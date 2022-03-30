Medical Report: Millions of drugs used to treat COVID-19 are going unused

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The United States Department of Health and Human Services has announced that millions of drugs used to treat COVID-19 are going unused.

We have learned from decades of dealing with the flu that a combination of vaccines and early treatment when necessary can save countless lives. The same can be said of COVID-19, and there is no doubt that vaccines have been promoted and distributed quite well.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the availability and use of monoclonal antibodies and oral medications like Molnupiravir — which inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 — have been underused.

For instance, only 10% of the available doses of Molnupiravir — also known as Paxlovid — have been used. The drug needs to be given within the first five days of exposure to the coronavirus and is available under emergency use authorization for those at high risk of hospitalization.

