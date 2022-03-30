ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A citizen centred urban network for weather and air quality in Australian schools

By Giulia Ulpiani
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-quality, standardized urban canopy layer observations are a worldwide necessity for urban climate and air quality research and monitoring. The Schools Weather and Air Quality (SWAQ) network was developed and distributed across the Greater Sydney region with a view to establish a citizen-centred network for investigation of the intra-urban heterogeneity and...

