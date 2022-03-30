ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Crestview tops Norwalk in opener

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a11Cz_0etwfUFz00

NORWALK — A late rally came up short as the Norwalk High School softball team opened the season with a 7-2 non-league loss to visiting Crestview on Tuesday.

Trailing 3-0 after five innings, the Truckers scored twcie in the bottom of the sixth to pull within 3-2, only to see the Cougars score four runs in the top of the seventh to break the game open.

McKenna Ames was 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Truckers, who also got a triple and an RBI from Morgan Leber. In the circle, pitcher Haley Gockstetter allowed four earned runs on eight hits with five srikeouts.

Norwalk was slated to host Ashland on Wednesday in another non-league game.

Monroeville 6, Fre. SJCC 0

FREMONT — The Eagles' Camryn Hurst went the distance in the circle on Tuesday in her team's shutout win over the host Crimson Streaks.

Hurst struck out 11 and scattered seven hits allowed seven hits for Monroeville. Meanwhile, Abbi Poths also started strong at the plate, as she was 4 for 4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Poths also stole two bases, while Veanna Helmstetter and Brooklyn Schaffer each finished 2 for 4.

Monroeville 000 221 1 — 6 10 0

Fre. SJCC 000 000 0 — 0 7 0

WP: Hurst; LP: Thomas

2B: Abbi Poths (M); Naderer, M. Naderer (SJ); 3B: Poths

Wynford 12, Willard 2 (6 innings)

BUCYRUS — The Crimson Flashes allowed seven runs in the first two innings and never recovered in a 10-run loss to the host Royals on Tuesday.

Ellen Fox was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Willard, which also got two hits from Makinley Schaffer in the loss. Also for Willard, Lauren Hamons tripled and scored twice, while Olivia Whetstone singled and drove in a run.

Willard 101 000 — 2 8 1

Wynford 251 121 — 12 10 0

WP: Morgan; LP: Hamons

2B: (W) Fox; 3B: (W) Hamons; 3B: (WY) Johnson, McGuire 2

Loudonville 4, South Central 3

LOUDONVILLE — The Trojans were edged by a run in a season-opening loss to the host Redbirds on Tuesday.

Colonel Crawford 9, Plymouth 1

NORTH ROBINSON — The Big Red opened the season with a nonleague lsos to the host Eagles on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector

1K+

Followers

128

Posts

182K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Blade

Lainey Gardner from Crestview becomes spelling champ

Stillness and a palpable silence laid heavily on the fifth through eighth graders onstage Saturday during The Blade’s 2022 Northwest Ohio Championship Spelling Bee. Nineteen participants from schools and districts scattered across northwest Ohio from the Indiana border to Sandusky vied for the grand prize of an expenses-paid trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Md., just outside Washington during Memorial Day week.
TOLEDO, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, Monroeville battle over land

Holy smoke, Norwalk really on the verge of annexing Monroeville?. That was the page 1 headline in the Reflector on Thursday, Sept. 21, 1978. Only when one reads the story written by Kathy Szejbach does one come to realize that it was just a few acres of disputed land on Norwalk's west boundary that was under "duress." At least that's what Monroeville Superintendent of School Richard Armbrust was all up-in-arms about. He had quickly winged off a letter to the State Board of Education explaining the bit of piracy Monroeville's neighbors to the east were trying to pull off.
NORWALK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Norwalk, OH
Sports
City
Bucyrus, OH
City
Monroeville, OH
City
Norwalk, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Norwalk, OH
Education
City
Loudonville, OH
City
Willard, OH
City
Ashland, OH
City
Fremont, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crestview#Highschoolsports#Norwalk High School#Truckers#Cougars#Rbi#Wp#Royals
Norwalk Reflector

Grant Collier

Grant Collier, 37, of Sandusky, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky. Visitation will be 1-3:30 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 S. Main St, Clyde. A Catholic prayer service will begin at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for the future care of the children, sent to the funeral home, 218 S. Main St, Clyde, Ohio 43410. A complete obituary can be found at auxterfuneralhomes.com and condolences may be shared there.
SANDUSKY, OH
Norwalk Reflector

John Clarence Willman

John Clarence Willman, 83, of Republic, passed away at 1:45p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at The Willows in Bellevue. John was born April 13, 1938, in Attica, to the late Raymond and Anna (Claus) Willman. He married Imogene E. (Wise) in Bismark, Ohio, on January 2, 1960, and she survives in Republic.
REPUBLIC, OH
The Times-Reporter

Friday's HS sports highlights: Carrollton competes in chilly, snowy track and field meet

Carrollton's Brock Smith finished second and teammate Austin Colletti was third in the boys long jump was the Warriors boys and girls track and field teams competed at the FE Cope Invitational hosted by Salem on a chilly and snowy Friday night. Smith posted a leap of 19 feet, 11 inches and Colletti was right behind with a 19-5.5. Salem's Cam Jaquette won the event with a 20-04. ...
CARROLLTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Norwalk Reflector

Gockstetter pitches Norwalk to first win

NORWALK — After a tough couple days, the Norwalk softball team bounced back in a big way on Thursday. Behind a one-hitter that required just 48 pitches from sophomore Haley Gockstetter, the Truckers cruised to a 12-0 win over Western Reserve in five innings in a non-league game at Norwalk High School.
NORWALK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Black Softball Circuit returning to Columbus for first time in 13 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Black Softball Circuit is returning to Columbus for the first time in 13 years with the two-day event being held at Berliner Park on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. BSC president Nichol Poyntz spoke with NBC4i digital sports reporter Justin Holbrock about...
COLUMBUS, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Coach Gray made our hearts whole again

Upon the recent announcement of Steve Gray’s retirement as head coach of the Norwalk Trucker basketball program, many things have been said about his accomplishments in his tenure there. Most of it has detailed his storied coaching record, including a state championship, and the mentor he has served for years to young men. I would like to add another achievement that not many of you may be privy to — he reunited my family. The following is my personal story.
NORWALK, OH
WDVM 25

Local players lead pro soccer team MD Bobcats FC

BOYDS, Md. (WDVM) – In Montgomery County, Maryland Bobcats FC plays in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), the third tier of American professional soccer. The team calls Germantown its home, playing at Maureen Hendricks Field at the Maryland Soccerplex in Boyds. Most of the Bobcats’ players are local products, playing pro ball in their […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Norwalk Reflector

Santo 'Sandy' Nasonti

Santo “Sandy” Nasonti, 89, of Bellevue, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at The Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky. Private services with burial in Bellevue Catholic Cemetery will be observed.
BELLEVUE, OH
WHIZ

Four Zanesville Athletes Sign NLI

ZANESVILLE, OH- Four Zanesville Blue Devils Football players have signed their National Letter of Intent to play at the college level. Michael Norman, Joey Brown, and Taysean Simpson will continue their academic and athletic careers at Muskingum University while Brody Goldsmith will be playing at Otterbein University.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
1K+
Followers
128
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy