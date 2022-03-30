Crestview tops Norwalk in opener

NORWALK — A late rally came up short as the Norwalk High School softball team opened the season with a 7-2 non-league loss to visiting Crestview on Tuesday.

Trailing 3-0 after five innings, the Truckers scored twcie in the bottom of the sixth to pull within 3-2, only to see the Cougars score four runs in the top of the seventh to break the game open.

McKenna Ames was 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Truckers, who also got a triple and an RBI from Morgan Leber. In the circle, pitcher Haley Gockstetter allowed four earned runs on eight hits with five srikeouts.

Norwalk was slated to host Ashland on Wednesday in another non-league game.

Monroeville 6, Fre. SJCC 0

FREMONT — The Eagles' Camryn Hurst went the distance in the circle on Tuesday in her team's shutout win over the host Crimson Streaks.

Hurst struck out 11 and scattered seven hits allowed seven hits for Monroeville. Meanwhile, Abbi Poths also started strong at the plate, as she was 4 for 4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Poths also stole two bases, while Veanna Helmstetter and Brooklyn Schaffer each finished 2 for 4.

Monroeville 000 221 1 — 6 10 0

Fre. SJCC 000 000 0 — 0 7 0

WP: Hurst; LP: Thomas

2B: Abbi Poths (M); Naderer, M. Naderer (SJ); 3B: Poths

Wynford 12, Willard 2 (6 innings)

BUCYRUS — The Crimson Flashes allowed seven runs in the first two innings and never recovered in a 10-run loss to the host Royals on Tuesday.

Ellen Fox was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Willard, which also got two hits from Makinley Schaffer in the loss. Also for Willard, Lauren Hamons tripled and scored twice, while Olivia Whetstone singled and drove in a run.

Willard 101 000 — 2 8 1

Wynford 251 121 — 12 10 0

WP: Morgan; LP: Hamons

2B: (W) Fox; 3B: (W) Hamons; 3B: (WY) Johnson, McGuire 2

Loudonville 4, South Central 3

LOUDONVILLE — The Trojans were edged by a run in a season-opening loss to the host Redbirds on Tuesday.

Colonel Crawford 9, Plymouth 1

NORTH ROBINSON — The Big Red opened the season with a nonleague lsos to the host Eagles on Tuesday.