Comparative microelectrode array data of the functional development of hPSC-derived and rat neuronal networks

By Fikret Emre Kapucu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe present a dataset of microelectrode array (MEA) recordings from human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC)-derived and rat embryonic cortical neurons during their in vitro maturation. The data were prepared to assess extracellularly recorded spontaneous activity and to compare the functional development of these neuronal networks. In addition to recordings of spontaneous...

Nature.com

Deficiency of thyroid hormone receptor protects retinal pigment epithelium and photoreceptors from cell death in a mouse model of age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss in the elderly. Progressive dystrophy of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and photoreceptors is the characteristic of dry AMD, and oxidative stress/damage plays a central role in the pathogenic lesion of the disease. Thyroid hormone (TH) regulates cell growth, differentiation, and metabolism, and regulates development/function of photoreceptors and RPE in the retina. Population-/patient-based studies suggest an association of high free-serum TH levels with increased risk of AMD. We recently showed that suppressing TH signaling by antithyroid treatment reduces cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors in an oxidative-stress/sodium iodate (NaIO3)-induced mouse model of AMD. This work investigated the effects of TH receptor (THR) deficiency on cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors and the contribution of the receptor subtypes. Treatment with NaIO3 induced RPE and photoreceptor cell death/necroptosis, destruction, and oxidative damage. The phenotypes were significantly diminished in ThrÎ±1âˆ’/âˆ’, Thrbâˆ’/âˆ’, and Thrb2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice, compared with that in the wild-type (C57BL/6"‰J) mice. The involvement of the receptor subtypes varies in the RPE and retina. Deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb protected RPE, rods, and cones, whereas deletion of Thrb2 protected RPE and cones but not rods. Gene-expression analysis showed that deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb abolished/suppressed the NaIO3-induced upregulation of the genes involved in cellular oxidative-stress responses, necroptosis/apoptosis signaling, and inflammatory responses. In addition, THR antagonist effectively protected ARPE-19 cells and hRPE cells from NaIO3-induced cell death. This work demonstrates the involvement of THR signaling in cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors after oxidative-stress challenge and the receptor-subtype contribution. Findings from this work support a role of THR signaling in the pathogenesis of AMD and the strategy of suppressing THR signaling locally in the retina for protection of the RPE/retina in dry AMD.
MLS
Nature.com

Organizing principles of the prefrontal cortex from a single-neuron projectome

An efficient tool for neurite tracing has been developed that reconstructed the complete axons of 6,357 individual projection neurons in the mouse prefrontal cortex (PFC). The resulting single-neuron projectome analysis revealed comprehensive PFC neuron subtypes, topographic organization of PFC axon projections, modular structure within the PFC and correspondence with single-cell transcriptomes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantifying and comparing radiation damage in the Protein Data Bank

Radiation damage remains one of the major bottlenecks to accurate structure solution in protein crystallography. It can induce structural and chemical changes in protein crystals, and is hence an important consideration when assessing the quality and biological veracity of crystal structures in repositories like the Protein Data Bank (PDB). However, detection of radiation damage artefacts has traditionally proved very challenging. To address this, here we introduce the Bnet metric. Bnet summarises in a single value the extent of damage suffered by a crystal structure by comparing the B-factor values of damage-prone and non-damage-prone atoms in a similar local environment. After validating that Bnet successfully detects damage in 23 different crystal structures previously characterised as damaged, we calculate Bnet values for 93,978 PDB crystal structures. Our metric highlights a range of damage features, many of which would remain unidentified by the other summary statistics typically calculated for PDB structures.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Progranulin improves neural development via the PI3K/Akt/GSK-3Î² pathway in the cerebellum of a VPA-induced rat model of ASD

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental disease featuring social interaction deficits and repetitive/stereotyped behaviours; the prevalence of this disorder has continuously increased. Progranulin (PGRN) is a neurotrophic factor that promotes neuronal survival and differentiation. However, there have not been sufficient studies investigating its effect in animal models of autism. This study investigated the effects of PGRN on autistic phenotypes in rats treated with valproic acid (VPA) and assessed the underlying molecular mechanisms. PGRN was significantly downregulated in the cerebellum at postnatal day 14 (PND14) and PND35 in VPA-exposed rats, which simultaneously showed defective social preference, increased repetitive behaviours, and uncoordinated movements. When human recombinant PGRN (r-PGRN) was injected into the cerebellum of newborn ASD model rats (PND10 and PND17), some of the behavioural defects were alleviated. r-PGRN supplementation also reduced cerebellar neuronal apoptosis and rescued synapse formation in ASD rats. Mechanistically, we confirmed that PGRN protects neurodevelopment via the PI3K/Akt/GSK-3Î² pathway in the cerebellum of a rat ASD model. Moreover, we found that prosaposin (PSAP) promoted the internalisation and neurotrophic activity of PGRN. These results experimentally demonstrate the therapeutic effects of PGRN on a rat model of ASD for the first time and provide a novel therapeutic strategy for autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Associated Press

Yamaichi and JAE jointly Developed 112Gbps Jumper Cable Interconnect Product for Next Generation Data Networking Market

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 23, 2022-- Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd. (“Yamaichi” HQ: Tokyo, Japan. President: Junichi Kameya) and Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd. (“JAE” HQ: Tokyo, Japan. President: Tsutomu Onohara) have jointly developed a prototype of high-speed jumper cable interconnect product which supports the 112Gbps PAM4 signal on the data networking systems.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Highly efficient and selective electrocatalytic hydrogen peroxide production on Co-O-C active centers on graphene oxide

Electrochemical oxygen reduction provides an eco-friendly synthetic route to hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), a widely used green chemical. However, the kinetically sluggish and low-selectivity oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) is a key challenge to electrochemical production of H2O2 for practical applications. Herein, we demonstrate that single cobalt atoms anchored on oxygen functionalized graphene oxide form Co-O-C@GO active centres (abbreviated as Co1@GO for simplicity) that act as an efficient and durable electrocatalyst for H2O2 production. This Co1@GO electrocatalyst shows excellent electrochemical performance in O2-saturated 0.1"‰M KOH, exhibiting high reactivity with an onset potential of 0.91"‰V and H2O2 production of 1.0"‰mg"‰cmâˆ’2 hâˆ’1 while affording high selectivity of 81.4% for H2O2. Our combined experimental observations and theoretical calculations indicate that the high reactivity and selectivity of Co1@GO for H2O2 electrogeneration arises from a synergistic effect between the O-bonded single Co atoms and adjacent oxygen functional groups (C-O bonds) of the GO present in the Co-O-C active centres.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Cells dancing harmonic duets could enable personalized cancer therapies

Mechanical engineers at Duke University are using two electronic "voices" singing a harmonic duet to control suspended particles and cells in new and valuable ways. Their prototype device can form and rotate a single-layer crystal from a group of particles, create arbitrary shapes with a given number of particles, and move pairs of biological cells together and apart again hundreds of times.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: In-vivo functional and structural retinal imaging using multiwavelength photoacoustic remote sensing microscopy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08508-2, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section, under the subheading 'Animal preparation',. "Albino rats (NU/NU, Charles River, MA, USA) were imaged to demonstrate the in-vivo capabilities of the system.". "Albino rats (Charles River, MA,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Relative effects of land conversion and land-use intensity on terrestrial vertebrate diversity

The Supplementary Software was inadvertently omitted from the original version of the published article. This has now been corrected in the HTML version of the Article. Department of Botany and Biodiversity Research, University of Vienna, Rennweg 14, 1030, Vienna, Austria. Philipp Semenchuk,Â Christoph Plutzar,Â Franz Essl,Â Johannes WesselyÂ &Â Stefan...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A deletion affecting an LRR-RLK gene co-segregates with the fruit flat shape trait in peach

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-07022-0, published online 27 July 2017. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article is incomplete. "We thank Cristian Fontich (IRTA) and JesÃºs GarcÃa Brunton (IMIDA) for maintaining and providing peach material. This work received financial support from the Spanish Ministry of Economy and...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: The nuclear orphan receptor Nur77 alleviates palmitate-induced fat accumulation by down-regulating G0S2 in HepG2 cells

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-23141-8, published online 19 March 2018. After publication of this Article it was brought to the Editors' attention that the data in FigureÂ 2 (with the exception of the data for Nur 77) were previously published in FigureÂ 2 of the authors' previous paper1. Data from FigureÂ 5B were published as part of FigureÂ 5 of the same previous publication. Additionally, multiple partial duplications between images representing different samples were identified as follows:
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Opposite forms of adaptation in mouse visual cortex are controlled by distinct inhibitory microcircuits

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28635-8, published online 24 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5. The titles for Fig. 5a and Fig. 5g were incorrectly given as "SST ChrimsonR (gain ")" and "SST ChrimsonR (gain !)" instead of "SST ChrimsonR (gain â†“)" and "SST ChrimsonR (gain â†‘)", respectively. This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

The Data Mynt Crypto Payment Processing Platform is Live on the Polygon Network

Data Mynt integration with Polygon enables Ethereum scaling and rapid blockchain payments for merchants & partners. OAKLAND, Calif., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Mynt, a leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions, is integrated with the Polygon full-stack scaling solution. Data Mynt, along with its partners, merchants and retailers, will benefit from the Ethereum scaling solution as Polygon enables rapid blockchain payments and processing times of 2.1 seconds on average and consistently low transaction or Gas fees of typically just 1₵.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Antiviral cytotoxic T lymphocyte responses for long term prognosis of corneal infection by cytomegalovirus in immunocompetent subjects

Ocular cytomegalovirus (CMV) infections in immunocompetent individuals are rare, but its activation can cause chronic and relapsing inflammation in anterior segment of the eye resulting in loss of corneal clarity and glaucoma. Fifty five patients with anterior segment CMV infection were assessed for their clinical characteristics, and CMV corneal endotheliitis was found to cause significant loss of corneal endothelial cells. The disease duration with recurrences was significantly correlated with the maximum intraocular level of CMV DNA. To examine why CMV is activated in healthy immunocompetent individuals and causing corneal endothelial cell damage, assays of cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) which directly target infected corneal endothelial cells were performed for 9 HLA-matched CMV corneal endotheliitis patients (HLA-A*2402). When the cell loss was analyzed for associations with CTL responses, CMV-induced endothelial cell damage was mitigated by pp65-specific CTL induction. The recurrence-free time was also prolonged by pp65-specific CTL induction (hazard ratio (HR): 0.93, P"‰="‰0.01). In contrast, IE1-specific CTL was associated with endothelial cell damage and reduced the time for corneal transplantation (HR: 1.6, P"‰="‰0.003) and glaucoma surgery (HR: 1.5, P"‰="‰0.001). Collectively, induction of pp65-specific CTL was associated with improved visual prognosis. However, IE1-specific CTL without proper induction of pp65-specific CTL can cause pathological damage leading to the need of surgical interventions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multiomics to elucidate inflammatory bowel disease risk factors and pathways

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is an immune-mediated disease of the intestinal tract, with complex pathophysiology involving genetic, environmental, microbiome, immunological and potentially other factors. Epidemiological data have provided important insights into risk factors associated with IBD, but are limited by confounding, biases and data quality, especially when pertaining to risk factors in early life. Multiomics platforms provide granular high-throughput data on numerous variables simultaneously and can be leveraged to characterize molecular pathways and risk factors for chronic diseases, such as IBD. Herein, we describe omics platforms that can advance our understanding of IBD risk factors and pathways, and available omics data on IBD and other relevant diseases. We highlight knowledge gaps and emphasize the importance of birth, at-risk and pre-diagnostic cohorts, and neonatal blood spots in omics analyses in IBD. Finally, we discuss network analysis, a powerful bioinformatics tool to assemble high-throughput data and derive clinical relevance.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Selective histone methyltransferase G9a inhibition reduces metastatic development of Ewing sarcoma through the epigenetic regulation of NEU1

Ewing sarcoma (EWS) is an aggressive bone and soft tissue tumor with high susceptibility to metastasize. The underlying molecular mechanisms leading to EWS metastases remain poorly understood. Epigenetic changes have been implicated in EWS tumor growth and progression. Linking epigenetics and metastases may provide insight into novel molecular targets in EWS and improve its treatment. Here, we evaluated the effects of a selective G9a histone methyltransferase inhibitor (BIX01294) on EWS metastatic process. Our results showed that overexpression of G9a in tumors from EWS patients correlates with poor prognosis. Moreover, we observe a significantly higher expression of G9a in metastatic EWS tumor as compared to either primary or recurrent tumor. Using functional assays, we demonstrate that pharmacological G9a inhibition using BIX01294 disrupts several metastatic steps in vitro, such as migration, invasion, adhesion, colony formation and vasculogenic mimicry. Moreover, BIX01294 reduces tumor growth and metastases in two spontaneous metastases mouse models. We further identified the sialidase NEU1 as a direct target and effector of G9a in the metastatic process in EWS. NEU1 overexpression impairs migration, invasion and clonogenic capacity of EWS cell lines. Overall, G9a inhibition impairs metastases in vitro and in vivo through the overexpression of NEU1. G9a has strong potential as a prognostic marker and may be a promising therapeutic target for EWS patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Orbital-resolved visualization of single-molecule photocurrent channels

Given its central role in utilizing light energy, photoinduced electron transfer (PET) from an excited molecule has been widely studied1,2,3,4,5,6. However, even though microscopic photocurrent measurement methods7,8,9,10,11 have made it possible to correlate the efficiency of the process with local features, spatial resolution has been insufficient to resolve it at the molecular level. Recent work has, however, shown that single molecules can be efficiently excited and probed when combining a scanning tunnelling microscope (STM) with localized plasmon fields driven by a tunable laser12,13. Here we use that approach to directly visualize with atomic-scale resolution the photocurrent channels through the molecular orbitals of a single free-base phthalocyanine (FBPc) molecule, by detecting electrons from its first excited state tunnelling through the STM tip. We find that the direction and the spatial distribution of the photocurrent depend sensitively on the bias voltage, and detect counter-flowing photocurrent channels even at a voltage where the averaged photocurrent is near zero. Moreover, we see evidence of competition between PET and photoluminescence12, and find that we can control whether the excited molecule primarily relaxes through PET or photoluminescence by positioning the STM tip with three-dimensional, atomic precision. These observations suggest that specific photocurrent channels can be promoted or suppressed by tuning the coupling to excited-state molecular orbitals, and thus provide new perspectives for improving energy-conversion efficiencies by atomic-scale electronic and geometric engineering of molecular interfaces.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Next generation of anti-PD-L1 Atezolizumab with enhanced anti-tumor efficacy in vivo

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85329-9, published online 11 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the discussion of Atezolizumab aggregation, and anti-drug antibody development. In the Abstract section,. "However, aglycosylated Atezolizumab is very unstable and easy to form aggregation, which causes quick development of anti-drug antibody...
SCIENCE

