Ethan Hawke was told to 'respect' the Marvel fanbase by his daughter Maya

By Celebretainment
 2 days ago
Ethan Hawke's daughter told him to "respect" the Marvel fanbase. The 51-year-old actor - who has actress daughter Maya, 23, with ex-wife Uma Thurman - stars as villain Arthur Harrow in MCU series 'Moon Knight' and was told by Maya that his job was to "participate" with the audience....

