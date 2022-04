Not so nostalgic: According to an insider, Khloé Kardashian is sick and tired of Lamar Odom pining over their breakup, especially after his moping on Celebrity Big Brother. Odom, 42, whose four-year marriage to the reality star, 37, imploded in 2016 amid his cheating and substance abuse, publicly begged for a meet-up with his former love, "but Khloé has zero desire," the insider dishes. "It’s bad enough that he’s saying all this soppy stuff on TV, but he’s also blowing her phone up and trying to wear her down through the few mutual friends they have left."

