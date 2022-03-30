ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Adsorption behavior and performance of ammonium onto sorghum straw biochar from water

By Huajie Xu
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSorghum has been widely used for liquor production and brewing, but how to make efficiently utilize sorghum straw (SS) has become an urgent problem. Meanwhile, the wastewater produced by winemaking is typical organic wastewater with a high ammonium concentration. To solve the problem of resource utilization of SS and remove ammonium...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Nonlinear polariton parametric emission in an atomically thin semiconductor based microcavity

Parametric nonlinear optical processes are at the heart of nonlinear optics underpinning the central role in the generation of entangled photons as well as the realization of coherent optical sources. Exciton-polaritons are capable to sustain parametric scattering at extremely low threshold, offering a readily accessible platform to study bosonic fluids. Recently, two-dimensional transition-metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) have attracted great attention in strong light"“matter interactions due to robust excitonic transitions and unique spin-valley degrees of freedom. However, further progress is hindered by the lack of realizations of strong nonlinear effects in TMD polaritons. Here, we demonstrate a realization of nonlinear optical parametric polaritons in a WS2 monolayer microcavity pumped at the inflection point and triggered in the ground state. We observed the formation of a phase-matched idler state and nonlinear amplification that preserves the valley population and survives up to room temperature. Our results open a new door towards the realization of the future for all-optical valley polariton nonlinear devices.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: The nuclear orphan receptor Nur77 alleviates palmitate-induced fat accumulation by down-regulating G0S2 in HepG2 cells

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-23141-8, published online 19 March 2018. After publication of this Article it was brought to the Editors' attention that the data in FigureÂ 2 (with the exception of the data for Nur 77) were previously published in FigureÂ 2 of the authors' previous paper1. Data from FigureÂ 5B were published as part of FigureÂ 5 of the same previous publication. Additionally, multiple partial duplications between images representing different samples were identified as follows:
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A deletion affecting an LRR-RLK gene co-segregates with the fruit flat shape trait in peach

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-07022-0, published online 27 July 2017. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article is incomplete. "We thank Cristian Fontich (IRTA) and JesÃºs GarcÃa Brunton (IMIDA) for maintaining and providing peach material. This work received financial support from the Spanish Ministry of Economy and...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Research#Produced Water#Science And Technology#Ssb#300#2 5 G L#Introduction Ammonium
Nature.com

Nuclear Aurora kinase A switches mA reader YTHDC1 to enhance an oncogenic RNA splicing of tumor suppressor RBM4

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 97 (2022) Cite this article. Aberrant RNA splicing produces alternative isoforms of genes to facilitate tumor progression, yet how this process is regulated by oncogenic signal remains largely unknown. Here, we unveil that non-canonical activation of nuclear AURKA promotes an oncogenic RNA splicing of tumor suppressor RBM4 directed by m6A reader YTHDC1 in lung cancer. Nuclear translocation of AURKA is a prerequisite for RNA aberrant splicing, specifically triggering RBM4 splicing from the full isoform (RBM4-FL) to the short isoform (RBM4-S) in a kinase-independent manner. RBM4-S functions as a tumor promoter by abolishing RBM4-FL-mediated inhibition of the activity of the SRSF1-mTORC1 signaling pathway. Mechanistically, AURKA disrupts the binding of SRSF3 to YTHDC1, resulting in the inhibition of RBM4-FL production induced by the m6A-YTHDC1-SRSF3 complex. In turn, AURKA recruits hnRNP K to YTHDC1, leading to an m6A-YTHDC1-hnRNP K-dependent exon skipping to produce RBM4-S. Importantly, the small molecules that block AURKA nuclear translocation, reverse the oncogenic splicing of RBM4 and significantly suppress lung tumor progression. Together, our study unveils a previously unappreciated role of nuclear AURKA in m6A reader YTHDC1-dependent oncogenic RNA splicing switch, providing a novel therapeutic route to target nuclear oncogenic events.
CANCER
Space.com

Tracks of China's Zhurong Mars rover spotted by NASA orbiter (photo)

A NASA spacecraft orbiting Mars has spotted China's Zhurong rover down on the surface, providing an epic overview of the vehicle's travels through the red dirt. The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) captured the image of Zhurong on March 11, according to a post from the researchers behind MRO's powerful HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Relative effects of land conversion and land-use intensity on terrestrial vertebrate diversity

The Supplementary Software was inadvertently omitted from the original version of the published article. This has now been corrected in the HTML version of the Article. Department of Botany and Biodiversity Research, University of Vienna, Rennweg 14, 1030, Vienna, Austria. Philipp Semenchuk,Â Christoph Plutzar,Â Franz Essl,Â Johannes WesselyÂ &Â Stefan...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Single-cell analysis reveals heterogeneity in metal adsorption

Biosorption is the removal of contaminants from a sample by adsorbing them onto the surface of a biological material. It is expected to provide environmental and economic benefits compared with conventional separation techniques. A team of scientists including a researcher from the University of Tsukuba has analyzed the interaction of Galdieria sulphuraria algae with precious metals to better understand the biosorption process. Their findings are published in Journal of Hazardous Materials.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Opposite forms of adaptation in mouse visual cortex are controlled by distinct inhibitory microcircuits

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28635-8, published online 24 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5. The titles for Fig. 5a and Fig. 5g were incorrectly given as "SST ChrimsonR (gain ")" and "SST ChrimsonR (gain !)" instead of "SST ChrimsonR (gain â†“)" and "SST ChrimsonR (gain â†‘)", respectively. This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: CCDC12 promotes tumor development and invasion through the Snail pathway in colon adenocarcinoma

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-04617-y, published online 25 February 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained errors in the affiliations. The correct affiliations should be as follows: Fengying Du1,2,6, Lipan Peng1,6, Qiang Wang3, Kangdi Dong1, Wenting Pei4, Hongqing Zhuo1, Tao Xu1, Changqing Jing1, Leping Li1 and Jizhun Zhang1,5.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Half-integer anomalous currents in 2D materials from a QFT viewpoint

Charge carriers in Dirac/Weyl semi-metals exhibit a relativistic-like behavior. In this work we propose a novel type of intrinsic half-integer Quantum Hall effect in 2D materials, thereby also offering a topological protection mechanism for the current. Its existence is rooted in the 2D parity anomaly, without any need for a perpendicular magnetic field. We conjecture that it may occur in disturbed honeycomb lattices where both spin degeneracy and time reversal symmetry are broken. These configurations harbor two distinct gap-opening mechanisms that, when occurring simultaneously, drive slightly different gaps in each valley, causing a net anomalous conductivity when the chemical potential is tuned to be between the distinct gaps. Some examples of promising material setups that fulfill the prerequisites of our proposal are also listed to motivate looking for the effect at the numerical and experimental level.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: In-vivo functional and structural retinal imaging using multiwavelength photoacoustic remote sensing microscopy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08508-2, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section, under the subheading 'Animal preparation',. "Albino rats (NU/NU, Charles River, MA, USA) were imaged to demonstrate the in-vivo capabilities of the system.". "Albino rats (Charles River, MA,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Land-based climate change mitigation measures can affect agricultural markets and food security

In the version of this article originally published, a footnote indicating that Shinichiro Fujimori and Wenchao Wu contributed equally was omitted. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Shinichiro Fujimori, Wenchao Wu. Department of Environmental Engineering, Kyoto University, Kyoto,...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

A TMPRSS2 inhibitor acts as a pan-SARS-CoV-2 prophylactic and therapeutic

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus remains...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Impact of limited residential address on health effect analysis of predicted air pollution in a simulation study

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Correction to: Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41370-022-00412-1, published online 26 January 2022. The article "Impact of limited residential address on health effect analysis of predicted air pollution in a simulation study", written by Yoon-Bae Jun, Insang Song,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of nanoparticle-mediated delivery of SFRP4 siRNA for treating Dupuytren disease

Dupuytren disease (DD) is a progressive fibrous proliferative disease. It invades the palmar aponeurosis and extends to the finger fascia, eventually leading to flexion contracture of the metacarpophalangeal or interphalangeal joint. At present, surgical resection and the local injection of collagenase are the main methods for the treatment of DD, but postoperative complications and high recurrence rates often occur. Bioinformatics analysis showed that the increased expression of SFRP4 protein was closely related to the incidence of DD. Persistent and effective inhibition of SFRP4 expression may be a promising treatment for DD. We prepared SFRP4 siRNA/nanoparticle complexes (si-SFRP4) and negative siRNA/nanoparticle complexes (NC) and applied them in vitro and in vivo. Flow cytometry analysis showed that si-SFRP4 could be successfully transfected into DD cells. MTT and EdU staining assays showed that the OD values and percentage of EdU-positive cells in the si-SFRP4 group were significantly lower than those in the NC group. Scratch tests showed that the wound healing rate of the si-SFRP4 group was lower than that of the NC group, and the difference was statistically significant. The expression of SFRP4 and Î±-SMA protein in the si-SFRP4 group significantly decreased in both DD cells and xenografts. Compared with the NC group, the xenograft quality of the si-SFRP4 group was significantly reduced. Masson's trichrome staining showed that the collagen and fibrous cells in the si-SFRP4 group were more uniform, slender, parallel and regular. The above experimental results suggest that the proliferation and metabolism of palmar aponeurosis cells and the quality of metacarpal fascia xenografts were both significantly decreased. We speculated that nanoparticle-mediated SFRP4 siRNA can be used as a potential new method for the treatment of DD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Post-publication careers: follow-up expeditions reveal avalanches at Dyatlov Pass

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 81 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Communications Earth and Environment https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00393-x, published online 24 March 2022. In the original version of this article, the doi for reference 1 was incorrectly given as https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-020-0008. This should have been https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-020-00081-8....
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Global cities are sinking — and humans are partly to blame

Many coastal cities around the world are sinking as sea levels rise, a combination of trends that drastically increases the risk of urban flooding1. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $199.00. only...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Chile’s science ambitions — three notes of caution

Pablo Astudillo ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-2472-8595 0. Universidad Autónoma de Chile, Santiago, Chile. I agree that Chile’s new government offers fresh hope for the country’s science (see Nature 603, 560–561; 2022). But, as an erstwhile advocate for the Ministry for Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation founded in 2018, I sound three notes of caution to help shape its policies for later this year.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy