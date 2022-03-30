Dichotomy of platinum(II) and gold(III) carbene intermediates switching from N- to O-selectivity

Diabetes mellitus is associated with series of macrovascular and microvascular pathological changes that cause a wide range of complications. Diabetic patients are highly susceptible to hindlimb ischemia (HLI), which remains incurable. Evidence shows that skeletal muscle cells secrete a number of angiogenic factors to promote neovascularization and restore blood perfusion, this paracrine function is crucial for therapeutic angiogenesis in diabetic HLI. In this study we investigated whether sotagliflozin, an anti-hyperglycemia SGLT2 inhibitor, exerted therapeutic angiogenesis effects in diabetic HLI in vitro and in vivo. In C2C12 skeletal muscle cells, we showed that high glucose (HG, 25"‰mM) under hypoxia markedly inhibited cell viability, proliferation and migration potentials, which were dose-dependently reversed by pretreatment with sotagliflozin (5âˆ’20"‰Î¼M). Sotagliflozin pretreatment enhanced expression levels of angiogenic factors HIF-1Î±, VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in HG-treated C2C12 cells under hypoxia as well as secreted amounts of VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in the medium; pretreatment with the HIF-1Î± inhibitor 2-methoxyestradiol (2-ME2, 10"‰Î¼M) or HIF-1Î± knockdown abrogated sotagliflozin-induced increases in VEGF-A and PDGF-BB expression, as well as sotagliflozin-stimulated cell proliferation and migration potentials. Furthermore, the conditioned media from sotagliflozin-treated C2C12 cells in HG medium enhanced the migration and proliferation capabilities of vascular endothelial and smooth muscle cells, two types of cells necessary for forming functional blood vessels. In vivo study was conducted in diabetic mice subjected to excising the femoral artery of the left limb. After the surgery, sotagliflozin (10"‰mg/kg) was directly injected into gastrocnemius muscle of the left hindlimb once every 3 days for 3 weeks. We showed that intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin effectively promoted the formation of functional blood vessels, leading to significant recovery of blood perfusion in diabetic HLI mice. Together, our results highlight a new indication of SGLT2 inhibitor sotagliflozin as a potential therapeutic angiogenesis agent for diabetic HLI.

