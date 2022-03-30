ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DLMM as a lossless one-shot algorithm for collaborative multi-site distributed linear mixed models

By Chongliang Luo
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLinear mixed models are commonly used in healthcare-based association analyses for analyzing multi-site data with heterogeneous site-specific random effects. Due to regulations for protecting patients' privacy, sensitive individual patient data (IPD) typically cannot be shared across sites. We propose an algorithm for fitting distributed linear mixed models (DLMMs) without sharing IPD...

Nature.com

cyCombine allows for robust integration of single-cell cytometry datasets within and across technologies

Combining single-cell cytometry datasets increases the analytical flexibility and the statistical power of data analyses. However, in many cases the full potential of co-analyses is not reached due to technical variance between data from different experimental batches. Here, we present cyCombine, a method to robustly integrate cytometry data from different batches, experiments, or even different experimental techniques, such as CITE-seq, flow cytometry, and mass cytometry. We demonstrate that cyCombine maintains the biological variance and the structure of the data, while minimizing the technical variance between datasets. cyCombine does not require technical replicates across datasets, and computation time scales linearly with the number of cells, allowing for integration of massive datasets. Robust, accurate, and scalable integration of cytometry data enables integration of multiple datasets for primary data analyses and the validation of results using public datasets.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

A greedy regression algorithm with coarse weights offers novel advantages

Regularized regression analysis is a mature analytic approach to identify weighted sums of variables predicting outcomes. We present a novel Coarse Approximation Linear Function (CALF) to frugally select important predictors and build simple but powerful predictive models. CALF is a linear regression strategy applied to normalized data that uses nonzero weights"‰+"‰1 or âˆ’Â 1. Qualitative (linearly invariant) metrics to be optimized can be (for binary response) Welch (Student) t-test p-value or area under curve (AUC) of receiver operating characteristic, or (for real response) Pearson correlation. Predictor weighting is critically important when developing risk prediction models. While counterintuitive, it is a fact that qualitative metrics can favor CALF with"‰Â±"‰1 weights over algorithms producing real number weights. Moreover, while regression methods may be expected to change most or all weight values upon even small changes in input data (e.g., discarding a single subject of hundreds) CALF weights generally do not so change. Similarly, some regression methods applied to collinear or nearly collinear variables yield unpredictable magnitude or the direction (in p-space) of the weights as a vector. In contrast, with CALF if some predictors are linearly dependent or nearly so, CALF simply chooses at most one (the most informative, if any) and ignores the others, thus avoiding the inclusion of two or more collinear variables in the model.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Physics-informed recurrent neural network for time dynamics in optical resonances

Resonance structures and features are ubiquitous in optical science. However, capturing their time dynamics in real-world scenarios suffers from long data acquisition time and low analysis accuracy due to slow convergence and limited time windows. Here we report a physics-informed recurrent neural network to forecast the time-domain response of optical resonances and infer corresponding resonance frequencies by acquiring a fraction of the sequence as input. The model is trained in a two-step multi-fidelity framework for high-accuracy forecast, using first a large amount of low-fidelity physical-model-generated synthetic data and then a small set of high-fidelity application-specific data. Through simulations and experiments, we demonstrate that the model is applicable to a wide range of resonances, including dielectric metasurfaces, graphene plasmonics and ultra-strongly coupled Landau polaritons, where our model captures small signal features and learns physical quantities. The demonstrated machine-learning algorithm can help to accelerate the exploration of physical phenomena and device design under resonance-enhanced light"“matter interaction.
COMPUTERS
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Fluctuations in behavior and affect in college students measured using deep phenotyping

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05331-7, published online 04 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Competing interests section. "J.P.O. is a cofounder and board member of a commercial entity, Beiwe, established in 2020, that operates in digital phenotyping. JTB has received consulting fees from...
COLLEGES
Nature.com

Implementation of an interactive virtual microscope laboratory system in teaching oral histopathology

Laboratory course acts as a key component of histopathology education. Recent trends of incorporating visual and interactive technology in active and inquiry-based learning pedagogical methods have led to significant improvement of histopathology laboratory courses. The present work aimed to describe interactive virtual microscope laboratory system (IVMLS) as a virtual platform for teaching histopathology in order to improve the quality and efficiency of teaching. The system is based on interactive technology and consists of interactive software, slide-reading software, teaching resources and integrated auxiliary equipment. It allows real-time interaction between teachers and students and provides students with a wealth of learning and review materials. In order to evaluate the effectiveness of the system, we conducted a comparative study with the use of light microscope (LM) as a method. Specifically, we compared the results of six assignments and one laboratory final exam between IVMLS group and LM group to analyse the impact of IVMLS on students' academic performance. A questionnaire survey was also conducted to obtain students' attitudes and views on this system. There was no overall difference in assignment performance between IVMLS group and LM group. But laboratory final test grades increased from a mean of 62% (43.8"“80.0, 95% CI) before to 83% (71.0"“94.2, 95% CI) after implement IVMLS, suggesting highly significant (p"‰<"‰0.001) improvement on students' histopathology laboratory performance. Feedback of the questionnaire was positive, indicating that students were satisfied with the system, which they believed improved student communication and teacher-student interaction, increased learning resources, increased their focus on learning, and facilitated their independent thinking process. This study proves that IVMLS is an efficient and feasible teaching technology and improves students' academic performance.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Next generation of anti-PD-L1 Atezolizumab with enhanced anti-tumor efficacy in vivo

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85329-9, published online 11 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the discussion of Atezolizumab aggregation, and anti-drug antibody development. In the Abstract section,. "However, aglycosylated Atezolizumab is very unstable and easy to form aggregation, which causes quick development of anti-drug antibody...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Multi-omics modeling in a twin cohort to predict blood pressure values

Based on data from more than 400 twins, researchers used multi-omics data integration to develop a model for predicting blood pressure values. Their research is described in the peer-reviewed OMICS: A Journal of Integrative Biology. The investigators utilized a multi-omics regression-based method called sparse multi-block partial least square to predict...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: In-vivo functional and structural retinal imaging using multiwavelength photoacoustic remote sensing microscopy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08508-2, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section, under the subheading 'Animal preparation',. "Albino rats (NU/NU, Charles River, MA, USA) were imaged to demonstrate the in-vivo capabilities of the system.". "Albino rats (Charles River, MA,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ORF9c and ORF10 as accessory proteins of SARS-CoV-2 in immune evasion

You have full access to this article via your institution. In a recent Perspective article in Nature Reviews Immunology (Wong, L-Y. R. & Perlman, S. Immune dysregulation and immunopathology induced by SARS-CoV-2 and related coronaviruses - are we our own worst enemy? Nat. Rev. Immunol. 22, 47"“56 (2022))1, Lok-Yin Roy Wong and Stanley Perlman described how the SARS-CoV-2 genome encodes seven accessory proteins that may contribute to immune evasion: ORF3a, ORF3b, ORF6, ORF7a, ORF7b, ORF8 and ORF9b. However, there is evidence that the genome of SARS-CoV-2 encodes more than seven accessory proteins. The authors did not mention ORF9c and ORF10, both of which have been suggested to have roles in the immune evasion process2,3.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Scientific multi-agent reinforcement learning for wall-models of turbulent flows

The predictive capabilities of turbulent flow simulations, critical for aerodynamic design and weather prediction, hinge on the choice of turbulence models. The abundance of data from experiments and simulations and the advent of machine learning have provided a boost to turbulence modeling efforts. However, simulations of turbulent flows remain hindered by the inability of heuristics and supervised learning to model the near-wall dynamics. We address this challenge by introducing scientific multi-agent reinforcement learning (SciMARL) for the discovery of wall models for large-eddy simulations (LES). In SciMARL, discretization points act also as cooperating agents that learn to supply the LES closure model. The agents self-learn using limited data and generalize to extreme Reynolds numbers and previously unseen geometries. The present simulations reduce by several orders of magnitude the computational cost over fully-resolved simulations while reproducing key flow quantities. We believe that SciMARL creates unprecedented capabilities for the simulation of turbulent flows.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association between craniofacial anomalies, intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder: Western Australian population-based study

Accurate knowledge of the relationship between craniofacial anomalies (CFA), intellectual disability (ID) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is essential to improve services and outcomes. The aim is to describe the association between CFA, ID and ASD using linked population data. Methods. All births (1983"“2005; n"‰="‰566,225) including CFA births (comprising orofacial...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Investigation of biocidal efficacy of commercial disinfectants used in public, private and workplaces during the pandemic event of SARS-CoV-2

This study investigated the performance of 24 commercial disinfectants present on the market during last year according to the manufacturer's instructions. Recently, national and international organizations of public health performed studies on disinfection products due to the increasing awareness of the potential and growing risks on human health, such as skin damage and reactions in the mucosal lining, especially for the healthcare workers in their frequent daily use. However, there are many limitations in the common cleaning/disinfection products on market as in the selection of effective disinfectants to decontaminate inanimate surfaces. We analyzed the disinfection power of hydrogen peroxide, quaternary ammonium compounds, alcohols, phenols and aldehydes used as active principles according to international guidelines. The antimicrobial properties were assessed by broth microdilution, and antibiofilm properties against Escherichia coli (E. coli) and Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus); their virucidal efficacy was tested against Herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The quaternary ammonium compounds demonstrated better efficacy than others and in some cases ready to use products had also virucidal and antimicrobial activities after dilution at 0.125%. The scientific evidence indicates that many commercial products are used at high concentrations and high doses and this could have deleterious effects both on human health and the environment. A lower concentration of active ingredients would avoid the excessive release of chemicals into the environment and improve skin tolerance, ensuring the health and safety protection of workers, including the healthcare operators at their workplace.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

A TMPRSS2 inhibitor acts as a pan-SARS-CoV-2 prophylactic and therapeutic

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus remains...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Opposite forms of adaptation in mouse visual cortex are controlled by distinct inhibitory microcircuits

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28635-8, published online 24 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5. The titles for Fig. 5a and Fig. 5g were incorrectly given as "SST ChrimsonR (gain ")" and "SST ChrimsonR (gain !)" instead of "SST ChrimsonR (gain â†“)" and "SST ChrimsonR (gain â†‘)", respectively. This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tumor-suppressive role of Smad ubiquitination regulatory factor 2 in patients with colorectal cancer

Smad ubiquitination regulatory factor 2 (Smurf2) plays various roles in cancer progression. However, the correlation between Smurf2 and clinical outcomes has not been determined in patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer and colorectal liver metastases. We analyzed 66 patients with colorectal cancer who developed liver metastases. Smurf2 expression was assessed using immunohistochemical analysis of primary and metastatic liver tumors. High Smurf2 expression in both primary and metastatic tumors was significantly associated with longer overall survival time and time to surgical failure. Multivariate analyses revealed that low Smurf2 expression in primary tumors was an independent predictor of poor prognosis. In vitro experiments using colon cancer cell lines demonstrated that short interfering RNA knockdown of Smurf2 increased cell migration and tumor sphere formation. Western blot analyses revealed that Smurf2 knockdown increased the protein expression of epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM). Thus, in summary, high Smurf2 expression in cancer cells was found to be an independent predictor of better prognosis in patients with primary colorectal cancer and consequent liver metastases. The tumor-suppressive role of Smurf2 was found to be associated with cell migration and EpCAM expression; hence, Smurf2 can be considered a positive biomarker of cancer stem cell-like properties.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mutant p53: it's not all one and the same

Mutation of the TP53 tumor suppressor gene is the most common genetic alteration in cancer, and almost 1000 alleles have been identified in human tumors. While virtually all TP53 mutations are thought to compromise wildÂ type p53 activity, the prevalence and recurrence of missense TP53 alleles has motivated countless research studies aimed at understanding the function of the resulting mutant p53 protein. The data from these studies support three distinct, but perhaps not necessarily mutually exclusive, mechanisms for how different p53 mutants impact cancer: first, they lose the ability to execute wild type p53 functions to varying degrees; second, they act as a dominantÂ negative (DN) inhibitor of wild type p53 tumor-suppressive programs; and third, they may gain oncogenic functions that go beyond mere p53 inactivation. Of these possibilities, the gain of function (GOF) hypothesis is the most controversial, in part due to the dizzying array of biological functions that have been attributed to different mutant p53 proteins. Herein we discuss the current state of understanding of TP53 allele variation in cancer and recent reports that both support and challenge the p53 GOF model. In these studies and others, researchers are turning to more systematic approaches to profile TP53 mutations, which may ultimately determine once and for all how different TP53 mutations act as cancer drivers and whether tumors harboring distinct mutations are phenotypically unique. From a clinical perspective, such information could lead to new therapeutic approaches targeting the effects of different TP53 alleles and/or better sub-stratification of patients harboring TP53 mutant cancers.
CANCER

