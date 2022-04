When Pizzeria DiLauro (17800 Chillicothe Rd., 440-384-3947) opened last year in Bainbridge, owner Tiffany DiLauro fully intended to keep her next-door day spa up and running. But the pizza shop business took off so quickly that it required both her hands-on involvement and some of her spa’s square footage. Tiffany and husband Adam cut a whole into the rear of the space to use for storage, leaving the front of the former spa unused.

