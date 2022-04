ROBBINSVILLE — Since Ryan Bonanni became the head coach of Notre Dame boys lacrosse in 2019, the Irish have been one of the best teams in Mercer County. After overcoming hurdles caused by the pandemic in the past two seasons, Notre Dame is amped up for a full spring campaign to potentially take the program to the next level as one of the best in all of New Jersey.

