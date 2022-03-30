ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaneo"“Christov heat flow model for copper"“water nanofluid heat transfer under Marangoni convection and slip conditions

By Khalid Abdulkhaliq M. Alharbi
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis report is devoted to the study of the flow of MHD nanofluids through a vertical porous plate with a temperature-dependent surface tension using the Cattaneo"“Christov heat flow model. The energy equation was formulated using the Cattaneo"“Christov heat flux model instead of Fourier's law of heat conduction. The Tiwari"“Das model was...

Dissipated electroosmotic EMHD hybrid nanofluid flow through the micro-channel

The main objective of the present study is to explore the effects of electromagnetohydrodynamics electroosmotic flow of hybrid nanofluid through circular cylindrical microchannels. An analysis of hybrid nanofluid consisting of four different nanomaterials i.e., single and multiwall carbon nanotubes, silver, and copper is carried out. Yamada"“Ota model is employed for the single and multi wall carbon nanotubes, whereas, Xue model is used for the Silver and Copper hybrid nanofluid for specifying the thermal conductivity. The imposed pressure gradient, electromagnetic field and electroosmosis actuated the fluid flow. The flow of heat transfer and Nusselt number with the account of various effects of Joule heating and viscous dissipation under the circumstances of constant heat flux are discussed graphically. The governing system of equations is molded into a system of coupled, nonlinear ordinary differential equations. The shooting technique is used to extract the numerical solutions of the converted system of equations. Also, the outturn of different parameters like Hartman number, the strength of lateral direction electric field, EDL (electric double layer) electrokinetic width, Joule heating parameters on the temperature, and velocity are investigated. The conversion of simple fluid to hybrid nanofluid has greatly alteration in the present model. It has enhanced the thermal properties of fluid. It is also noted that \(SWCNT-MWCNT\) based hybrid nanofluid has most influential impact on Nusselt number, temperature distribution and velocity of the fluid. This attempt is useful for the designing of effectual electromagnetic appliances and exquisite.
HRTEM analysis of the aggregate structure and ultrafine microporous characteristics of Xinjiang Zhundong coal under heat treatment

Understanding the change in coal structure during heat treatment is the basis of efficient and clean utilization of coal. In this study, high-resolution transmission electron microscopy (HRTEM) was used to analyse the changes in the aggregate structure and ultramicropores of Zhungdong coal samples (Xinjiang, China) that were heated from ambient temperature to 800Â Â°C respectively. Then, the relationship between their HRTEM characteristics and the corresponding reaction activation energy were also analyzed. The results show that the length, curvature, order, layer spacing and stacking height of the aromatic layers of the coal sample vary with an increasing temperature, and are related to the activation energy of the reaction. As the temperature reaches 300Â Â°C, the HRTEM characteristics of the heated coal samples are obviously different from those of the raw coal sample. It is shown that the length of lattice fringes is in the range of 0.3"“1.15Â nm which accounts for approximately 95% of the total number of fringes. The overall orientation of lattice fringes is not good, but there are two main directions. After heating, the number of naphthalenes in the coal samples decreased, while the number of larger aromatic layers increased. The distance between the aromatic layers of the coal sample decreased with an increasing stacking height, the order of the aromatic layers was enhanced, and the number of aromatic sheets with a larger curvature increased. The coal ultramicropores are mainly concentrated from 0.4 to 0.7Â nm. Heat treatment reduces the total number of ultramicropores, but the maximum number of pores is increased. The non-six-membered ring and lattice defects lead to the bending of the fringes, the distribution of fatty structures affects the orientation of the fringes, and the relationship between the pore and molecular structure does not exist independently. After heat treatment, the aggregate structure and ultramicropore size of coal have a high correlation with the activation energy. The activation energy is closely related to the 0.6 nmultramicropores. However, the current experiment could not explain the underlying causes of these relationships. The aggregated state in coal is the macromolecular group formed between different aromatic structures, fat structures and other molecules, which is formed by the interaction of internal defects and pores in the molecular group. The structural differences at different temperatures therefore reflect the interaction of different macromolecules in coal.
Orbital-resolved visualization of single-molecule photocurrent channels

Given its central role in utilizing light energy, photoinduced electron transfer (PET) from an excited molecule has been widely studied1,2,3,4,5,6. However, even though microscopic photocurrent measurement methods7,8,9,10,11 have made it possible to correlate the efficiency of the process with local features, spatial resolution has been insufficient to resolve it at the molecular level. Recent work has, however, shown that single molecules can be efficiently excited and probed when combining a scanning tunnelling microscope (STM) with localized plasmon fields driven by a tunable laser12,13. Here we use that approach to directly visualize with atomic-scale resolution the photocurrent channels through the molecular orbitals of a single free-base phthalocyanine (FBPc) molecule, by detecting electrons from its first excited state tunnelling through the STM tip. We find that the direction and the spatial distribution of the photocurrent depend sensitively on the bias voltage, and detect counter-flowing photocurrent channels even at a voltage where the averaged photocurrent is near zero. Moreover, we see evidence of competition between PET and photoluminescence12, and find that we can control whether the excited molecule primarily relaxes through PET or photoluminescence by positioning the STM tip with three-dimensional, atomic precision. These observations suggest that specific photocurrent channels can be promoted or suppressed by tuning the coupling to excited-state molecular orbitals, and thus provide new perspectives for improving energy-conversion efficiencies by atomic-scale electronic and geometric engineering of molecular interfaces.
Excellently balanced water-intercalation-type heat-storage oxide

Importance of heat storage materials has recently been increasing. Although various types of heat storage materials have been reported to date, there are few well-balanced energy storage materials in terms of long lifetime, reversibility, energy density, reasonably fast charge/discharge capability, and treatability. Here we report an interesting discovery that a commonly known substance, birnessite-type layered manganese dioxide with crystal water (Î´-type K0.33MnO2"‰â‹…"‰nH2O), exhibits a water-intercalation mechanism and can be an excellently balanced heat storage material, from the above views, that can be operated in a solid state with water as a working pair. The volumetric energy density exceeds 1000 MJ mâˆ’3 (at n ~ 0.5), which is close to the ideally maximum value and the best among phase-change materials. The driving force for the water intercalation is also validated by the ab initio calculations. The proposed mechanism would provide an optimal solution for a heat-storage strategy towards low-grade waste-heat applications.
Study improves the understanding of superconductivity in magic-angle twisted trilayer graphene

In recent years, physicists and material scientists have uncovered several new platforms for studying correlated phases of matter, such as superconductivity and the correlated insulator phase. Among them is magic-angle twisted trilayer graphene, a superconductor discovered by a research team at Massachusetts institute of Technology. This material consists of three sheets of graphene stacked together, with a rotational misalignment of approximately 1.5 degrees.
Scientists uncover the largest crater on Earth under 100,000 years old

A crescent-shaped crater in Northeast China holds the record as the largest impact crater on Earth that formed in the last 100,000 years. Prior to 2020, the only other impact crater ever discovered in China was found in Xiuyan county of the coastal province of Liaoning, according to a statement from the NASA Earth Observatory. Then, in July 2021, scientists confirmed that a geological structure in the Lesser Xing'an mountain range had formed as a result of a space rock striking Earth. The team published a description of the newfound impact crater that month in the journal Meteoritics and Planetary Science.
A large solar storm could knock out the power grid and the internet – an electrical engineer explains how

On Sept. 1 and 2, 1859, telegraph systems around the world failed catastrophically. The operators of the telegraphs reported receiving electrical shocks, telegraph paper catching fire, and being able to operate equipment with batteries disconnected. During the evenings, the aurora borealis, more commonly known as the northern lights, could be seen as far south as Colombia. Typically, these lights are only visible at higher latitudes, in northern Canada, Scandinavia and Siberia. What the world experienced that day, now known as the Carrington Event, was a massive geomagnetic storm. These storms occur when a large bubble of superheated gas called plasma is...
Tonga Volcano Eruption Caused Massive Space Plasma Disturbances on a Global Scale

MIT Haystack Observatory identifies long-duration atmospheric waves launched by the recent Tonga eruption. The recent eruption of Tonga’s Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha‘apai volcano, at 04:14:45 UT on January 15, 2022, was recently confirmed to have launched far-reaching, massive global disturbances in the Earth’s atmosphere. Using data recorded...
Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
These Solar Panels Also Pull in Water Vapor to Grow Crops in the Desert

Using a unique hydrogel, scientists in Saudi Arabia have successfully drawn water out of the dry air for growing spinach—while producing electricity from the solar panels that power it all. The system offers a sustainable, low-cost strategy to improve food and water security for people living in dry-climate regions.
Satellites' lasers reveal changes in Earth's water movement

Understanding climate change and its effects on humans, animals, and natural spaces requires studying Earth as a whole, interconnected system. Water movement on Earth, in particular, is a process that affects everything from global climate to the smallest habitats. In 2018, NASA and the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences...
Meteorites That Helped Form Earth May Have Originated in the Outer Solar System

Evidence suggests surface minerals of outer main-belt asteroids, proposed to have sourced building blocks of Earth’s water and life, are only stable at low temperatures. These asteroids formed in distant orbits and may help explain Earth’s composition. Our Solar System is believed to have formed from a cloud...
Record-Breaking Antimatter Beam in Deep Space Discovered by Scientists

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Astronomers have discovered an enormous beam made of matter and antimatter that extends for 40 trillion miles across interstellar space, making it the largest apparent structure of its kind ever spotted, reports a new study. The record-breaking...
Ancient sludge under permafrost indicates Earth’s future

Using lake sediment in the Tibetan Plateau, researchers show that permafrost at high elevations is more vulnerable than arctic permafrost under projected future climate conditions. From the ancient sludge of lakebeds in Asia’s Tibetan Plateau, scientists can decipher a vision of Earth’s future. That future, it turns out, will look...
Methane-eating bacteria convert greenhouse gas to fuel

Methanotrophic bacteria consume 30 million metric tons of methane per year and have captivated researchers for their natural ability to convert the potent greenhouse gas into usable fuel. Yet we know very little about how the complex reaction occurs, limiting our ability to use the double benefit to our advantage.
Half-integer anomalous currents in 2D materials from a QFT viewpoint

Charge carriers in Dirac/Weyl semi-metals exhibit a relativistic-like behavior. In this work we propose a novel type of intrinsic half-integer Quantum Hall effect in 2D materials, thereby also offering a topological protection mechanism for the current. Its existence is rooted in the 2D parity anomaly, without any need for a perpendicular magnetic field. We conjecture that it may occur in disturbed honeycomb lattices where both spin degeneracy and time reversal symmetry are broken. These configurations harbor two distinct gap-opening mechanisms that, when occurring simultaneously, drive slightly different gaps in each valley, causing a net anomalous conductivity when the chemical potential is tuned to be between the distinct gaps. Some examples of promising material setups that fulfill the prerequisites of our proposal are also listed to motivate looking for the effect at the numerical and experimental level.
