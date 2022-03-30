ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comprehensive generation, visualization, and reporting of quality control metrics for single-cell RNA sequencing data

By Rui Hong
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) can be used to gain insights into cellular heterogeneity within complex tissues. However, various technical artifacts can be present in scRNA-seq data and should be assessed before performing downstream analyses. While several tools have been developed to perform individual quality control (QC) tasks, they are scattered in...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Author Correction: Fluctuations in behavior and affect in college students measured using deep phenotyping

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05331-7, published online 04 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Competing interests section. "J.P.O. is a cofounder and board member of a commercial entity, Beiwe, established in 2020, that operates in digital phenotyping. JTB has received consulting fees from...
COLLEGES
Nature.com

Mapping the human kidney using single-cell genomics

The field of single-cell genomics and spatial technologies is rapidly evolving and has already provided unprecedented insights into complex tissues. Major advances have been made in dissecting the cellular composition and spatiotemporal interactions that mediate developmental processes in the fetal kidney. Single-cell technologies have also provided detailed insights into the heterogeneity of cell types within the healthy adult and shed light on the complex cellular mechanisms that contribute to kidney disease. The in-depth characterization of specific cell types associated with acute kidney injury and glomerular diseases has potential for the development of prognostic biomarkers and new therapeutics. Analyses of pathway activity in clear-cell renal cell carcinoma can predict the sensitivity of tumour cells to specific inhibitors. The identification of the cell of origin of renal cell carcinoma and of new cell types within the tumour microenvironment also has implications for the development of targeted therapeutics. Similarly, single-cell sequencing has provided new insights into the mechanisms underlying kidney fibrosis, specifically our understanding of myofibroblast origins and the contribution of cell crosstalk within the fibrotic niche to disease progression. These and future studies will enable the creation of a map to aid our understanding of the cellular processes and interactions in the developing, healthy and diseased kidney.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Functional single-cell sequencing links dynamic phenotypes to their genotypes

A method connecting single-cell genomic, transcriptomic or proteomic profiles to functional cellular characteristics, especially time-varying phenotypic changes, would inform our understanding of cancer biology. We present functional single-cell sequencing (FUNseq) to address this need and describe how it might provide a unique way to unravel mechanisms that drive cancer.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A multi-encoder variational autoencoder controls multiple transformational features in single-cell image analysis

Image-based cell phenotyping relies on quantitative measurements as encoded representations of cells; however, defining suitable representations that capture complex imaging features is challenged by the lack of robust methods to segment cells, identify subcellular compartments, and extract relevant features. Variational autoencoder (VAE) approaches produce encouraging results by mapping an image to a representative descriptor, and outperform classical hand-crafted features for morphology, intensity, and texture at differentiating data. Although VAEs show promising results for capturing morphological and organizational features in tissue, single cell image analyses based on VAEs often fail to identify biologically informative features due to uninformative technical variation. Here we propose a multi-encoder VAE (ME-VAE) in single cell image analysis using transformed images as a self-supervised signal to extract transform-invariant biologically meaningful features, including emergent features not obvious from prior knowledge. We show that the proposed architecture improves analysis by making distinct cell populations more separable compared to traditional and recent extensions of VAE architectures and intensity measurements by enhancing phenotypic differences between cells and by improving correlations to other analytic modalities. Better feature extraction and image analysis methods enabled by the ME-VAE will advance our understanding of complex cell biology and enable discoveries previously hidden behind image complexity ultimately improving medical outcomes and drug discovery.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evolutionary transition from a single RNA replicator to a multiple replicator network

In prebiotic evolution, self-replicating molecules are believed to have evolved into complex living systems by expanding their information and functions open-endedly. Theoretically, such evolutionary complexification could occur through successive appearance of novel replicators that interact with one another to form replication networks. Here we perform long-term evolution experiments of RNA that replicates using a self-encoded RNA replicase. The RNA diversifies into multiple coexisting host and parasite lineages, whose frequencies in the population initially fluctuate and gradually stabilize. The final population, comprising five RNA lineages, forms a replicator network with diverse interactions, including cooperation to help the replication of all other members. These results support the capability of molecular replicators to spontaneously develop complexity through Darwinian evolution, a critical step for the emergence of life.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multi-arm RNA junctions encoding molecular logic unconstrained by input sequence for versatile cell-free diagnostics

Applications of RNA-based molecular logic have been hampered by sequence constraints imposed on the input and output of the circuits. Here we show that the sequence constraints can be substantially reduced by appropriately encoded multi-arm junctions of single-stranded RNA structures. To conditionally activate RNA translation, we integrated multi-arm junctions, self-assembled upstream of a regulated gene and designed to unfold sequentially in response to different RNA inputs, with motifs of loop-initiated RNA activators that function independently of the sequence of the input RNAs and that reduce interference with the output gene. We used the integrated RNA system and sequence-independent input RNAs to execute two-input and three-input OR and AND logic in Escherichia coli, and designed paper-based cell-free colourimetric assays that accurately identified two human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) subtypes (by executing OR logic) in amplified synthetic HIV RNA as well as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (via two-input AND logic) in amplified RNA from saliva samples. The sequence-independent molecular logic enabled by the integration of multi-arm junction RNAs with motifs for loop-initiated RNA activators may be broadly applicable in biotechnology.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

The RNA helicase DHX15 is a critical regulator of natural killer-cell homeostasis and functions

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The RNA helicase DHX15 is widely expressed in immune cells and traditionally thought to be an RNA splicing factor or a viral RNA sensor. However, the role of DHX15 in NK-cell activities has not been studied thus far. Here, we generated Dhx15-floxed mice and found that conditional deletion of Dhx15 in NK cells (Ncr1CreDhx15fl/fl mice) resulted in a marked reduction in NK cells in the periphery and that the remaining Dhx15-deleted NK cells failed to acquire a mature phenotype. As a result, Dhx15-deleted NK cells exhibited profound defects in their cytolytic functions. We also found that deletion of Dhx15 in NK cells abrogated their responsiveness to IL-15, which was associated with inhibition of IL-2/IL-15RÎ² (CD122) expression and IL-15R signaling. The defects in Dhx15-deleted NK cells were rescued by ectopic expression of a constitutively active form of STAT5. Mechanistically, DHX15 did not affect CD122 mRNA splicing and stability in NK cells but instead facilitated the surface expression of CD122, likely through interaction with its 3"²UTR, which was dependent on the ATPase domain of DHX15 rather than its splicing domain. Collectively, our data identify a key role for DHX15 in regulating NK-cell activities and provide novel mechanistic insights into how DHX15 regulates the IL-15 signaling pathway in NK cells.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Human Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Improve Visual Acuity

Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine, in collaboration with the University of Alabama at Birmingham and five other institutions, are investigating novel regenerative medicine approaches to better manage vascular health complications from type 2 diabetes that could someday support blood vessel repair in the eye among diabetic patients with early retinal vascular dysfunction. These research strategies include identifying and using new methods to differentiate or mature human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) into the specific mesoderm subset of cells that display vascular reparative properties.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Linking genomic and epidemiologic information to advance the study of COVID-19

The outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) at the end of 2019 turned into a global pandemic. To help analyze the spread and evolution of the virus, we collated and analyzed data related to the viral genome, sequence variations, and locations in temporal and spatial distribution from GISAID. Information from the Wikipedia web page and published research papers were categorized and mined to extract epidemiological data, which was then integrated with the public dataset. Genomic and epidemiological data were matched with public information, and the data quality was verified by manual curation. Finally, an online database centered on virus genomic information and epidemiological data can be freely accessible at https://www.biosino.org/kgcov/, which is helpful to identify relevant knowledge and devising epidemic prevention and control policies in collaboration with disease control personnel.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Spatial Mapping of Single-Cell Data Within Tissues

A new computational approach developed by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center successfully combines data from parallel gene-expression profiling methods to create spatial maps of a given tissue at single-cell resolution. The resulting maps can provide unique biological insights into the cancer microenvironment and many other tissue types.
CANCER
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing of adult rat testes after Leydig cell elimination and restoration

Spermatogenesis is an efficient, complex, and highly organized proliferation and differentiation process that relies on multiple factors including testosterone produced by the Leydig cells. Although the critical role played by testosterone in spermatogenesis is well recognized, the mechanism by which it works is still not completely understood, partially due to the inability to specifically and precisely monitor testosterone-dependent changes within developing germ cells. Here we present single-cell RNA sequencing data from10,983 adult rat testicular cells after the rats were treated with ethanedimethanesulfonate, which temporarily eliminates Leydig cells. The elimination and recovery of Leydig cells represented a complete testosterone depletion and restoration cycle. The dataset, which includes all developing germ cells from spermatogonia to spermatozoa, should prove useful for characterizing developing germ cells, their regulatory networks, and novel cell-specific markers. The dataset should be particularly useful for exploring the effects of the androgen environment on the regulation of spermatogenesis. As this is the first single-cell RNA-Seq dataset for rat testes, it can also serve as a reference for future studies.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Single-cell analysis reveals heterogeneity in metal adsorption

Biosorption is the removal of contaminants from a sample by adsorbing them onto the surface of a biological material. It is expected to provide environmental and economic benefits compared with conventional separation techniques. A team of scientists including a researcher from the University of Tsukuba has analyzed the interaction of Galdieria sulphuraria algae with precious metals to better understand the biosorption process. Their findings are published in Journal of Hazardous Materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Correction to: NICU discharge preparation and transition planning: introduction

Correction to: J Perinatol https://doi.org/10.1038/s41372-022-01312-w, published online 14 February 2022. The article "NICU discharge preparation and transition planning: introduction", written by Vincent C. Smith, was originally published electronically on the publisher's internet portal on 14 February 2022 without open access. With the author(s)' decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 8 March 2022 to Â© The Author(s) 2022 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Bioinformatic and cell-based tools for pooled CRISPR knockout screening in mosquitos

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27129-3, published online 24 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the A. coluzzii ortholog of PTP-ER AGAP007118 was incorrectly listed as AGAP028616. In addition, the sentence "Target genes included Anopheles orthologs of FKBP12 (AGAP012184), which encodes the cellular binding partner of the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin; EcR (AGAP028634) and usp (AGAP002095), which encode mediators of an antiproliferative transcriptional response to treatment with ecdysone; and PTP-ER(AGAP028616), which encodes a negative regulator of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling cascade that can be suppressed by treatment with the MEK inhibitor trametinib (Fig. 5a; Supplementary Data 3)" was corrected to "Target genes included Anopheles orthologs of FKBP12 (AGAP012184), which encodes the cellular binding partner of the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin; EcR (AGAP028634) and usp (AGAP002095), which encode mediators of an antiproliferative transcriptional response to treatment with ecdysone; and PTP-ER(AGAP007118), which encodes a negative regulator of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling cascade that can be suppressed by treatment with the MEK inhibitor trametinib (Fig. 5a; Supplementary Data 3)".
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: In-vivo functional and structural retinal imaging using multiwavelength photoacoustic remote sensing microscopy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08508-2, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section, under the subheading 'Animal preparation',. "Albino rats (NU/NU, Charles River, MA, USA) were imaged to demonstrate the in-vivo capabilities of the system.". "Albino rats (Charles River, MA,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

cyCombine allows for robust integration of single-cell cytometry datasets within and across technologies

Combining single-cell cytometry datasets increases the analytical flexibility and the statistical power of data analyses. However, in many cases the full potential of co-analyses is not reached due to technical variance between data from different experimental batches. Here, we present cyCombine, a method to robustly integrate cytometry data from different batches, experiments, or even different experimental techniques, such as CITE-seq, flow cytometry, and mass cytometry. We demonstrate that cyCombine maintains the biological variance and the structure of the data, while minimizing the technical variance between datasets. cyCombine does not require technical replicates across datasets, and computation time scales linearly with the number of cells, allowing for integration of massive datasets. Robust, accurate, and scalable integration of cytometry data enables integration of multiple datasets for primary data analyses and the validation of results using public datasets.
TECHNOLOGY
technologynetworks.com

Purification of Single-Stranded RNA Oligonucleotides Using High-Performance Liquid Chromatography

A crucial step in any pharmaceutical production is the purification of the product. The purification of oligonucleotides (ONs) can be particularly challenging because of the high similarity of target and impurities. Therefore, high-performance liquid chromatography is the method of choice if high-purity products are desired. Download this app note to...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spatial charting of single-cell transcriptomes in tissues

Single-cell RNA sequencing methods can profile the transcriptomes of single cells but cannot preserve spatial information. Conversely, spatial transcriptomics assays can profile spatial regions in tissue sections, but do not have single-cell resolution. Here, we developed a computational method called CellTrek that combines these two datasets to achieve single-cell spatial mapping through coembedding and metric learning approaches. We benchmarked CellTrek using simulation and in situ hybridization datasets, which demonstrated its accuracy and robustness. We then applied CellTrek to existing mouse brain and kidney datasets and showed that CellTrek can detect topological patterns of different cell types and cell states. We performed single-cell RNA sequencing and spatial transcriptomics experiments on two ductal carcinoma in situ tissues and applied CellTrek to identify tumor subclones that were restricted to different ducts, and specific T cell states adjacent to the tumor areas. Our data show that CellTrek can accurately map single cells in diverse tissue types to resolve their spatial organization.
CANCER

