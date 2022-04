Like a rock — it’s a slogan that has some new backing behind it after a Chevy truck took a beating then kept on driving during Monday’s storms. Severe weather in many parts of Texas resulted in tornadoes overnight and stormchaser Brian Emfinger tweeted a video he captured of one of the tornadoes that touched down near Elgin. The video shows a red truck getting flipped on its side and then spinning around before landing back on its tires.

