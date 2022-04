Two people are dead and a third is injured following a crash east of Hagerstown, Maryland, just after midnight on Saturday, according to police. Maryland State Troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack responded to a car crash in the area of Jefferson Boulevard and Twin Springs Drive around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday and discovered two cars with significant damage with people still inside, police said.

HAGERSTOWN, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO