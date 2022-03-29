ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The History Of Surgery

By Public Editor
NPR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMedical historian and surgeon Ira Rutkow points to physical evidence that suggests...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Stone Age brain surgery? It might have been more survivable than you think

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. Medical surgery is so common in the industrialized world today that pretty much all of us will have an operation at some time in our lives to deal with an illness or injury. Our guest, surgeon and medical historian Ira Rutkow, says surgeons have been practicing their craft on patients for centuries. But for most of that time, procedures were excruciatingly painful, and great numbers of patients died from the surgery itself. Rutkow's new book chronicles the history of surgery from ancient times, highlighting critical blunders and breakthroughs, and noting how bad ideas could persist for decades or centuries, while game-changing discoveries sometimes had a hard time gaining acceptance. Wars were great incubators of ideas, he notes, since military surgeons often had little choice but to improvise on wounded soldiers. And sometimes, operations on figures as prominent as King Louis XIV and President James Garfield could have a lasting impact or teach important lessons.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maureen Corrigan
iheart.com

Billy Idol Has Been Battling A MRSA Sinus Infection For Almost Four Months

Billy Idol has undergone a third procedure aimed at resolving a MRSA sinus infection that has dogged him since late last year. Idol first publicly explained the situation in February when he bowed out of an upcoming tour with Journey to undergo surgery related to the Methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Pancreatic cancer: Life-changing medication not given to 40%

Two-fifths of pancreatic cancer patients are not being prescribed medication recommended to improve their lives, a charity has warned. A lack of awareness of pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) means they are not being offered it. Without it, eating can be painful, resulting in little appetite and weight loss. The...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Surgery#History Of Surgery#Evolution#Stone Age#Empire Of The Scalpel
The Independent

Tom Parker dies after brain tumour diagnosis: What is a glioblastoma?

The Wanted star Tom Parker has died after being diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma.There are many different types of brain tumour and they can be classed as low or high grade.Here are questions answered about brain cancer.– How many people are diagnosed with brain tumours each year?According to Cancer Research UK (CRUK) there are around 12,100 new brain, other central nervous system (CNS) and intracranial tumour cases in the UK every year – or 33 every day.– What are the survival and mortality rates?Survival rates are difficult to predict because brain tumours are not the most common form of...
CANCER
UPI News

Signs of appendicitis may be cancer

What appears to be appendicitis can actually be cancer of the appendix in some cases, especially in patients under the age of 50, a new study suggests. While antibiotics can be used instead of surgery to treat acute appendicitis, patients who receive antibiotics should be closely followed in case they actually have cancer, according to the paper published online recently in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.
WASHINGTON, DC
verywellhealth.com

Chemotherapy vs. Radiation for Lung Cancer

Radiation therapy and chemotherapy are two forms of lung cancer treatment. They may be used individually, together, or with other treatments such as surgery. How lung cancer is treated depends on the type of lung cancer, how localized or advanced it is, and the person's overall health. While both radiation...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: These days, many people with appendicitis can avoid surgery

DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter was diagnosed with a fecalith after a day of pain and nausea. The expert opinion on her report was that an appendectomy was not required at this time. If a flare-up and pain do not recur, would an elective appendectomy be a wise choice given this first instance of symptoms? If pain and flare-ups become chronic, I assume an appendectomy would be the best choice. -- A.T.
UNION COUNTY, OR
Parade

Wondering Why Your Poop Is Green? Doctors List 7 Possible Reasons

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. Most people flush their number two’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
MedicalXpress

New PCR test for oral cancer set to revolutionize diagnosis and treatment

Researchers at Queen Mary University of London have developed the world's first PCR test for mouth cancer. The test has now been proved with patients from China, India and the UK, with the results published in the international journal, Cancers. The inventor, Dr. Muy-Teck Teh, named the test the Quantitative Malignant Index Diagnosis System (qMIDS).
CANCER
NPR

News brief: Mariupol evacuees, COVID booster, J&J vs cancer patients

The video shows entire neighborhoods of big apartment buildings apparently in ruins. That's the vision from above. Now, suppose you were one of the people living in that image. Many residents have taken shelter in basements for weeks. And while Russia claims to be backing off the capital city, Kyiv, supposedly as part of peace talks, they have said no such thing about that coastal city besieged by Russian troops.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy