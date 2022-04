MORGANTOWN, W. Va — The daunting Big 12 Conference is on West Virginia’s horizon, and it starts with a road trip to the Lone Star State. Randy Mazey’s ball club heads to TCU to open its league slate for a three-game series with the Horned Frogs. TCU has already completed two Big 12 series, dropping just one out of its six conference games so far to sit second in the standings.

