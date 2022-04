David Crosby looked back to the Byrds' first European tour when the Beatles took the band under their wing back in 1965. “Croz” recalled to Uncut, “Paul (McCartney) was kind to us from when the Byrds went over to England for the first time. They had us over to their houses, they’d invite us to parties. I remember McCartney drove me home in his Mini Cooper from a horrible gig somewhere in Soho. It was a terrible place — blood-smeared, bug-infested, hideous. And he went, 'Ah, it’s not that bad. We’ve played there three or four times!'”

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO