Thompson Falls, MT

Thompson Falls boys second at Eureka track meet

By CHUCK BANDEL
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
 1 day ago

It’s one of the rites of spring.

As soon as the snow melts and often before it does, Montana high schoolers take to the running track, the jump pits and the weight throwing areas as track fever breaks out.

In what was one of the first track meets in this part of the state, Thompson Falls boys team used its edge in the running and jumping events to outpoint second-place Lincoln County (Eureka) 59-54 at the Eureka’s Fanciest Transformational Track and Field meet this past Saturday.

Plains, the third member of the three-team gathering finished third with 26 points as they won three events.

Eureka’s girls used a solid overall performance in several different events to capture the unofficial girls team title amassing 70 team points to easily outdistance second-place Plains which had 30 points.

The Thompson Falls girls took third with 26 points on the day.

The Blue Hawks took the top four places in the 100 meter run as part of their haul. Jesse Claridge won the event with a time of 12.22, just ahead of teammate Ryan Bucher who crossed the finish line in 12.28 seconds. Kaiden Robins made it a 1-2-3 sweep for T Falls with his time of 12.98, good for third.

Sam Feliska of Plains took fifth with a time of 14.24 seconds.

Lincoln County sprinter Caleb Utter got his team going with a win at 200 meters, just ahead of Plains’ Joseph Martin who covered the distance in 26.14. Third place in the 200 meters went to T Falls’ Robins who came in at 26.43.

In what would be Plains’ best event of the day, the 400 meter run, Mason Elliot captured first place with a time of 56.68, nearly two seconds ahead of fellow Horseman Darren Standeford’s 58.33.

Martin gave Plains another win in the 800 meters run, outkicking Eureka’s Kaden Gideon by nearly 10 seconds. Martin broke the tape in 2:58.61. Teammate Aaron Pfister finished third.

Thompson Falls got a pair of event win from William Hyatt, who won both the 1600 meter and 3200 meter runs by wide margins.

Plains also picked up a win in the 300 meter hurdle event, which was won by Mason Elliot in 46.74.

The Thompson Falls squad then won both of the days’ relay events, bringing home first place in the 4X100 and 4X400 races.

The Blue Hawks also got a pair of wins from Breck Ferris in the long and triple jumps where he dominated the early season competition.

Eureka won both the shot put and discus throws, as well as the javelin throw in sweeping the boys throwing events.

In the girls competition, Plains sprinter Elizabeth Flanagan won the 100 meter dash with a time of 15.34, while her Trotter teammates Amy Hill and Gracie Scribner took third and fourth.

Another bright spot for Plains was in the shot put and discus events, which were both won by Alexis Deming. She won the shot with a throw of 31-3, and added the discus title with her throw of 70 feet even.

Thompson Falls’ Chesney Lowe captured the javelin event with a toss of 110-6, almost 16 feet better than second place Lucy Reynolds of Eureka.

Lowe also added the pole vault title to her Saturday haul. The Lady Hawks also got a pair of wins from jumper Hattie Neesvig who took first in the long and triple jump competitions. Neesvig also earned a second place finish in the high jump.

Both Thompson Falls and Plains boys and girls return to action this Saturday at the Bigfork Invitational meet.

Plains softball has high hopes

Hopes are running high that this year's Plains High fast pitch softball team will be able to turn a blend of experience and youth into a winning product on the field. The Trotters return 12 players from last year's team, including pitcher Piper Bergstrom, senior Madison Elliot and Celsey VonHeeder.
T-Falls track teams ripe with potential

A good mix of experience and youth is being counted on this year to drive the Thompson Falls track and field teams throughout the 2022 season. Among those are six state caliber performers from last year's Blue Hawks teams, led by senior distance ace Will Hyatt who recently grabbed a pair of wins in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs at last weekend's Eureka Invitational.
Prep roundup: Courtney Miller strikes out 15 to lead Ferris softball; Crimson Rice homers, pitches Shadle Park to win

Roundup of Wednesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Ferris 10, North Central 0: Courtney Miller struck out 15 in a complete game one-hitter and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a double and the Saxons (4-3, 2-3) beat the Wolfpack (1-4, 1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.
Prep roundup: Jessica Waters homers twice, Mt. Spokane softball beats Gonzaga Prep

Roundup of Monday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Mt. Spokane 23, Gonzaga Prep 2: Jessica Waters went 3 for 3 with two home runs and seven RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (3-3, 3-1) beat the Bullpups (1-5, 1-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Willow Almquist homered twice with four RBIs and Avery Erickson and Cassie Jay added homers for the Wildcats.
Softball: Capsules for Greater Spokane League 2022 season

Capsules for 2022 fastpitch softball programs in the Greater Spokane League. Records from 2021 COVID-shortened season. Central Valley (11-2, 10-1 GSL): The Bears return several impact players for coach Joe Stanton, including SS Emily Schulhauser, OF Kinsey Urbiha, P Grace Melcher and 3B Sofia Morales. Cheney (6-7, 5-6): Coach Gary...
Prep roundup: Brandon Faire lifts University baseball; Gavin Wideman homers in Mt. Spokane win

Roundup of Tuesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. University 14, Ferris 2: Brandon Faire had three hits with a double, two RBIs and two runs and the visiting Titans (4-2, 3-1) beat the Saxons (0-4, 0-4) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game. Trenton Hiatt added two hits and drove in three and Dom Longo went 3 for 5 with two RBIs for U-Hi.
Ducks excited to host Hayward Premiere as capacity limits no longer apply

EUGENE, Ore. — Hayward Field reopened last year, and although the renovated venue hosted several meets in 2021 including the Olympic Trials, COVID-19 restrictions made events look a lot different. Fast-forward a year and this weekend's Hayward Premiere will be the first meet for the University of Oregon where...
Not messing with success: Missoula PaddleHeads bringing back standouts from 2021 championship season

MISSOULA — After dominating the Pioneer League last summer, it only makes sense the Missoula PaddleHeads bring back some of the same baseball players for 2022. That's exactly what they're doing, setting a foundation for another league championship push. It certainly won't be all the same because players come and go, move up and down and some even quit the game.
Orediggers golf makes progress in final tournament before conference

And just like that, the regular season is over. Two tournaments, two weeks apart, and now Montana Tech golf turns its focus to the Frontier Conference Championships April 11-13 at Banbury Golf Course in Eagle, Idaho. The Orediggers' men took second as a team with a 54-hole score of 23-over...
ALUMNI REPORT: Challis grad Strand cards 218 for Northwest Nazarene

Its a long drive from Challis to the clubhouse at Ridgecrest Golf Club in Nampa. But if there's anyone who knows long drives and golf it's Challis graduate Lane Strand. Strand proved both points this past week, leading Northwest Nazarene to a team victory at Ridgecrest at the NNU Intercollegiate.
Snake River starts with pair of wins over Firth, Teton

THOMAS – Just one day after shutting out a gritty Firth baseball team 2-0, the Snake River Panthers handed the ball to senior pitcher Ryker Watt and watched as he allowed a single hit while striking out 10 in a masterful display against the Teton Timberwolves. The outing not...
AT COLLEGE: March 31, 2022

Pryor, a 6-foot-3 junior guard who played two years at North Idaho College before transferring to Washington, started six of his 20 games in the Aggies lineup after battling injuries, averaging 2.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18 minutes per game. Pryor had two points and four assists for New Mexico State (27-7) in a second-round loss to fourth-seeded Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament on March 19, after the 12th-seeded Aggies beat No. 5 UConn in the first round. Pryor has since entered the transfer portal.
