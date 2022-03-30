ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Ukraine fundraising event sold out at Fairfield Pavilion

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06484m_0etyI46L00

A Ukraine fundraising event slated to take place at Fairfield Pavilion is sold out, officials say.

The event called ' Fairfield Stands with Ukraine ' will begin at 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Fairfield Pavilion on 323 Fairfield Beach Road.

Fairfield residents worked in collaboration with Al's Angles and came together to raise funds for Razom & Ukrainian American Coordinating Counsel.

Organizer Oksana Launer says 300 tickets were sold at the already sold-out evening event that will include Ukrainian and local food, and a silent auction and raffle items.

Launer, who is Ukrainian, says many of her friends and family have been effected by the Russian invasion.

"My kindergarten friends, my school friends, my high school friends, all of those people were impacted. So the first week of the invasion was kind of restless," she says.

Those looking to donate still can by clicking here .

Organizers are using #FairfieldStandsWithUkraine on social media.

"Join Fairfield residents in collaboration with Al's Angels for a night to show support for Ukraine and experience some of the beautiful Ukrainian culture through music, food and art. In this heaviest of times, let's come together to raise funds," an event flyer read.

Organizers say all proceeds will benefit two Ukrainian charities currently providing vital defensive and humanitarian aid, Razom for Ukraine, and the Ukrainian American Coordinating Council.

For more information about the event, click here .

