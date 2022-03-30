Gusty winds expected Thursday, showers and thunder possible

PITTSBURGH — Hang on to your hats Thursday, gusty winds and a few storms will blow through making it feel like spring. One round of showers and a possible rumble of thunder will move in early, with winds gusting as high as 30 mph to 35 mph around sunrise.

If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app.

Another round of storms may pop up mid morning through early afternoon bring the threat for heavy downpours and lightning.

Any storm that develops could also create winds strong enough to do damage, so have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you if you head out to get the latest watches, warnings, and alerts. Colder temps will mix rain showers with a few snow showers Friday along with wind chills near freezing.

