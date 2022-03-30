ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Electrically driven reprogrammable phase-change metasurface reaching 80% efficiency

By Sajjad Abdollahramezani
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePhase-change materials (PCMs) offer a compelling platform for active metaoptics, owing to their large index contrast and fast yet stable phase transition attributes. Despite recent advances in phase-change metasurfaces, a fully integrable solution that combines pronounced tuning measures, i.e., efficiency, dynamic range, speed, and power consumption, is still elusive. Here, we...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Scalable and accurate multi-GPU-based image reconstruction of large-scale ptychography data

While the advances in synchrotron light sources, together with the development of focusing optics and detectors, allow nanoscale ptychographic imaging of materials and biological specimens, the corresponding experiments can yield terabyte-scale volumes of data that can impose a heavy burden on the computing platform. Although graphics processing units (GPUs) provide high performance for such large-scale ptychography datasets, a single GPU is typically insufficient for analysis and reconstruction. Several works have considered leveraging multiple GPUs to accelerate the ptychographic reconstruction. However, most of these works utilize only the Message Passing Interface to handle the communications between GPUs. This approach poses inefficiency for a hardware configuration that has multiple GPUs in a single node, especially while reconstructing a single large projection, since it provides no optimizations to handle the heterogeneous GPU interconnections containing both low-speed (e.g., PCIe) and high-speed links (e.g., NVLink). In this paper, we provide an optimized intranode multi-GPU implementation that can efficiently solve large-scale ptychographic reconstruction problems. We focus on the maximum likelihood reconstruction problem using a conjugate gradient (CG) method for the solution and propose a novel hybrid parallelization model to address the performance bottlenecks in the CG solver. Accordingly, we have developed a tool, called PtyGer (Ptychographic GPU(multiple)-based reconstruction), implementing our hybrid parallelization model design. A comprehensive evaluation verifies that PtyGer can fully preserve the original algorithm's accuracy while achieving outstanding intranode GPU scalability.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Multimodal microwheel swarms for targeting in three-dimensional networks

Microscale bots intended for targeted drug delivery must move through three-dimensional (3D) environments that include bifurcations, inclined surfaces, and curvature. In previous studies, we have shown that magnetically actuated colloidal microwheels (Âµwheels) reversibly assembled from superparamagnetic beads can translate rapidly and be readily directed. Here we show that, at high concentrations, Âµwheels assemble into swarms that, depending on applied magnetic field actuation patterns, can be designed to transport cargo, climb steep inclines, spread over large areas, or provide mechanical action. We test the ability of these multimodal swarms to navigate through complex, inclined microenvironments by characterizing the translation and dispersion of individual Âµwheels and swarms of Âµwheels on steeply inclined and flat surfaces. Swarms are then studied within branching 3D vascular models with multiple turns where good targeting efficiencies are achieved over centimeter length scales. With this approach, we present a readily reconfigurable swarm platform capable of navigating through 3D microenvironments.
ENGINEERING
The Independent

Quantum battery can recharge electric car in 90 seconds, researchers reveal

A new type of battery charging technology could reduce the charge times of electric vehicles from hours to minutes, researchers claim.Calculations made by scientists at the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea revealed that so-called quantum batteries would reduce typical home charging times of electric cars from 10 hours to just three minutes.Charging at supercharger stations would be even quicker, dropping from around 30 minutes to 90 seconds – roughly the same amount of time it takes to fill a fuel-powered vehicle’s tank.Quantum batteries work through a phenomenon known as superabsorption, which involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Projected climate-driven changes in pollen emission season length and magnitude over the continental United States

Atmospheric conditions affect the release of anemophilous pollen, and the timing and magnitude will be altered by climate change. As simulated with a pollen emission model and future climate data, warmer end-of-century temperatures (4"“6"‰K) shift the start of spring emissions 10"“40 days earlier and summer/fall weeds and grasses 5"“15 days later and lengthen the season duration. Phenological shifts depend on the temperature response of individual taxa, with convergence in some regions and divergence in others. Temperature and precipitation alter daily pollen emission maxima by âˆ’35 to 40% and increase the annual total pollen emission by 16"“40% due to changes in phenology and temperature-driven pollen production. Increasing atmospheric CO2 may increase pollen production, and doubling production in conjunction with climate increases end-of-century emissions up to 200%. Land cover change modifies the distribution of pollen emitters, yet the effects are relatively small (<10%) compared to climate or CO2. These simulations indicate that increasing pollen and longer seasons will increase the likelihood of seasonal allergies.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meta#Computer Engineering#Electrical Engineering#Design#Pcm
Phys.org

The first stages of DNA evolution

One fundamental question in the field of the Origin of Life is how the first molecules of DNA replicated and evolved on the primordial Earth, more than 4 billion years ago. Before the emergence of the first cells or any other form of compartmentalization, DNA and RNA molecules were likely dissolved into water ponds or into pores of rock filled with water and gas: ubiquitous conditions on a volcanic Earth. The high volcanic activity and the high temperatures were responsible for an atmosphere extremely rich in CO2. The concentration of carbon dioxide was about 25,000 times higher than today.
SCIENCE
DIY Photography

Autel Evo Nano drone – Is it really a DJI Mini 2 killer?

This review of the Autel Evo Nano has taken a little longer than I’d anticipated to complete due to the abysmal weather we’ve been having here in this part of Scotland over the last few weeks. But I think this has turned out to be a bit of a blessing in disguise.
ELECTRONICS
natureworldnews.com

MIT Researchers Discover How to Convert Petroleum Waste Into Carbon Fibers

Carbon fiber conversion from petroleum waste was discovered by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in collaboration with the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Western Reserve University as part of joint research upon the request of the United States government. Petroleum Waste to Carbon Fibers. The new study...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

cyCombine allows for robust integration of single-cell cytometry datasets within and across technologies

Combining single-cell cytometry datasets increases the analytical flexibility and the statistical power of data analyses. However, in many cases the full potential of co-analyses is not reached due to technical variance between data from different experimental batches. Here, we present cyCombine, a method to robustly integrate cytometry data from different batches, experiments, or even different experimental techniques, such as CITE-seq, flow cytometry, and mass cytometry. We demonstrate that cyCombine maintains the biological variance and the structure of the data, while minimizing the technical variance between datasets. cyCombine does not require technical replicates across datasets, and computation time scales linearly with the number of cells, allowing for integration of massive datasets. Robust, accurate, and scalable integration of cytometry data enables integration of multiple datasets for primary data analyses and the validation of results using public datasets.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Half-integer anomalous currents in 2D materials from a QFT viewpoint

Charge carriers in Dirac/Weyl semi-metals exhibit a relativistic-like behavior. In this work we propose a novel type of intrinsic half-integer Quantum Hall effect in 2D materials, thereby also offering a topological protection mechanism for the current. Its existence is rooted in the 2D parity anomaly, without any need for a perpendicular magnetic field. We conjecture that it may occur in disturbed honeycomb lattices where both spin degeneracy and time reversal symmetry are broken. These configurations harbor two distinct gap-opening mechanisms that, when occurring simultaneously, drive slightly different gaps in each valley, causing a net anomalous conductivity when the chemical potential is tuned to be between the distinct gaps. Some examples of promising material setups that fulfill the prerequisites of our proposal are also listed to motivate looking for the effect at the numerical and experimental level.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Statistical modeling of SARS-CoV-2 substitution processes: predicting the next variant

We build statistical models to describe the substitution process in the SARS-CoV-2 as a function of explanatory factors describing the sequence, its function, and more. These models serve two different purposes: first, to gain knowledge about the evolutionary biology of the virus; and second, to predict future mutations in the virus, in particular, non-synonymous amino acid substitutions creating new variants. We use tens of thousands of publicly available SARS-CoV-2 sequences and consider tens of thousands of candidate models. Through a careful validation process, we confirm that our chosen models are indeed able to predict new amino acid substitutions: candidates ranked high by our model are eight times more likely to occur than random amino acid changes. We also show that named variants were highly ranked by our models before their appearance, emphasizing the value of our models for identifying likely variants and potentially utilizing this knowledge in vaccine design and other aspects of the ongoing battle against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Wheat growth monitoring and yield estimation based on remote sensing data assimilation into the SAFY crop growth model

Crop growth monitoring and yield estimate information can be obtained via appropriate metrics such as the leaf area index (LAI) and biomass. Such information is crucial for guiding agricultural production, ensuring food security, and maintaining sustainable agricultural development. Traditional methods of field measurement and monitoring typically have low efficiency and can only give limited untimely information. Alternatively, methods based on remote sensing technologies are fast, objective, and nondestructive. Indeed, remote sensing data assimilation and crop growth modeling represent an important trend in crop growth monitoring and yield estimation. In this study, we assimilate the leaf area index retrieved from Sentinel-2 remote sensing data for crop growth model of the simple algorithm for yield estimation (SAFY) in wheat. The SP-UCI optimization algorithm is used for fine-tuning for several SAFY parameters, namely the emergence date (D0), the effective light energy utilization rate (ELUE), and the senescence temperature threshold (STT) which is indicative of biological aging. These three sensitive parameters are set in order to attain the global minimum of an error function between the SAFY model predicted values and the LAI inversion values. This assimilation of remote sensing data into the crop growth model facilitates the LAI, biomass, and yield estimation. The estimation results were validated using data collected from 48 experimental plots during 2014 and 2015. For the 2014 data, the results showed coefficients of determination (R2) of the LAI, biomass and yield of 0.73, 0.83 and 0.49, respectively, with corresponding root-mean-squared error (RMSE) values of 0.72, 1.13Â t/ha and 1.14Â t/ha, respectively. For the 2015 data, the estimated R2 values of the LAI, biomass, and yield were 0.700, 0.85, and 0.61, respectively, with respective RMSE values of 0.83, 1.22Â t/ha, and 1.39Â t/ha, respectively. The estimated values were found to be in good agreement with the measured ones. This shows high applicability of the proposed data assimilation scheme in crop monitoring and yield estimation. As well, this scheme provides a reference for the assimilation of remote sensing data into crop growth models for regional crop monitoring and yield estimation.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

The principles of whole-hospital predictive analytics monitoring for clinical medicine originated in the neonatal ICU

In 2011, a multicenter group spearheaded at the University of Virginia demonstrated reduced mortality from real-time continuous cardiorespiratory monitoring in the neonatal ICU using what we now call Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Machine Learning. The large, randomized heart rate characteristics trial made real, for the first time that we know of, the promise that early detection of illness would allow earlier and more effective intervention and improved patient outcomes. Currently, though, we hear as much of failures as we do of successes in the rapidly growing field of predictive analytics monitoring that has followed. This Perspective aims to describe the principles of how we developed heart rate characteristics monitoring for neonatal sepsis and then applied them throughout adult ICU and hospital medicine. It primarily reflects the work since the 1990s of the University of Virginia group: the theme is that sudden and catastrophic deteriorations can be preceded by subclinical but measurable physiological changes apparent in the continuous cardiorespiratory monitoring and electronic health record.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Heterogeneous relational message passing networks for molecular dynamics simulations

With many frameworks based on message passing neural networks proposed to predict molecular and bulk properties, machine learning methods have tremendously shifted the paradigms of computational sciences underpinning physics, material science, chemistry, and biology. While existing machine learning models have yielded superior performances in many occasions, most of them model and process molecular systems in terms of homogeneous graph, which severely limits the expressive power for representing diverse interactions. In practice, graph data with multiple node and edge types is ubiquitous and more appropriate for molecular systems. Thus, we propose the heterogeneous relational message passing network (HermNet), an end-to-end heterogeneous graph neural networks, to efficiently express multiple interactions in a single model with ab initio accuracy. HermNet performs impressively against many top-performing models on both molecular and extended systems. Specifically, HermNet outperforms other tested models in nearly 75%, 83% and 69% of tasks on revised Molecular Dynamics 17 (rMD17), Quantum Machines 9 (QM9) and extended systems datasets, respectively. In addition, molecular dynamics simulations and material property calculations are performed with HermNet to demonstrate its performance. Finally, we elucidate how the design of HermNet is compatible with quantum mechanics from the perspective of the density functional theory. Besides, HermNet is a universal framework, whose sub-networks could be replaced by other advanced models.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Addressing racial inequities in neuropsychological assessment requires international prescriptive standards, not demographically adjusted norms

You have full access to this article via your institution. In their forward-looking Comment, Byrd and Rivera-Mindt address longstanding racial inequities in neuropsychological assessment (Byrd, D. A. & Rivera-Mindt, M. G. Neuropsychology's race problem does not begin or end with demographically adjusted norms. Nat. Rev. Neurol. 18, 125"“126; 2022)1. We agree with their premise that race serves as an imperfect proxy for a spectrum of shared exposures to the effects of systemic racism2. We agree that, because these exposures are linked to adverse neuropsychological outcomes, they should be measured and considered in neuropsychological assessment. Our concern is that the continued use of race-based adjustments risks propagation of entrenched scientific racism by justifying differential thresholds for disparate, ill-defined racial populations. Not only would the clinical application of demographically adjusted norms be tedious in regions (such as Africa and Asia) with a multiplicity of ethnoculturally and linguistically diverse populations, but also the rationale for such adjustments fundamentally begs an investigation of the socio-ethnocultural neutrality of existing neuropsychological tests.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

A TMPRSS2 inhibitor acts as a pan-SARS-CoV-2 prophylactic and therapeutic

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus remains...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Orbital-resolved visualization of single-molecule photocurrent channels

Given its central role in utilizing light energy, photoinduced electron transfer (PET) from an excited molecule has been widely studied1,2,3,4,5,6. However, even though microscopic photocurrent measurement methods7,8,9,10,11 have made it possible to correlate the efficiency of the process with local features, spatial resolution has been insufficient to resolve it at the molecular level. Recent work has, however, shown that single molecules can be efficiently excited and probed when combining a scanning tunnelling microscope (STM) with localized plasmon fields driven by a tunable laser12,13. Here we use that approach to directly visualize with atomic-scale resolution the photocurrent channels through the molecular orbitals of a single free-base phthalocyanine (FBPc) molecule, by detecting electrons from its first excited state tunnelling through the STM tip. We find that the direction and the spatial distribution of the photocurrent depend sensitively on the bias voltage, and detect counter-flowing photocurrent channels even at a voltage where the averaged photocurrent is near zero. Moreover, we see evidence of competition between PET and photoluminescence12, and find that we can control whether the excited molecule primarily relaxes through PET or photoluminescence by positioning the STM tip with three-dimensional, atomic precision. These observations suggest that specific photocurrent channels can be promoted or suppressed by tuning the coupling to excited-state molecular orbitals, and thus provide new perspectives for improving energy-conversion efficiencies by atomic-scale electronic and geometric engineering of molecular interfaces.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Correction to: NICU discharge preparation and transition planning: guidelines and recommendations

Correction to: J Perinatol https://doi.org/10.1038/s41372-022-01313-9, published online 14 February 2022. The article "NICU discharge preparation and transition planning: guidelines and recommendations", written by Vincent C. Smith, Kristin Love, Erika Goyer, was originally published electronically on the publisher's internet portal on 14 February 2022 without open access. With the author(s)' decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 10 March 2022 to Â©. The Author(s) 2022 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Next generation of anti-PD-L1 Atezolizumab with enhanced anti-tumor efficacy in vivo

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85329-9, published online 11 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the discussion of Atezolizumab aggregation, and anti-drug antibody development. In the Abstract section,. "However, aglycosylated Atezolizumab is very unstable and easy to form aggregation, which causes quick development of anti-drug antibody...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Fluctuations in behavior and affect in college students measured using deep phenotyping

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05331-7, published online 04 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Competing interests section. "J.P.O. is a cofounder and board member of a commercial entity, Beiwe, established in 2020, that operates in digital phenotyping. JTB has received consulting fees from...
COLLEGES
Nature.com

Catalogue of flat-band stoichiometric materials

Topological electronic flattened bands near or at the Fermi level are a promising route towards unconventional superconductivity and correlated insulating states. However, the related experiments are mostly limited to engineered materials, such as moirÃ© systems1,2,3. Here we present a catalogue of the naturally occuring three-dimensional stoichiometric materials with flat bands around the Fermi level. We consider 55,206 materials from the Inorganic Crystal Structure Database catalogued using the Topological Quantum Chemistry website4,5, which provides their structural parameters, space group, band structure, density of states and topological characterization. We combine several direct signatures and properties of band flatness with a high-throughput analysis of all crystal structures. In particular, we identify materials hosting line-graph or bipartite sublattices-in either two or three dimensions-that probably lead to flat bands. From this trove of information, we create the Materials Flatband Database website, a powerful search engine for future theoretical and experimental studies. We use the database to extract a curated list of 2,379 high-quality flat-band materials, from which we identify 345 promising candidates that potentially host flat bands with charge centres that are not strongly localized on the atomic sites. We showcase five representative materials and provide a theoretical explanation for the origin of their flat bands close to the Fermi energy using the S-matrix method introduced in a parallel work6.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy