TEXAS A&M 72, WASHINGTON STATE 56

 2 days ago

Percentages: FG .345, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Roberts 3-9, Bamba 2-3, N.Williams 1-3, Jakimovski 1-4, Rapp 0-2, Rodman 0-3, Flowers 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Abogidi). Turnovers: 17 (Bamba 3, Flowers 3, Roberts 3, Abogidi 2, Rapp 2,...

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Mississippi State's Jans' adds David Anwar as assistant, retains George Brooks 'on-staff'

Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter. Mississippi State men's basketball head coach Chris Jans officially added James Miller to his staff Tuesday night. He added a new piece Wednesday. Jans will be adding David Anwar as an assistant coach while longtime MSU assistant George Brooks will remain...
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
defpen

2022 Five-Star Anthony Black Commits to Arkansas Razorbacks

Head Coach Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have landed the commitment of 2022 five-star point guard Anthony Black. He committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks over the Gonzaga Bulldogs, TCU Horned Frogs, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and the NBA G League Ignite team. Musselman has the Razorbacks competing at the top levels of college basketball and now with him pulling in five-star recruits there could be no one to stop him from reaching the pinnacle of college basketball sooner rather than later.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Baylor Baseball races past UT Arlington

WACO, TX — The Baylor Baseball team picked up its fifth midweek win of the season on Tuesday, as the Bears beat UT Arlington 15-9. Baylor really blew the game open in the bottom of the second inning, as the Bears put up on an eight spot on the Mavericks, and never allowed UTA to […]
ARLINGTON, TX
State
Washington State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Arkansas signees fared in McDonald’s All-American Game

The nation’s top high school basketball players met in Chicago, Ill. Tuesday to compete in the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game, and Arkansas basketball was well represented. For the first time in program history, Arkansas basketball had three representatives to compete in the game. Class of 2022 signees Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh, as well as recent commit Anthony Black made history as they competed for the West team on Tuesday. Having multiple participants in the McDonald’s All-American Game is not uncommon for Arkansas basketball, but it has not happened in some time. The last time that two future Razorbacks played in the game was in 1988, when Todd Day and Lee Mayberry played in the game. Since then, Arkansas has had 11 signees to play in the prestigious game. Anthony Black4 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists in 17 minutesNick Smith Jr.8 points, 1 steal, 1 assist in 23 minutesJordan Walsh4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in 15 minutes11
CHICAGO, IL
KBTX.com

Aggies to host Abilene Christian in weekend series

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (19-12) returns to action at Davis Diamond this weekend when it hosts Abilene Christian (17-15) for a three-game series beginning Friday at 6 p.m. PROMOTIONS. An adidas A&M bucket hat will be available at Guest Services on Friday for the...
ABILENE, TX
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Three things to know about Mississippi State vs. No. 2 Arkansas baseball

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas baseball will host Mississippi State for a three-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium starting Friday. The defending national champion Bulldogs (16-10, 3-3 SEC) have struggled more than expected to start the season, losing three of their first six weekend series. Meanwhile, the Razorbacks (19-4, 5-1) have won all five of their weekend series, including two sweeps.
ARKANSAS STATE

