China

An improved daily standardized precipitation index dataset for mainland China from 1961 to 2018

By Qianfeng Wang
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe standardized precipitation index (SPI), one of the most commonly used drought indicators, is widely used in the research areas of drought analysis and drought prediction in different fields such as meteorology, agriculture, and hydrology. However, its main disadvantage is the relatively coarse time resolution of one month. To improve the...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Improving multiple model ensemble predictions of daily precipitation and temperature through machine learning techniques

Gowdagere Siddaramaiah DwarakishÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0338-76961Â. Multi-Model Ensembles (MMEs) are used for improving the performance of GCM simulations. This study evaluates the performance of MMEs of precipitation, maximum temperature and minimum temperature over a tropical river basin in India developed by various techniques like arithmetic mean, Multiple Linear Regression (MLR), Support Vector Machine (SVM), Extra Tree Regressor (ETR), Random Forest (RF) and long short-term memory (LSTM). The 21 General Circulation Models (GCMs) from National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA) Earth Exchange Global Daily Downscaled Projections (NEX-GDDP) dataset and 13 GCMs of Coupled Model Inter-comparison Project, Phase 6 (CMIP6) are used for this purpose. The results of the study reveal that the application of a LSTM model for ensembling performs significantly better than models in the case of precipitation with a coefficient of determination (R2) value of 0.9. In case of temperature, all the machine learning (ML) methods showed equally good performance, with RF and LSTM performing consistently well in all the cases of temperature with R2 value ranging from 0.82 to 0.93. Hence, based on this study RF and LSTM methods are recommended for creation of MMEs in the basin. In general, all ML approaches performed better than mean ensemble approach.
SCIENCE
US News and World Report

Lockdowns, School Closures Return to Mainland China

China’s government ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses and halted public transportation in Shenzhen, the finance and tech hub that’s home to 17.5 million people and many of the country’s most prominent companies, including Huawei Technologies and Apple supplier Foxconn. [. READ:. New Federal Data Shows...
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Nuclear Aurora kinase A switches mA reader YTHDC1 to enhance an oncogenic RNA splicing of tumor suppressor RBM4

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 97 (2022) Cite this article. Aberrant RNA splicing produces alternative isoforms of genes to facilitate tumor progression, yet how this process is regulated by oncogenic signal remains largely unknown. Here, we unveil that non-canonical activation of nuclear AURKA promotes an oncogenic RNA splicing of tumor suppressor RBM4 directed by m6A reader YTHDC1 in lung cancer. Nuclear translocation of AURKA is a prerequisite for RNA aberrant splicing, specifically triggering RBM4 splicing from the full isoform (RBM4-FL) to the short isoform (RBM4-S) in a kinase-independent manner. RBM4-S functions as a tumor promoter by abolishing RBM4-FL-mediated inhibition of the activity of the SRSF1-mTORC1 signaling pathway. Mechanistically, AURKA disrupts the binding of SRSF3 to YTHDC1, resulting in the inhibition of RBM4-FL production induced by the m6A-YTHDC1-SRSF3 complex. In turn, AURKA recruits hnRNP K to YTHDC1, leading to an m6A-YTHDC1-hnRNP K-dependent exon skipping to produce RBM4-S. Importantly, the small molecules that block AURKA nuclear translocation, reverse the oncogenic splicing of RBM4 and significantly suppress lung tumor progression. Together, our study unveils a previously unappreciated role of nuclear AURKA in m6A reader YTHDC1-dependent oncogenic RNA splicing switch, providing a novel therapeutic route to target nuclear oncogenic events.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction to: CCDC12 promotes tumor development and invasion through the Snail pathway in colon adenocarcinoma

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-04617-y, published online 25 February 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained errors in the affiliations. The correct affiliations should be as follows: Fengying Du1,2,6, Lipan Peng1,6, Qiang Wang3, Kangdi Dong1, Wenting Pei4, Hongqing Zhuo1, Tao Xu1, Changqing Jing1, Leping Li1 and Jizhun Zhang1,5.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
Phone Arena

The iPhone rules the premium smartphone market in every region for 2021

Okay, a new report from Counterpoint Research shows that premium smartphone sales reached records in 2021, and on top of that, Apple's iPhones were the top seller in every territory, reports AppleInsider. It seems that Apple is ruling the premium smartphone category around the world. Apple rules premium smartphone category,...
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Daily motionless activities: A dataset with accelerometer, magnetometer, gyroscope, environment, and GPS data

The dataset presented in this paper presents a dataset related to three motionless activities, including driving, watching TV, and sleeping. During these activities, the mobile device may be positioned in different locations, including the pants pockets, in a wristband, over the bedside table, on a table, inside the car, or on other furniture, for the acquisition of accelerometer, magnetometer, gyroscope, GPS, and microphone data. The data was collected by 25 individuals (15 men and 10 women) in different environments in CovilhÃ£ and FundÃ£o municipalities (Portugal). The dataset includes the sensors' captures related to a minimum of 2000 captures for each motionless activity, which corresponds to 2.8"‰h (approximately) for each one. This dataset includes 8.4"‰h (approximately) of captures for further analysis with data processing techniques, and machine learning methods. It will be useful for the complementary creation of a robust method for the identification of these type of activities.
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Hardware

China's Fenghua No.1 GPU Gains Certification as RTX 3060 Rival

The Fenghua No.1 GPU recently passed an important milestone for mass adoption in China. The GPU, created by Xindong Technology and Innosilicon, was initially announced in November 2021. We received some interesting but not entirely revealing performance indicators a month later. This month the GPU was certified for running stably and offering "outstanding performance on the Tongxin UOS operating system," reports ITHome.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Statistical modeling of SARS-CoV-2 substitution processes: predicting the next variant

We build statistical models to describe the substitution process in the SARS-CoV-2 as a function of explanatory factors describing the sequence, its function, and more. These models serve two different purposes: first, to gain knowledge about the evolutionary biology of the virus; and second, to predict future mutations in the virus, in particular, non-synonymous amino acid substitutions creating new variants. We use tens of thousands of publicly available SARS-CoV-2 sequences and consider tens of thousands of candidate models. Through a careful validation process, we confirm that our chosen models are indeed able to predict new amino acid substitutions: candidates ranked high by our model are eight times more likely to occur than random amino acid changes. We also show that named variants were highly ranked by our models before their appearance, emphasizing the value of our models for identifying likely variants and potentially utilizing this knowledge in vaccine design and other aspects of the ongoing battle against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Factbox-Commercial Airliner Crashes in Mainland China

BEIJING (Reuters) - A China Eastern Airlines passenger jet en route to Guangzhou from Kunming with 132 people on board crashed in the subtropical mountains of southern China on Monday, in mainland China's first commercial airliner crash since 2010. [L2N2VO0CL]. Below are some notable crashes by commercial planes in mainland...
ACCIDENTS
Nature.com

Correction to: The circular RNA hsa_circ_0001394 promotes hepatocellular carcinoma progression by targeting the miR-527/UBE2A axis

The original version of this article contained a mistake. The equal contribution statement should be deleted "These authors contributed equally: Yu Yan, Yu Nie, Chun Peng, Fuchen Xing and Saiguang Ji". The original article has been corrected. Department of Oncology, The Second Hospital of Nanjing, Nanjing University of Chinese...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Orbital-resolved visualization of single-molecule photocurrent channels

Given its central role in utilizing light energy, photoinduced electron transfer (PET) from an excited molecule has been widely studied1,2,3,4,5,6. However, even though microscopic photocurrent measurement methods7,8,9,10,11 have made it possible to correlate the efficiency of the process with local features, spatial resolution has been insufficient to resolve it at the molecular level. Recent work has, however, shown that single molecules can be efficiently excited and probed when combining a scanning tunnelling microscope (STM) with localized plasmon fields driven by a tunable laser12,13. Here we use that approach to directly visualize with atomic-scale resolution the photocurrent channels through the molecular orbitals of a single free-base phthalocyanine (FBPc) molecule, by detecting electrons from its first excited state tunnelling through the STM tip. We find that the direction and the spatial distribution of the photocurrent depend sensitively on the bias voltage, and detect counter-flowing photocurrent channels even at a voltage where the averaged photocurrent is near zero. Moreover, we see evidence of competition between PET and photoluminescence12, and find that we can control whether the excited molecule primarily relaxes through PET or photoluminescence by positioning the STM tip with three-dimensional, atomic precision. These observations suggest that specific photocurrent channels can be promoted or suppressed by tuning the coupling to excited-state molecular orbitals, and thus provide new perspectives for improving energy-conversion efficiencies by atomic-scale electronic and geometric engineering of molecular interfaces.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Identification of minimal parameters for optimal suppression of chaos in dissipative driven systems

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-17969-9, published online 21 December 2017. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "P.J.M. and R.C. acknowledge financial support from the Ministerio de EconomÃa y Competitividad (MINECO, Spain) through FIS2011-25167 and FIS2012-34902 projects, respectively. R.C. acknowledges financial support from the...
SPAIN
Nature.com

Retraction Note: The nuclear orphan receptor Nur77 alleviates palmitate-induced fat accumulation by down-regulating G0S2 in HepG2 cells

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-23141-8, published online 19 March 2018. After publication of this Article it was brought to the Editors' attention that the data in FigureÂ 2 (with the exception of the data for Nur 77) were previously published in FigureÂ 2 of the authors' previous paper1. Data from FigureÂ 5B were published as part of FigureÂ 5 of the same previous publication. Additionally, multiple partial duplications between images representing different samples were identified as follows:
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Together, we must help refugee researchers to thrive

International Science Council, Paris, France. Many scientists and engineers fleeing armed conflicts remain in refugee camps or are underemployed in their new host countries (see Nature 598, 527–529; 2021) — a situation of renewed urgency since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Beyond meritorious efforts to support individuals, we need to work out how best to help displaced scholars to thrive.
FRANCE

