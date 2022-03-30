Aluminum alloy compositions and properties extracted from a corpus of scientific manuscripts and US patents

Recently, the application and development of flexible microwave-absorption composites based on silicone rubber have gradually become a research hot spot. In this study, methyl vinyl phenyl silicone rubber (MPVQ)/carbonyl iron particles (CIPs)/graphene (GR) composites were prepared by mechanical blending, and the effects of thermal-ageing temperature on the microwave-absorption properties of the composites were investigated. The mechanism of the thermal-ageing temperature's effects on microwave-absorption behaviour was identified. The results show that unaged composites have superior microwave-absorption properties, with a minimum reflection loss (RLmin) of âˆ’"‰87.73Â dB, a lowest thickness of 1.46Â mm, and an effective absorption bandwidth (EAB, RL"‰<"‰âˆ’"‰10Â dB) reaching 5.8Â GHz (9.9"“15.7Â GHz). With ageing at 240Â Â°C for 24Â h, the RLmin at a frequency of 5.48Â GHz is âˆ’"‰45.55Â dB with a thickness of 2.55Â mm, and the EAB value reaches 2Â GHz (range 4.6"“6.6Â GHz). In the thermal-ageing process, a crosslinking reaction occurs in MPVQ with an increase in crosslinking density from 5.88"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’5Â molÂ gâˆ’1 (unaged) to 4.69"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4Â molÂ gâˆ’1 (aged at 240Â Â°C). Simultaneously, thermal degradation of the composites leads to a reduction in the rubber concentration. In addition, a small amount of CIPs are oxidized to Fe3O4, and the remaining CIPs aggregate to generate more electrically conductive pathways. Consequently, the dielectric loss of the composites will be significantly improved, resulting in poor impedance matching. The microwave-absorption properties of the composites gradually decrease with increasing thermal-ageing temperature from 200 to 240Â Â°C.
