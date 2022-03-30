ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A comprehensive LFQ benchmark dataset on modern day acquisition strategies in proteomics

By Bart Van Puyvelde
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last decade, a revolution in liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) based proteomics was unfolded with the introduction of dozens of novel instruments that incorporate additional data dimensions through innovative acquisition methodologies, in turn inspiring specialized data analysis pipelines. Simultaneously, a growing number of proteomics datasets have been made publicly available...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Proteomic profiling based classification of CLL provides prognostication for modern therapy and identifies novel therapeutic targets

Protein expression for 384 total and post-translationally modified proteins was assessed in 871 CLL and MSBL patients and was integrated with clinical data to identify strategies for improving diagnostics and therapy, making this the largest CLL proteomics study to date. Proteomics identified six recurrent signatures that were highly prognostic of survival and time to first or second treatment at three levels: individual proteins, when grouped into 40 functionally related groups (PFGs), and systemically in signatures (SGs). A novel SG characterized by hairy cell leukemia like proteomics but poor therapy response was discovered. SG membership superseded other prognostic factors (Rai Staging, IGHV Status) and were prognostic for response to modern (BTK inhibition) and older CLL therapies. SGs and PFGs membership provided novel drug targets and defined optimal candidates for Watch and Wait vs. early intervention. Collectively proteomics demonstrates promise for improving classification, therapeutic strategy selection, and identifying novel therapeutic targets.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Next generation of anti-PD-L1 Atezolizumab with enhanced anti-tumor efficacy in vivo

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85329-9, published online 11 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the discussion of Atezolizumab aggregation, and anti-drug antibody development. In the Abstract section,. "However, aglycosylated Atezolizumab is very unstable and easy to form aggregation, which causes quick development of anti-drug antibody...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Statistical modeling of SARS-CoV-2 substitution processes: predicting the next variant

We build statistical models to describe the substitution process in the SARS-CoV-2 as a function of explanatory factors describing the sequence, its function, and more. These models serve two different purposes: first, to gain knowledge about the evolutionary biology of the virus; and second, to predict future mutations in the virus, in particular, non-synonymous amino acid substitutions creating new variants. We use tens of thousands of publicly available SARS-CoV-2 sequences and consider tens of thousands of candidate models. Through a careful validation process, we confirm that our chosen models are indeed able to predict new amino acid substitutions: candidates ranked high by our model are eight times more likely to occur than random amino acid changes. We also show that named variants were highly ranked by our models before their appearance, emphasizing the value of our models for identifying likely variants and potentially utilizing this knowledge in vaccine design and other aspects of the ongoing battle against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A deletion affecting an LRR-RLK gene co-segregates with the fruit flat shape trait in peach

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-07022-0, published online 27 July 2017. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article is incomplete. "We thank Cristian Fontich (IRTA) and JesÃºs GarcÃa Brunton (IMIDA) for maintaining and providing peach material. This work received financial support from the Spanish Ministry of Economy and...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Proteomics#Datasets#Omics#Lfq#Proteomexchange#Data Dependent#Dda Dia#Lc Ms
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Relative effects of land conversion and land-use intensity on terrestrial vertebrate diversity

The Supplementary Software was inadvertently omitted from the original version of the published article. This has now been corrected in the HTML version of the Article. Department of Botany and Biodiversity Research, University of Vienna, Rennweg 14, 1030, Vienna, Austria. Philipp Semenchuk,Â Christoph Plutzar,Â Franz Essl,Â Johannes WesselyÂ &Â Stefan...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Autoregressive neural-network wavefunctions for ab initio quantum chemistry

In recent years, neural-network quantum states have emerged as powerful tools for the study of quantum many-body systems. Electronic structure calculations are one such canonical many-body problem that have attracted sustained research efforts spanning multiple decades, whilst only recently being attempted with neural-network quantum states. However, the complex non-local interactions and high sample complexity are substantial challenges that call for bespoke solutions. Here, we parameterize the electronic wavefunction with an autoregressive neural network that permits highly efficient and scalable sampling, whilst also embedding physical priors reflecting the structure of molecular systems without sacrificing expressibility. This allows us to perform electronic structure calculations on molecules with up to 30 spin orbitals-at least an order of magnitude more Slater determinants than previous applications of conventional neural-network quantum states-and we find that our ansatz can outperform the de facto gold-standard coupled-cluster methods even in the presence of strong quantum correlations. With a highly expressive neural network for which sampling is no longer a computational bottleneck, we conclude that the barriers to further scaling are not associated with the wavefunction ansatz itself, but rather are inherent to any variational Monte Carlo approach.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: In-vivo functional and structural retinal imaging using multiwavelength photoacoustic remote sensing microscopy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08508-2, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section, under the subheading 'Animal preparation',. "Albino rats (NU/NU, Charles River, MA, USA) were imaged to demonstrate the in-vivo capabilities of the system.". "Albino rats (Charles River, MA,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Large-scale planar and spherical light-emitting diodes based on arrays of perovskite quantum wires

Halide perovskites are enticing candidates for highly efficient planar light-emitting diodes (LEDs) with commercial potential in displays and lighting. However, it remains a challenge for conventional solution fabrication processes to fabricate large-scale or non-planar LEDs due to the non-uniformity of perovskite films in conjunction with material stability issues. Here large-area highly uniform arrays of crystalline perovskite quantum wires are grown with emission spectra covering the whole visible range. Photoluminescence quantum yield of up to 92% and 5,644 hours as the time for photoluminescence to degrade down to its 50% of the initial value under ambient conditions are achieved for MAPbBr3 quantum wires. LEDs based on these quantum wires on rigid and flexible planar substrates are fabricated up to a four-inch wafer size and also unique three-dimensional spherical LEDs with outstanding uniformity are reported. The results suggest that the approach developed here can be generalized to other unconventional three-dimensional LEDs in the future.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Linking genomic and epidemiologic information to advance the study of COVID-19

The outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) at the end of 2019 turned into a global pandemic. To help analyze the spread and evolution of the virus, we collated and analyzed data related to the viral genome, sequence variations, and locations in temporal and spatial distribution from GISAID. Information from the Wikipedia web page and published research papers were categorized and mined to extract epidemiological data, which was then integrated with the public dataset. Genomic and epidemiological data were matched with public information, and the data quality was verified by manual curation. Finally, an online database centered on virus genomic information and epidemiological data can be freely accessible at https://www.biosino.org/kgcov/, which is helpful to identify relevant knowledge and devising epidemic prevention and control policies in collaboration with disease control personnel.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: NICU discharge preparation and transition planning: guidelines and recommendations

Correction to: J Perinatol https://doi.org/10.1038/s41372-022-01313-9, published online 14 February 2022. The article "NICU discharge preparation and transition planning: guidelines and recommendations", written by Vincent C. Smith, Kristin Love, Erika Goyer, was originally published electronically on the publisher's internet portal on 14 February 2022 without open access. With the author(s)' decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 10 March 2022 to Â©. The Author(s) 2022 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Half-integer anomalous currents in 2D materials from a QFT viewpoint

Charge carriers in Dirac/Weyl semi-metals exhibit a relativistic-like behavior. In this work we propose a novel type of intrinsic half-integer Quantum Hall effect in 2D materials, thereby also offering a topological protection mechanism for the current. Its existence is rooted in the 2D parity anomaly, without any need for a perpendicular magnetic field. We conjecture that it may occur in disturbed honeycomb lattices where both spin degeneracy and time reversal symmetry are broken. These configurations harbor two distinct gap-opening mechanisms that, when occurring simultaneously, drive slightly different gaps in each valley, causing a net anomalous conductivity when the chemical potential is tuned to be between the distinct gaps. Some examples of promising material setups that fulfill the prerequisites of our proposal are also listed to motivate looking for the effect at the numerical and experimental level.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Identification of minimal parameters for optimal suppression of chaos in dissipative driven systems

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-17969-9, published online 21 December 2017. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "P.J.M. and R.C. acknowledge financial support from the Ministerio de EconomÃa y Competitividad (MINECO, Spain) through FIS2011-25167 and FIS2012-34902 projects, respectively. R.C. acknowledges financial support from the...
SPAIN
Nature.com

A TMPRSS2 inhibitor acts as a pan-SARS-CoV-2 prophylactic and therapeutic

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus remains...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Time for Proteomics To Shine

This article includes research findings that are yet to be peer-reviewed. Results are therefore regarded as preliminary and should be interpreted as such. Find out about the role of the peer review process in research here. For further information, please contact the cited source. Over the last 20 years, advances...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Heterogeneous relational message passing networks for molecular dynamics simulations

With many frameworks based on message passing neural networks proposed to predict molecular and bulk properties, machine learning methods have tremendously shifted the paradigms of computational sciences underpinning physics, material science, chemistry, and biology. While existing machine learning models have yielded superior performances in many occasions, most of them model and process molecular systems in terms of homogeneous graph, which severely limits the expressive power for representing diverse interactions. In practice, graph data with multiple node and edge types is ubiquitous and more appropriate for molecular systems. Thus, we propose the heterogeneous relational message passing network (HermNet), an end-to-end heterogeneous graph neural networks, to efficiently express multiple interactions in a single model with ab initio accuracy. HermNet performs impressively against many top-performing models on both molecular and extended systems. Specifically, HermNet outperforms other tested models in nearly 75%, 83% and 69% of tasks on revised Molecular Dynamics 17 (rMD17), Quantum Machines 9 (QM9) and extended systems datasets, respectively. In addition, molecular dynamics simulations and material property calculations are performed with HermNet to demonstrate its performance. Finally, we elucidate how the design of HermNet is compatible with quantum mechanics from the perspective of the density functional theory. Besides, HermNet is a universal framework, whose sub-networks could be replaced by other advanced models.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

cyCombine allows for robust integration of single-cell cytometry datasets within and across technologies

Combining single-cell cytometry datasets increases the analytical flexibility and the statistical power of data analyses. However, in many cases the full potential of co-analyses is not reached due to technical variance between data from different experimental batches. Here, we present cyCombine, a method to robustly integrate cytometry data from different batches, experiments, or even different experimental techniques, such as CITE-seq, flow cytometry, and mass cytometry. We demonstrate that cyCombine maintains the biological variance and the structure of the data, while minimizing the technical variance between datasets. cyCombine does not require technical replicates across datasets, and computation time scales linearly with the number of cells, allowing for integration of massive datasets. Robust, accurate, and scalable integration of cytometry data enables integration of multiple datasets for primary data analyses and the validation of results using public datasets.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Land-based climate change mitigation measures can affect agricultural markets and food security

In the version of this article originally published, a footnote indicating that Shinichiro Fujimori and Wenchao Wu contributed equally was omitted. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Shinichiro Fujimori, Wenchao Wu. Department of Environmental Engineering, Kyoto University, Kyoto,...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Orbital-resolved visualization of single-molecule photocurrent channels

Given its central role in utilizing light energy, photoinduced electron transfer (PET) from an excited molecule has been widely studied1,2,3,4,5,6. However, even though microscopic photocurrent measurement methods7,8,9,10,11 have made it possible to correlate the efficiency of the process with local features, spatial resolution has been insufficient to resolve it at the molecular level. Recent work has, however, shown that single molecules can be efficiently excited and probed when combining a scanning tunnelling microscope (STM) with localized plasmon fields driven by a tunable laser12,13. Here we use that approach to directly visualize with atomic-scale resolution the photocurrent channels through the molecular orbitals of a single free-base phthalocyanine (FBPc) molecule, by detecting electrons from its first excited state tunnelling through the STM tip. We find that the direction and the spatial distribution of the photocurrent depend sensitively on the bias voltage, and detect counter-flowing photocurrent channels even at a voltage where the averaged photocurrent is near zero. Moreover, we see evidence of competition between PET and photoluminescence12, and find that we can control whether the excited molecule primarily relaxes through PET or photoluminescence by positioning the STM tip with three-dimensional, atomic precision. These observations suggest that specific photocurrent channels can be promoted or suppressed by tuning the coupling to excited-state molecular orbitals, and thus provide new perspectives for improving energy-conversion efficiencies by atomic-scale electronic and geometric engineering of molecular interfaces.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Correction to: The circular RNA hsa_circ_0001394 promotes hepatocellular carcinoma progression by targeting the miR-527/UBE2A axis

The original version of this article contained a mistake. The equal contribution statement should be deleted "These authors contributed equally: Yu Yan, Yu Nie, Chun Peng, Fuchen Xing and Saiguang Ji". The original article has been corrected. Department of Oncology, The Second Hospital of Nanjing, Nanjing University of Chinese...
HEALTH
Nature.com

StackZDPD: a novel encoding scheme for mass spectrometry data optimized for speed and compression ratio

As the pervasive, standardized format for interchange and deposition of raw mass spectrometry (MS) proteomics and metabolomics data, text-based mzML is inefficiently utilized on various analysis platforms due to its sheer volume of samples and limited read/write speed. Most research on compression algorithms rarely provides flexible random file reading scheme.Â Database-developed solution guarantees the efficiency of random file reading, but nevertheless the efforts in compression and third-party software support are insufficient. Under the premise of ensuring the efficiency of decompression, we propose an encoding scheme "Stack-ZDPD" that is optimized for storage of raw MS data, designed for the format "Aird", a computation-oriented format with fast accessing and decoding time, where the core compression algorithm is "ZDPD". Stack-ZDPD reduces the volume of data stored in mzML format by around 80% or more, depending on the data acquisition pattern, and the compression ratio is approximately 30% compared to ZDPD for data generated using Time of Flight technology. Our approach is available on AirdPro, for file conversion and the Java-API Aird-SDK, for data parsing.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy