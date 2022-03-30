ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ecological and societal effects of Central Asian streamflow variation over the past eight centuries

By Feng Chen
Cover picture for the articleNpj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 27 (2022) Cite this article. Understanding changes in water availability is critical for Central Asia; however, long streamflow reconstructions extending beyond the period of instrumental gauge measurements are largely missing. Here, we present a 785-year-long streamflow reconstruction from spruce tree rings from...

