ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Dylan Moran at Oxford New Theatre

stereoboard.com
 1 day ago

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Dylan Moran events here. Official...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Suzanne Rothberg

Update:The Capitol Theatre's New Shows For The Spring Season

Port Chester's Capitol Theatre Announces It's New Show Schedule For Spring 2022. In my last article on The Capitol Theatre, I covered one of their shows, The Capitol Sessions:Headcount Benefit back in November of 2021. Covid was still active which kept most concertgoers away from the theatre then but is winding down and then, unfortunately, returns full blast and there's nothing being done about it. Fast forward springtime; just around the corner this week, and Daylight Savings Time recently kicking in; the theatre is offering a multitude of new shows this year. Could live concerts make a triumphant return once again?
PORT CHESTER, NY
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its final performance of Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. The company noted that the role of the Composer will be sung by Olivia Vote replacing Isabel Leonard. Vote joined the roster of the Metropolitan Opera in the 2018-19 season for...
THEATER & DANCE
BET

Renowned Gospel Singer-Songwriter LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Gospel singer-songwriter LaShun Pace, who rose to prominence as one of the critical members of the sibling singing group, The Anointed Pace Sisters, has died following a long battle with an illness. She was 60-years-old. According to Atlanta’s 11Alive, Pace had been on dialysis for five years while waiting for...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Moran
Observer

Baritone Lucia Lucas Becomes First Openly Trans Singer to Perform at the Met Opera

Last month, in the role of the escaped prisoner, Angelotti, in Puccini’s Tosca, Lucia Lucas, became the first openly trans singer to perform at the Met. Lucas was the first trans opera singer to come out, in 2014, and she has continued to perform traditional baritone roles in the years since. Lucas has the kind of rich, formidable, rumbling voice that the ears register as a force of nature: a hailstorm or an earthquake. Lucas is a Heldenbaritone, or a heroic baritone: a forceful, dramatic voice part with a high register, and a wide emotional range, generally associated with Wagner and with dark, masculine roles.
MUSIC
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Sadness: A fine Scots composer has died

We regret to report the death of John McLeod, a wondrously gifted composer and unfailingly courteous man whose music is performed with respect and affection in many countries. John was 88 and we will not see his like again. He outlived his dear wife Margaret by just six months. Their...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Oxford New Theatre#Apollo
BBC

Henry Moore sculpture Mother And Child sells for £400,000

A sculpture by pioneering Yorkshire artist Henry Moore has sold at auction for eight times its top estimate. The lead sculpture, titled Mother And Child, is considered "extremely rare" as it is a material the sculptor used only for a short period in the 1930s, Dreweatts auctioneers said. The piece...
VISUAL ART
operawire.com

Against the Grain Theatre Announces New Opera-Film ‘Bound’

Toronto’s Against the Grain Theatre has announced the upcoming run of its new opera-film, “Bound.”. “Bound” features four storytellers, each of whom had challenging yet very different journeys finding their place and voice in Canada. These perceived outsiders include Dr. Nadiya Vasdani, who attended med school in the Caribbean and completed her residency in Flint, Michigan during the water crisis; Cindy Rivers, who hailed from the Canadian Maritimes, traveled across the country to work in the oil industry and struggled with gender identity; Dr. Zulfikar Hirji, a political refugee from Uganda, who faced racism in his new country; and Rania Younes who, after a successful career in advertising in Dubai, struggled to break into the Canadian industry.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Classic Rock Q107

Bob Dylan Announces New Book, ‘The Philosophy of Modern Song’

Bob Dylan has announced a new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, which will be released on Nov. 8. The book, which Dylan first began work on in 2010, contains more than 60 essays that examine songs by songwriters like Stephen Foster, Elvis Costello, Hank Williams and Nina Simone. According to a press release, the book "offers a master class on the art and craft of songwriting."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
operawire.com

Anthony Roth Costanzo Headlines Death by Classical’s 2022 Season

Death of Classical has announced its 2022 season. For the purposes of this article, the focus will be soley on operatic performances. The company will present Sarah Kirkland Snider’s “Mass for the Endangered,” “a celebration of—and an elegy for—the natural world; a prayer for endangered species and the imperiled environments in which they live.” The work will feature the vocal ensemble Gallicantus and instrumentalists from the Decoda Ensemble.
PERFORMING ARTS
96.9 WOUR

Central New Yorker Shines Bright As Waitress Comes To The Stanley Theatre

Many people dream of the bright lights and being on a touring Broadway musical. One Central New Yorker is living out that dream every day of his life. Devin Croad is a Vernon, New York native who attended VVS. Nowadays, he works as the Head Electrician for the nationwide touring production of Waitress. The musical was written by Sara Bareilles and nominated for 4 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.
UTICA, NY
The Independent

Alan Cumming to star as Robert Burns as part of Edinburgh Festival line-up

Alan Cumming will play Robert Burns in a solo show at this year’s Edinburgh Festival, which is set to welcome more than 2,300 artists to the Scottish capital.Burn, inspired by the life of the poet, is likely to be one of the highlights of the three-week festival in August.The festival is returning to a scale not seen since before the pandemic, with 14 venues hosting 87 events and more than 160 performances.Fergus Linehan, who will be serving as its director for the final time before handing over the reigns to Nicola Benedetti, said this is a “special year for the...
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

Guildhall School of Music and Drama Announces Summer 2022 Events Season

London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama has announced a full slate of summer events replete with concerts, drama, opera, and more. For this article, only vocal events and performances are listed. To see the complete lineup, visit Guildhall School’s website. Voiceworks: Contemporary Collaboration will feature Artist in...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy