Chemistry

Dichotomy of platinum(II) and gold(III) carbene intermediates switching from N- to O-selectivity

By Hongming Jin
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePt(II) and Au(III)-mediated intermolecular divergent annulations of benzofurazans and ynamides highlighted the N- to O-selectivity of tunable metal carbene intermediates. PtCl2 with a bulky phosphite ligand resulted in the specific synthesis of six-membered quinoxaline N-oxides and successfully suppressed the in-situ deoxygenation of N-oxides. On the other hand, an unique gold(III) catalyst...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Catalogue of flat-band stoichiometric materials

Topological electronic flattened bands near or at the Fermi level are a promising route towards unconventional superconductivity and correlated insulating states. However, the related experiments are mostly limited to engineered materials, such as moirÃ© systems1,2,3. Here we present a catalogue of the naturally occuring three-dimensional stoichiometric materials with flat bands around the Fermi level. We consider 55,206 materials from the Inorganic Crystal Structure Database catalogued using the Topological Quantum Chemistry website4,5, which provides their structural parameters, space group, band structure, density of states and topological characterization. We combine several direct signatures and properties of band flatness with a high-throughput analysis of all crystal structures. In particular, we identify materials hosting line-graph or bipartite sublattices-in either two or three dimensions-that probably lead to flat bands. From this trove of information, we create the Materials Flatband Database website, a powerful search engine for future theoretical and experimental studies. We use the database to extract a curated list of 2,379 high-quality flat-band materials, from which we identify 345 promising candidates that potentially host flat bands with charge centres that are not strongly localized on the atomic sites. We showcase five representative materials and provide a theoretical explanation for the origin of their flat bands close to the Fermi energy using the S-matrix method introduced in a parallel work6.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Orbital-resolved visualization of single-molecule photocurrent channels

Given its central role in utilizing light energy, photoinduced electron transfer (PET) from an excited molecule has been widely studied1,2,3,4,5,6. However, even though microscopic photocurrent measurement methods7,8,9,10,11 have made it possible to correlate the efficiency of the process with local features, spatial resolution has been insufficient to resolve it at the molecular level. Recent work has, however, shown that single molecules can be efficiently excited and probed when combining a scanning tunnelling microscope (STM) with localized plasmon fields driven by a tunable laser12,13. Here we use that approach to directly visualize with atomic-scale resolution the photocurrent channels through the molecular orbitals of a single free-base phthalocyanine (FBPc) molecule, by detecting electrons from its first excited state tunnelling through the STM tip. We find that the direction and the spatial distribution of the photocurrent depend sensitively on the bias voltage, and detect counter-flowing photocurrent channels even at a voltage where the averaged photocurrent is near zero. Moreover, we see evidence of competition between PET and photoluminescence12, and find that we can control whether the excited molecule primarily relaxes through PET or photoluminescence by positioning the STM tip with three-dimensional, atomic precision. These observations suggest that specific photocurrent channels can be promoted or suppressed by tuning the coupling to excited-state molecular orbitals, and thus provide new perspectives for improving energy-conversion efficiencies by atomic-scale electronic and geometric engineering of molecular interfaces.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Stereodivergent dual-catalytic propargylation of oxindoles

The construction of all stereoisomers of molecules containing contiguous stereocentres with full control of the absolute and relative stereochemical configuration has rarely been demonstrated. An approach involving dual-catalytic activation enables the stereodivergent Î±-propargylation of oxindoles with high stereocontrol and shows broad substrate scope. This is a preview of...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Highly efficient and selective electrocatalytic hydrogen peroxide production on Co-O-C active centers on graphene oxide

Electrochemical oxygen reduction provides an eco-friendly synthetic route to hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), a widely used green chemical. However, the kinetically sluggish and low-selectivity oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) is a key challenge to electrochemical production of H2O2 for practical applications. Herein, we demonstrate that single cobalt atoms anchored on oxygen functionalized graphene oxide form Co-O-C@GO active centres (abbreviated as Co1@GO for simplicity) that act as an efficient and durable electrocatalyst for H2O2 production. This Co1@GO electrocatalyst shows excellent electrochemical performance in O2-saturated 0.1"‰M KOH, exhibiting high reactivity with an onset potential of 0.91"‰V and H2O2 production of 1.0"‰mg"‰cmâˆ’2 hâˆ’1 while affording high selectivity of 81.4% for H2O2. Our combined experimental observations and theoretical calculations indicate that the high reactivity and selectivity of Co1@GO for H2O2 electrogeneration arises from a synergistic effect between the O-bonded single Co atoms and adjacent oxygen functional groups (C-O bonds) of the GO present in the Co-O-C active centres.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Cobalt(II)"“tetraphenylporphyrin-catalysed carbene transfer from acceptor"“acceptor iodonium ylides via N-enolate"“carbene radicals

Square-planar cobalt(II) systems have emerged as powerful carbene transfer catalysts for the synthesis of numerous (hetero)cyclic compounds via cobalt(III)"“carbene radical intermediates. Spectroscopic detection and characterization of reactive carbene radical intermediates is limited to a few scattered experiments, centered around monosubstituted carbenes. Here, we reveal the formation of disubstituted cobalt(III)"“carbene radicals derived from a cobalt(II)"“tetraphenylporphyrin complex and acceptor"“acceptor Î»3-iodaneylidenes (iodonium ylides) as carbene precursors and their catalytic application. Iodonium ylides generate biscarbenoid species via reversible ligand modification of the paramagnetic cobalt(II)"“tetraphenylporphyrin complex catalyst. Two interconnected catalytic cycles are involved in the overall mechanism, with a monocarbene radical and an N-enolate"“carbene radical intermediate at the heart of each respective cycle. Notably, N-enolate formation is not a deactivation pathway but a reversible process, enabling transfer of two carbene moieties from a single N-enolate"“carbene radical intermediate. The findings are supported by extensive experimental and computational studies.
CHEMISTRY
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Single-molecule imaging of microRNA-mediated gene silencing in cells

MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are small non-coding RNAs, which regulate the expression of thousands of genes; miRNAs silence gene expression from complementary mRNAs through translational repression and mRNA decay. For decades, the function of miRNAs has been studied primarily by ensemble methods, where a bulk collection of molecules is measured outside cells. Thus, the behavior of individual molecules during miRNA-mediated gene silencing, as well as their spatiotemporal regulation inside cells, remains mostly unknown. Here we report single-molecule methods to visualize each step of miRNA-mediated gene silencing in situ inside cells. Simultaneous visualization of single mRNAs, translation, and miRNA-binding revealed that miRNAs preferentially bind to translated mRNAs rather than untranslated mRNAs. Spatiotemporal analysis based on our methods uncovered that miRNAs bind to mRNAs immediately after nuclear export. Subsequently, miRNAs induced translational repression and mRNA decay within 30 and 60"‰min, respectively, after the binding to mRNAs. This methodology provides a framework for studying miRNA function at the single-molecule level with spatiotemporal information inside cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modulating the tumor-associated macrophage landscape

Targeting the post-translational modification enzyme QPCTL prevents the protection of CCL2 and CCL7 from N-terminal degradation, inactivates their chemotactic function and limits the recruitment of pro-tumoral macrophages. The chemokine"“chemokine receptor (CK"“CKR) network represents a major orchestrator of cell recruitment and shapes the tumor microenvironment (TME)1. This network is a highly...
CANCER
Nature.com

Dopamine D3 receptor signaling alleviates mouse rheumatoid arthritis by promoting Toll-like receptor 4 degradation in mast cells

Dopamine receptors are involved in several immunological diseases. We previously found that dopamine D3 receptor (D3R) on mast cells showed a high correlation with disease activity in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, but the mechanism remains largely elusive. In this study, a murine collagen-induced arthritis (CIA) model was employed in both DBA/1 mice and D3R knockout mice. Here, we revealed that D3R-deficient mice developed more severe arthritis than wild-type mice. D3R suppressed mast cell activation in vivo and in vitro via a Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4)-dependent pathway. Importantly, D3R promoted LC3 conversion to accelerate ubiquitin-labeled TLR4 degradation. Mechanistically, D3R inhibited mTOR and AKT phosphorylation while enhancing AMPK phosphorylation in activated mast cells, which was followed by autophagy-dependent protein degradation of TLR4. In total, we found that D3R on mast cells alleviated inflammation in mouse rheumatoid arthritis through the mTOR/AKT/AMPK-LC3-ubiquitin-TLR4 signaling axis. These findings identify a protective function of D3R against excessive inflammation in mast cells, expanding significant insight into the pathogenesis of rheumatoid arthritis and providing a possible target for future treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction to: The circular RNA hsa_circ_0001394 promotes hepatocellular carcinoma progression by targeting the miR-527/UBE2A axis

The original version of this article contained a mistake. The equal contribution statement should be deleted "These authors contributed equally: Yu Yan, Yu Nie, Chun Peng, Fuchen Xing and Saiguang Ji". The original article has been corrected. Department of Oncology, The Second Hospital of Nanjing, Nanjing University of Chinese...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin promotes neovascularization in diabetic mice through enhancing skeletal muscle cells paracrine function

Diabetes mellitus is associated with series of macrovascular and microvascular pathological changes that cause a wide range of complications. Diabetic patients are highly susceptible to hindlimb ischemia (HLI), which remains incurable. Evidence shows that skeletal muscle cells secrete a number of angiogenic factors to promote neovascularization and restore blood perfusion, this paracrine function is crucial for therapeutic angiogenesis in diabetic HLI. In this study we investigated whether sotagliflozin, an anti-hyperglycemia SGLT2 inhibitor, exerted therapeutic angiogenesis effects in diabetic HLI in vitro and in vivo. In C2C12 skeletal muscle cells, we showed that high glucose (HG, 25"‰mM) under hypoxia markedly inhibited cell viability, proliferation and migration potentials, which were dose-dependently reversed by pretreatment with sotagliflozin (5âˆ’20"‰Î¼M). Sotagliflozin pretreatment enhanced expression levels of angiogenic factors HIF-1Î±, VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in HG-treated C2C12 cells under hypoxia as well as secreted amounts of VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in the medium; pretreatment with the HIF-1Î± inhibitor 2-methoxyestradiol (2-ME2, 10"‰Î¼M) or HIF-1Î± knockdown abrogated sotagliflozin-induced increases in VEGF-A and PDGF-BB expression, as well as sotagliflozin-stimulated cell proliferation and migration potentials. Furthermore, the conditioned media from sotagliflozin-treated C2C12 cells in HG medium enhanced the migration and proliferation capabilities of vascular endothelial and smooth muscle cells, two types of cells necessary for forming functional blood vessels. In vivo study was conducted in diabetic mice subjected to excising the femoral artery of the left limb. After the surgery, sotagliflozin (10"‰mg/kg) was directly injected into gastrocnemius muscle of the left hindlimb once every 3 days for 3 weeks. We showed that intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin effectively promoted the formation of functional blood vessels, leading to significant recovery of blood perfusion in diabetic HLI mice. Together, our results highlight a new indication of SGLT2 inhibitor sotagliflozin as a potential therapeutic angiogenesis agent for diabetic HLI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Opposite forms of adaptation in mouse visual cortex are controlled by distinct inhibitory microcircuits

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28635-8, published online 24 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5. The titles for Fig. 5a and Fig. 5g were incorrectly given as "SST ChrimsonR (gain ")" and "SST ChrimsonR (gain !)" instead of "SST ChrimsonR (gain â†“)" and "SST ChrimsonR (gain â†‘)", respectively. This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: The nuclear orphan receptor Nur77 alleviates palmitate-induced fat accumulation by down-regulating G0S2 in HepG2 cells

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-23141-8, published online 19 March 2018. After publication of this Article it was brought to the Editors' attention that the data in FigureÂ 2 (with the exception of the data for Nur 77) were previously published in FigureÂ 2 of the authors' previous paper1. Data from FigureÂ 5B were published as part of FigureÂ 5 of the same previous publication. Additionally, multiple partial duplications between images representing different samples were identified as follows:
SCIENCE
Nature.com

IL-1-mediated inflammation induced by different RNA vaccines is context-specific

Systemic inflammatory responses generated by lipid-formulated RNA vaccines are driven by differential induction of pro- and anti-inflammatory interleukin-1 (IL-1) family members in mice and humans. Whereas RNA modifications can prevent these pro-inflammatory responses, certain lipid formulations used in the vaccines can induce IL-1-mediated innate immunity even in the absence of RNA.
CANCER
Nature.com

Spin-triplet superconductivity in Weyl nodal-line semimetals

Topological semimetals are three dimensional materials with symmetry-protected massless bulk excitations. As a special case, Weyl nodal-line semimetals are realized in materials having either no inversion or broken time-reversal symmetry and feature bulk nodal lines. The 111-family, including LaNiSi, LaPtSi and LaPtGe materials (all lacking inversion symmetry), belongs to this class. Here, by combining muon-spin rotation and relaxation with thermodynamic measurements, we find that these materials exhibit a fully-gapped superconducting ground state, while spontaneously breaking time-reversal symmetry at the superconducting transition. Since time-reversal symmetry is essential for protecting the normal-state topology, its breaking upon entering the superconducting state should remarkably result in a topological phase transition. By developing a minimal model for the normal-state band structure and assuming a purely spin-triplet pairing, we show that the superconducting properties across this family can be described accurately. Our results demonstrate that the 111 materials reported here provide an ideal test-bed for investigating the rich interplay between the exotic properties of Weyl nodal-line fermions and unconventional superconductivity.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

BRCA1 mutations in high-grade serous ovarian cancer are associated with proteomic changes in DNA repair, splicing, transcription regulation and signaling

Despite recent advances in the management of BRCA1 mutated high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSC), the physiology of these tumors remains poorly understood. Here we provide a comprehensive molecular understanding of the signaling processes that drive HGSC pathogenesis with the addition of valuable ubiquitination profiling, and their dependency on BRCA1 mutation-state directly in patient-derived tissues. Using a multilayered proteomic approach, we show the tight coordination between the ubiquitination and phosphorylation regulatory layers and their role in key cellular processes related to BRCA1-dependent HGSC pathogenesis. In addition, we identify key bridging proteins, kinase activity, and post-translational modifications responsible for molding distinct cancer phenotypes, thus providing new opportunities for therapeutic intervention, and ultimately advance towards a more personalized patient care.
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Relative effects of land conversion and land-use intensity on terrestrial vertebrate diversity

The Supplementary Software was inadvertently omitted from the original version of the published article. This has now been corrected in the HTML version of the Article. Department of Botany and Biodiversity Research, University of Vienna, Rennweg 14, 1030, Vienna, Austria. Philipp Semenchuk,Â Christoph Plutzar,Â Franz Essl,Â Johannes WesselyÂ &Â Stefan...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

H3K9me3 represses G6PD expression to suppress the pentose phosphate pathway and ROS production to promote human mesothelioma growth

The role of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) in human cancer is incompletely understood. In a metabolite screening, we observed that inhibition of H3K9 methylation suppressed aerobic glycolysis and enhances the PPP in human mesothelioma cells. Genome-wide screening identified G6PD as an H3K9me3 target gene whose expression is correlated with increased tumor cell apoptosis. Inhibition of aerobic glycolysis enzyme LDHA and G6PD had no significant effects on tumor cell survival. Ablation of G6PD had no significant effect on human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma xenograft growth in athymic mice. However, activation of G6PD with the G6PD-selective activator AG1 induced tumor cell death. AG1 increased tumor cell ROS production and the resultant extrinsic and intrinsic death pathways, mitochondrial processes, and unfolded protein response in tumor cells. Consistent with increased tumor cell death in vitro, AG1 suppressed human mesothelioma xenograft growth in a dose-dependent manner in vivo. Furthermore, AG1 treatment significantly increased tumor-bearing mouse survival in an intra-peritoneum xenograft athymic mouse model. Therefore, in human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma, G6PD is not essential for tumor growth. G6PD acts as a metabolic checkpoint to control metabolic flux towards the PPP to promote tumor cell apoptosis, and its expression is repressed by its promotor H3K9me3 deposition.
CANCER
Nature.com

Observing polymerization in 2D dynamic covalent polymers

The quality of crystalline two-dimensional (2D) polymers1,2,3,4,5,6 is intimately related to the elusive polymerization and crystallization processes. Understanding the mechanism of such processes at the (sub)molecular level is crucial to improve predictive synthesis and to tailor material properties for applications in catalysis7,8,9,10 and (opto)electronics11,12, among others13,14,15,16,17,18. We characterize a model boroxine 2D dynamic covalent polymer, by using in situ scanning tunnelling microscopy, to unveil both qualitative and quantitative details of the nucleation"“elongation processes in real time and under ambient conditions. Sequential data analysis enables observation of the amorphous-to-crystalline transition, the time-dependent evolution of nuclei, the existence of 'non-classical' crystallization pathways and, importantly, the experimental determination of essential crystallization parameters with excellent accuracy, including critical nucleus size, nucleation rate and growth rate. The experimental data have been further rationalized by atomistic computer models, which, taken together, provide a detailed picture of the dynamic on-surface polymerization process. Furthermore, we show how 2D crystal growth can be affected by abnormal grain growth. This finding provides support for the use of abnormal grain growth (a typical phenomenon in metallic and ceramic systems) to convert a polycrystalline structure into a single crystal in organic and 2D material systems.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Materials come alive

The dissemination of synthetic biology into materials science is creating an evolving class of functional, engineered living materials that can grow, sense and adapt similar to biological organisms. As the name implies, living cells are an integral constituent of engineered living materials1,2. But beyond that, in engineered living materials, cells...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

