Volcano Eruption Caused Massive Space Plasma Disturbances on a Global Scale

MIT Haystack Observatory identifies long-duration atmospheric waves launched by the recent Tonga eruption. The recent eruption of Tonga’s Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha‘apai volcano, at 04:14:45 UT on January 15, 2022, was recently confirmed to have launched far-reaching, massive global disturbances in the Earth’s atmosphere. Using data recorded...
SCIENCE
Rapid changes to the Arctic seafloor noted as submerged permafrost thaws

A new study has documented how the thawing of permafrost submerged underwater at the edge of the Arctic Ocean is affecting the seafloor. A new study from MBARI researchers and their collaborators is the first to document how the thawing of permafrost, submerged underwater at the edge of the Arctic Ocean, is affecting the seafloor. The study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on March 14, 2022.
SCIENCE
Ancient sludge under permafrost indicates Earth’s future

Using lake sediment in the Tibetan Plateau, researchers show that permafrost at high elevations is more vulnerable than arctic permafrost under projected future climate conditions. From the ancient sludge of lakebeds in Asia’s Tibetan Plateau, scientists can decipher a vision of Earth’s future. That future, it turns out, will look...
SCIENCE
Warming oceans will significantly alter how sound travels underwater

Climate change will significantly alter how sound travels underwater, potentially affecting natural soundscapes as well as accentuating human-generated noise, according to a new global study that identified future ocean "acoustic hotspots." These changes to ocean soundscapes could impact essential activities of marine life. In warmer water, sound waves propagate faster...
ENVIRONMENT
Ice shelf collapses in previously stable East Antarctica

The ice shelf, about 460 square miles wide (1200 square kilometers) holding in the Conger and Glenzer glaciers from the warmer water, collapsed between March 14 and 16, said ice scientist Catherine Walker of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. She said scientists have never seen this happen in this part of the continent, making it worrisome.
EARTH SCIENCE
Satellites' lasers reveal changes in Earth's water movement

Understanding climate change and its effects on humans, animals, and natural spaces requires studying Earth as a whole, interconnected system. Water movement on Earth, in particular, is a process that affects everything from global climate to the smallest habitats. In 2018, NASA and the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences...
ASTRONOMY
Heatwaves at both of Earth’s poles alarm climate scientists

Startling heatwaves at both of Earth’s poles are causing alarm among climate scientists, who have warned the “unprecedented” events could signal faster and abrupt climate breakdown. Temperatures in Antarctica reached record levels at the weekend, an astonishing 40C above normal in places. At the same time, weather...
ENVIRONMENT
Meteorites That Helped Form Earth May Have Originated in the Outer Solar System

Evidence suggests surface minerals of outer main-belt asteroids, proposed to have sourced building blocks of Earth’s water and life, are only stable at low temperatures. These asteroids formed in distant orbits and may help explain Earth’s composition. Our Solar System is believed to have formed from a cloud...
ASTRONOMY
Solar Storm Parade: Several Geomagnetic Storms Hit Earth This Week; Resulted in Brilliant Auroral Coronae

The Sun has been busy throwing what can be likened to temper tantrums as it approaches the Solar Maximum phase of its 11-year activity cycle. Since the beginning of 2022, it has been shooting out Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) almost every day. And while most of them managed to evade the Earth, some of those eruptions have blasted in our general direction — resulting in geomagnetic storms.
ASTRONOMY
Scientists Detected Mysterious and Unstable Blobs Beneath Earth's Mantle

Two massive blob-like formations exist within the Earth's mantle, roughly on opposing ends of the planet. Each of the blobs, technically known as Large Low-Shear-Velocity Provinces (LLSVPs), is the size of a continent and 100 times taller than Mt. Everest. One is located beneath the African continent, while the other is located beneath the Pacific Ocean.
ASTRONOMY
The role of the Pacific Decadal Oscillation and ocean-atmosphere interactions in driving US temperature variability

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 18 (2022) Cite this article. Heatwaves can have devastating impact on society and reliable early warnings at several weeks lead time are needed. Previous studies showed that north-Pacific sea surface temperatures (SST) can provide long-lead predictability for eastern US temperature, mediated by an atmospheric Rossby wave. The exact mechanisms, however, are not well understood. Here we analyze two different Rossby waves associated with temperature variability in western and eastern US, respectively. Causal discovery analyses reveal that both waves are characterized by positive ocean-atmosphere feedbacks at daily timescales. Only for the eastern US, a long-lead causal link from SSTs to the Rossby wave exists, which generates summer temperature predictability. We show that this SST forcing mechanism originates from the evolution of the winter-to-spring Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO). During pronounced winter-to-spring PDO phases (either positive or negative) eastern US summer temperature forecast skill more than doubles, providing a temporary window of enhanced long-lead predictability.
ENVIRONMENT
Metabolic plasticity improves lobster's resilience to ocean warming but not to climate-driven novel species interactions

Marine species not only suffer from direct effects of warming oceans but also indirectly via the emergence of novel species interactions. While metabolic adjustments can be crucial to improve resilience to warming, it is largely unknown if this improves performance relative to novel competitors. We aimed to identify if spiny lobsters-inhabiting a global warming and species re-distribution hotspot-align their metabolic performance to improve resilience to both warming and novel species interactions. We measured metabolic and escape capacity of two Australian spiny lobsters, resident Jasus edwardsii and the range-shifting Sagmariasus verreauxi, acclimated to current average-(14.0Â Â°C), current summer-(17.5Â Â°C) and projected future summer-(21.5Â Â°C) habitat temperatures. We found that both species decreased their standard metabolic rate with increased acclimation temperature, while sustaining their scope for aerobic metabolism. However, the resident lobster showed reduced anaerobic escape performance at warmer temperatures and failed to match the metabolic capacity of the range-shifting lobster. We conclude that although resident spiny lobsters optimise metabolism in response to seasonal and future temperature changes, they may be unable to physiologically outperform their range-shifting competitors. This highlights the critical importance of exploring direct as well as indirect effects of temperature changes to understand climate change impacts.
WILDLIFE
Scientist puzzled over Yellowstone geyser

If you have been keeping track of geyser activity in Yellowstone National Park, you may have noticed that March 4th was the most recent eruption of Steamboat Geyser in the Norris Geyser Basin. This was the 151steruption since the geyser reactivated in early 2018. There was a total of 48...
ASTRONOMY

