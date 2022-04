Fontaines D.C. have added extra dates to their 2022 UK and Ireland headline tour – see the new dates below and pick up tickets here. The band’s tour, which will come after the release of their third album ‘Skinty Fia’ in April, kicks off at Hull Bonus Arena on November 7, with dates also lined up in Manchester, London, Glasgow and Dublin before the jaunt wraps up at Belfast Ulster Hall on December 7.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO