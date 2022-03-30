ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Air France KLM loses fight against EU cartel fine

By Foo Yun Chee
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

BRUSSELS, March 30 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) and its Dutch subsidiary KLM on Wednesday lost their challenge against million-euro fines re-imposed by EU antitrust regulators five years ago for taking part in an air cargo cartel two decades ago.

Air France KLM said it was considering appeal against the decision.

Air France and 10 of its peers had in 2015 won their court fight against fines levied by the European Commission in 2010 for fixing air freight services, fuel and security surcharges between December 1999 and February 2006.

The EU competition enforcer subsequently fixed procedural errors pointed out by the Luxembourg-based General Court and in 2017 re-issued the same penalties except for Martinair which had its fine reduced.

The airlines then took their case back to the General Court, Europe's second-highest.

The Luxembourg-based court rejected Air France KLM and KLM's appeals and those brought by Martinair Holland, Cargolux, Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI).

"Air France-KLM has taken note of the EU General Court’s judgement on the appeal filed against the decision of the European Commission of 17 March 2017 against 13 cargo operators, including Group airlines Air France, KLM and Martinair for practices considered to be anti-competitive in the air cargo sector," Air France KLM said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YpRcg_0etxzoxe00
Air France employees stand around the first Air France airliner's Airbus A220 during a ceremony in the Air France hangar at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy near Paris, France, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

"The Group will immediately analyse this decision in view of an appeal before the Court of Justice. Provisions of 350.6 million euros ($391 million) including interest have been made in respect of these fines in the accounts on 31 December 2021," it added.

The Commission had fined Air France 182.9 million euros, the highest, followed by KLM at 127.1 million. The total fine for the cartel made up of 12 airlines came to 776 million euros.

The court reduced the fines for Air Canada (AC.TO), Japan Airlines (9201.T), British Airways (ICAG.L), Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK), Latam Airlines Group and its subsidiary Lan Cargo.

SAS's (SAS.ST) fine remained about the same after judges reduced the penalties for part of its infringements but increased them for others.

Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and subsidiary Swiss International Airlines escaped a fine as it alerted the EU competition authority to the cartel.

The cases are T-323/17 Martinair Holland, T-324/17 SAS Cargo Group and others, T-325/17 KLM, T-336/17 Air Canada, T-334/17 Cargolux Airlines, T-337/17 Air France–KLM, T-338/17 Air France, T-340/17 Japan Airlines, Case T-341/17 British Airways, T-342/17 Deutsche Lufthansa and others, T-343/17 Cathay Pacific Airways, T-344/17 Latam Airlines Group & Lan Cargo and T-350/17 Singapore Airlines & Singapore Airlines Cargo.

($1 = 0.8967 euros)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle/Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

World's longest commercial flight route is created as Cathay Pacific launch 10,326-mile New York-Hong Kong service avoiding Russian airspace

Cathay Pacific will set a new world record for the longest commercial flight route after tweaking its New York to Hong Kong journey to avoid Russian airspace. Hong Kong's national flag carrier will now send jets journeying between JFK in New York and Hong Kong International (HKG) around Russia rather than through it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cntraveler.com

These Airlines Are Easing Mask Requirements on U.K. Flights

Air travel in the United Kingdom is about to have fewer pandemic restrictions. Starting on Wednesday, March 16, two of the nation's major airlines—British Airways and Virgin Atlantic—will both significantly ease their onboard face mask requirements. When the new policies take effect on Wednesday, passengers on both airlines...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

British Airways IT outage: These are passengers’ rights after latest disruption

Tens of thousands of British Airways passengers have been caught up in the latest round of disruption involving the airline’s IT systems. More than 100 short-haul flights to and from the carrier’s main base have been cancelled or diverted, while thousands of long-haul passengers endured overnight waits.Fortunately, the law makes it clear that BA must get people where they need to be as soon as possible, provide hotels and meals as appropriate, and pay compensation to any passenger who arrives three hours or more behind schedule.These are the key obligations for any airline that cancels a flight at short notice...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air France Klm#European Union#Air Canada#Dutch#The European Commission#The General Court#Singapore Airlines#The Eu General Court#The Group
simpleflying.com

LATAM Airbus A320 Lands With Landing Gear Pointing The Wrong Way

Yesterday afternoon, an Airbus A320-200 operating a LATAM Colombia flight from Medellín to Cartagena had to return to the departure airport due to a landing gear issue. This resulted in it touching down with the front wheel rotated 90 degrees to the side, prompting a shower of sparks to emerge as it slowed on the runway.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
simpleflying.com

This Week In Aviation History: Singapore Airlines' Only Hijacking

On March 26, 1991, Singapore Airlines flight SQ 117 was en-route to Singapore from Kuala Lumpur when four Pakistani hijackers commandeered it. The Airbus A310 with the registration number 9V-STP had taken off from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (SZB) at 21:38 local time headed for Singapore Changi Airport (SIN).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Which Airlines Have Flown The Most Examples Of Each Boeing 767 Variant?

The 767 has been a popular aircraft with many airlines and a success story for Boeing. It remains in production in 2022 (with outstanding freighter orders still), almost 40 years after it entered service. Boeing has developed several variants with differing levels of popularity. Developing the Boeing 767. The Boeing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motley Fool

Why Delta, United, and American Airlines Stocks Are Flying on Tuesday

Oil prices are dropping -- and so may be requirements to wear masks on airplanes. Add in easier availability of new COVID-19 booster shots, and air travelers may be feeling happier today. It's no wonder that airline investors are feeling happy, too. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

Russian Airlines Are Planning International Flights In April

As the destruction of Ukraine continues, Russia is restarting international flights to some of the few countries where its aircraft are welcome, like Sri Lanka. On March 22, Aeroflot Airlines announced that from April 8, flight SU288 will leave Moscow on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 2330, returning the next day at 1250.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Air Lease Says Russian Law on Leased Jets Could Help in Claiming Insurance

(Reuters) -A new Russian law on leased aircraft showed Moscow could "confiscate" planes and such a move might help it claim insurance, Air Lease Corp said at a time when leasing firms risk writing off jets stranded in the sanction-hit country. "It (the law) helps the insurance question because it...
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

British Airways Starts Serving Ryan Reynolds' Gin Onboard Flights

British Airways has announced a new partnership with Aviation American Gin to celebrate the carrier's new route to Portland. Service to London Heathrow will operate five times a week from June 3rd. Co-owned by Ryan Reynolds, the gin will be served on transatlantic flights and offered from the in-flight menu...
PORTLAND, OR
Reuters

France's Macron says EU states reach deal on carbon tax

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - European Union member states have reached an agreement on a carbon tax, which is imposed on products imported into the bloc that are produced by less stringent climate standards, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

Delays At Heathrow As British Airways Faces Another IT Meltdown

Significant delays and cancelations met passengers flying into London on British Airways today as the airline recovered from technical issues. The technical outage was the second one for the British flag carrier in less than a month. British Airways saw over 40 flights into London Heathrow (LHR) canceled today as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

EU Members Should Keep Budgets 'Reactive' Over Ukraine Crisis - France

PARIS (Reuters) - EU governments need to keep their fiscal stances "reactive" in the face of the current Ukraine crisis with targetted measures for households and firms, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. Le Maire, who on Tuesday will preside over a meeting with other EU finance ministers in Brussels,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

387K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy