Adsorption behavior and performance of ammonium onto sorghum straw biochar from water

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 97 (2022) Cite this article. Aberrant RNA splicing produces alternative isoforms of genes to facilitate tumor progression, yet how this process is regulated by oncogenic signal remains largely unknown. Here, we unveil that non-canonical activation of nuclear AURKA promotes an oncogenic RNA splicing of tumor suppressor RBM4 directed by m6A reader YTHDC1 in lung cancer. Nuclear translocation of AURKA is a prerequisite for RNA aberrant splicing, specifically triggering RBM4 splicing from the full isoform (RBM4-FL) to the short isoform (RBM4-S) in a kinase-independent manner. RBM4-S functions as a tumor promoter by abolishing RBM4-FL-mediated inhibition of the activity of the SRSF1-mTORC1 signaling pathway. Mechanistically, AURKA disrupts the binding of SRSF3 to YTHDC1, resulting in the inhibition of RBM4-FL production induced by the m6A-YTHDC1-SRSF3 complex. In turn, AURKA recruits hnRNP K to YTHDC1, leading to an m6A-YTHDC1-hnRNP K-dependent exon skipping to produce RBM4-S. Importantly, the small molecules that block AURKA nuclear translocation, reverse the oncogenic splicing of RBM4 and significantly suppress lung tumor progression. Together, our study unveils a previously unappreciated role of nuclear AURKA in m6A reader YTHDC1-dependent oncogenic RNA splicing switch, providing a novel therapeutic route to target nuclear oncogenic events.
