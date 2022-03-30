Ethan Hawke was told to 'respect' the Marvel fanbase by his daughter Maya

Find out everything you need to know about Ryan Shawhughes, and her marriage to Ethan Hawke, plus his ex-wife Uma Thurman. Ethan Hawke, 51, has been a celebrated actor for over 30 years. After captivating audiences in the beloved coming-of-age film Dead Poets Society, Ethan has been an entertainment mainstay. He’s gone on to many more critically acclaimed and beloved roles, including in movies like Reality Bites and Gattaca. Through his career, he’s also been nominated for four Academy Awards. He’s received Best Supporting Actor nominations for his performances in Training Day and Boyhood in 2002 and 2015, respectively. He’s also gotten nods for the Best Adapted Screenplay category in 2005 and 2014 for Before Sunset and Before Midnight, respectively. Throughout his career, he’s been married twice. Find out more about his wife Ryan Shawhughes, 40, and his ex Uma Thurman, 51.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO