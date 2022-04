Carrollton's Brock Smith finished second and teammate Austin Colletti was third in the boys long jump was the Warriors boys and girls track and field teams competed at the FE Cope Invitational hosted by Salem on a chilly and snowy Friday night. Smith posted a leap of 19 feet, 11 inches and Colletti was right behind with a 19-5.5. Salem's Cam Jaquette won the event with a 20-04. ...

CARROLLTON, OH ・ 26 MINUTES AGO