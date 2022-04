The advisory is a blue bar that appears atop episodes of podcasts that discuss COVID-19, prompting listeners to click to learn more. This directs users to its COVID-19 information hub, which it added in March 2020. TechCrunch asked Spotify how its app determines which podcast episodes address COVID-19 — it appears that the advisory shows up if words like “COVID-19,” “coronavirus” or “pandemic” appear in the metadata of an episode, including its title. Spotify said that it started rolling out the feature in February, but for some users, the feature has taken longer to appear in app. By now, Spotify has labeled over 1.4 million podcasts with this warning.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO