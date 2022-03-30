ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Resistance to chemical carcinogenesis induction via a dampened inflammatory response in naked mole-rats

By Kaori Oka
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNaked mole-rats (NMRs) have a very low spontaneous carcinogenesis rate, which has prompted studies on the responsible mechanisms to provide clues for human cancer prevention. However, it remains unknown whether and how NMR tissues respond to experimental carcinogenesis induction. Here, we show that NMRs exhibit extraordinary resistance against potent chemical carcinogenesis...

