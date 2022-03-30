ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reproducible long-term cycling data of AlO coated LiNiCoMnO cathodes for lithium-ion batteries

By Rajendra S. Negi
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLiNixCoyMn1-x-yO2 (NCM) based cathodes for Li-ion batteries (LIBs) are of great interest due to their higher energy density and lower costs compared to conventional LiCoO2 based cathodes. However, NCM based cathodes suffer from instabilities of the cathode-electrolyte interface resulting in faster capacity fading during long-term cycling. Different NCM compositions along with...

