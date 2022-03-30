ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The dynamic properties of a nuclear coactivator binding domain are evolutionarily conserved

By Elin Karlsson
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvolution of proteins is constrained by their structure and function. While there is a consensus that the plasticity of intrinsically disordered proteins relaxes the structural constraints on evolution there is a paucity of data on the molecular details of these processes. The Nuclear Coactivator Binding Domain (NCBD) from CREB-binding protein is...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Transcriptome-wide identification of RNA-binding protein binding sites using seCLIP-seq

Discovery of interaction sites between RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) and their RNA targets plays a critical role in enabling our understanding of how these RBPs control RNA processing and regulation. Cross-linking and immunoprecipitation (CLIP) provides a generalizable, transcriptome-wide method by which RBP/RNA complexes are purified and sequenced to identify sites of intermolecular contact. By simplifying technical challenges in prior CLIP methods and incorporating the generation of and quantitative comparison against size-matched input controls, the single-end enhanced CLIP (seCLIP) protocol allows for the profiling of these interactions with high resolution, efficiency and scalability. Here, we present a step-by-step guide to the seCLIP method, detailing critical steps and offering insights regarding troubleshooting and expected results while carrying out the ~4-d protocol. Furthermore, we describe a comprehensive bioinformatics pipeline that offers users the tools necessary to process two replicate datasets and identify reproducible and significant peaks for an RBP of interest in ~2 d.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Highly efficient and selective electrocatalytic hydrogen peroxide production on Co-O-C active centers on graphene oxide

Electrochemical oxygen reduction provides an eco-friendly synthetic route to hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), a widely used green chemical. However, the kinetically sluggish and low-selectivity oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) is a key challenge to electrochemical production of H2O2 for practical applications. Herein, we demonstrate that single cobalt atoms anchored on oxygen functionalized graphene oxide form Co-O-C@GO active centres (abbreviated as Co1@GO for simplicity) that act as an efficient and durable electrocatalyst for H2O2 production. This Co1@GO electrocatalyst shows excellent electrochemical performance in O2-saturated 0.1"‰M KOH, exhibiting high reactivity with an onset potential of 0.91"‰V and H2O2 production of 1.0"‰mg"‰cmâˆ’2 hâˆ’1 while affording high selectivity of 81.4% for H2O2. Our combined experimental observations and theoretical calculations indicate that the high reactivity and selectivity of Co1@GO for H2O2 electrogeneration arises from a synergistic effect between the O-bonded single Co atoms and adjacent oxygen functional groups (C-O bonds) of the GO present in the Co-O-C active centres.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Orbital-resolved visualization of single-molecule photocurrent channels

Given its central role in utilizing light energy, photoinduced electron transfer (PET) from an excited molecule has been widely studied1,2,3,4,5,6. However, even though microscopic photocurrent measurement methods7,8,9,10,11 have made it possible to correlate the efficiency of the process with local features, spatial resolution has been insufficient to resolve it at the molecular level. Recent work has, however, shown that single molecules can be efficiently excited and probed when combining a scanning tunnelling microscope (STM) with localized plasmon fields driven by a tunable laser12,13. Here we use that approach to directly visualize with atomic-scale resolution the photocurrent channels through the molecular orbitals of a single free-base phthalocyanine (FBPc) molecule, by detecting electrons from its first excited state tunnelling through the STM tip. We find that the direction and the spatial distribution of the photocurrent depend sensitively on the bias voltage, and detect counter-flowing photocurrent channels even at a voltage where the averaged photocurrent is near zero. Moreover, we see evidence of competition between PET and photoluminescence12, and find that we can control whether the excited molecule primarily relaxes through PET or photoluminescence by positioning the STM tip with three-dimensional, atomic precision. These observations suggest that specific photocurrent channels can be promoted or suppressed by tuning the coupling to excited-state molecular orbitals, and thus provide new perspectives for improving energy-conversion efficiencies by atomic-scale electronic and geometric engineering of molecular interfaces.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: A deletion affecting an LRR-RLK gene co-segregates with the fruit flat shape trait in peach

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-07022-0, published online 27 July 2017. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article is incomplete. "We thank Cristian Fontich (IRTA) and JesÃºs GarcÃa Brunton (IMIDA) for maintaining and providing peach material. This work received financial support from the Spanish Ministry of Economy and...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Author Correction: In-vivo functional and structural retinal imaging using multiwavelength photoacoustic remote sensing microscopy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08508-2, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section, under the subheading 'Animal preparation',. "Albino rats (NU/NU, Charles River, MA, USA) were imaged to demonstrate the in-vivo capabilities of the system.". "Albino rats (Charles River, MA,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin promotes neovascularization in diabetic mice through enhancing skeletal muscle cells paracrine function

Diabetes mellitus is associated with series of macrovascular and microvascular pathological changes that cause a wide range of complications. Diabetic patients are highly susceptible to hindlimb ischemia (HLI), which remains incurable. Evidence shows that skeletal muscle cells secrete a number of angiogenic factors to promote neovascularization and restore blood perfusion, this paracrine function is crucial for therapeutic angiogenesis in diabetic HLI. In this study we investigated whether sotagliflozin, an anti-hyperglycemia SGLT2 inhibitor, exerted therapeutic angiogenesis effects in diabetic HLI in vitro and in vivo. In C2C12 skeletal muscle cells, we showed that high glucose (HG, 25"‰mM) under hypoxia markedly inhibited cell viability, proliferation and migration potentials, which were dose-dependently reversed by pretreatment with sotagliflozin (5âˆ’20"‰Î¼M). Sotagliflozin pretreatment enhanced expression levels of angiogenic factors HIF-1Î±, VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in HG-treated C2C12 cells under hypoxia as well as secreted amounts of VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in the medium; pretreatment with the HIF-1Î± inhibitor 2-methoxyestradiol (2-ME2, 10"‰Î¼M) or HIF-1Î± knockdown abrogated sotagliflozin-induced increases in VEGF-A and PDGF-BB expression, as well as sotagliflozin-stimulated cell proliferation and migration potentials. Furthermore, the conditioned media from sotagliflozin-treated C2C12 cells in HG medium enhanced the migration and proliferation capabilities of vascular endothelial and smooth muscle cells, two types of cells necessary for forming functional blood vessels. In vivo study was conducted in diabetic mice subjected to excising the femoral artery of the left limb. After the surgery, sotagliflozin (10"‰mg/kg) was directly injected into gastrocnemius muscle of the left hindlimb once every 3 days for 3 weeks. We showed that intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin effectively promoted the formation of functional blood vessels, leading to significant recovery of blood perfusion in diabetic HLI mice. Together, our results highlight a new indication of SGLT2 inhibitor sotagliflozin as a potential therapeutic angiogenesis agent for diabetic HLI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

H3K9me3 represses G6PD expression to suppress the pentose phosphate pathway and ROS production to promote human mesothelioma growth

The role of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) in human cancer is incompletely understood. In a metabolite screening, we observed that inhibition of H3K9 methylation suppressed aerobic glycolysis and enhances the PPP in human mesothelioma cells. Genome-wide screening identified G6PD as an H3K9me3 target gene whose expression is correlated with increased tumor cell apoptosis. Inhibition of aerobic glycolysis enzyme LDHA and G6PD had no significant effects on tumor cell survival. Ablation of G6PD had no significant effect on human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma xenograft growth in athymic mice. However, activation of G6PD with the G6PD-selective activator AG1 induced tumor cell death. AG1 increased tumor cell ROS production and the resultant extrinsic and intrinsic death pathways, mitochondrial processes, and unfolded protein response in tumor cells. Consistent with increased tumor cell death in vitro, AG1 suppressed human mesothelioma xenograft growth in a dose-dependent manner in vivo. Furthermore, AG1 treatment significantly increased tumor-bearing mouse survival in an intra-peritoneum xenograft athymic mouse model. Therefore, in human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma, G6PD is not essential for tumor growth. G6PD acts as a metabolic checkpoint to control metabolic flux towards the PPP to promote tumor cell apoptosis, and its expression is repressed by its promotor H3K9me3 deposition.
CANCER
Nature.com

Should mutant TP53 be targeted for cancer therapy?

Mutations in the TP53 tumour suppressor gene are found in ~50% of human cancers [1,2,3,4,5,6]. TP53 functions as a transcription factor that directly regulates theÂ expression of ~500 genes, some of them involved in cell cycle arrest/cell senescence, apoptotic cell death or DNA damage repair, i.e. the cellular responses that together prevent tumorigenesis [1,2,3,4,5,6]. Defects in TP53 function not only cause tumour development but also impair the response of malignant cells to anti-cancer drugs, particularly those that induce DNA damage [1,2,3,4,5,6]. Most mutations in TP53 in human cancers cause a single amino acid substitution, usually within the DNA binding domain of the TP53 protein. These mutant TP53 proteins are often expressed at high levels in the malignant cells. Three cancer causing attributes have been postulated for mutant TP53 proteins: the inability to activate target genes controlled by wt TP53 (loss-of-function, LOF) that are critical for tumour suppression, dominant negative effects (DNE), i.e. blocking the function of wt TP53 in cells during early stages of transformation when mutant and wt TP53 proteins are co-expressed, and gain-of-function (GOF) effects whereby mutant TP53 impacts diverse cellular pathways by interacting with proteins that are not normally engaged by wt TP53 [1,2,3,4,5,6]. The GOF effects of mutant TP53 were reported to be essential for the sustained proliferation and survival of malignant cells and it was therefore proposed that agents that can remove mutant TP53 protein would have substantial therapeutic impact [7,8,9]. In this review article we discuss evidence for and against the value of targeting mutant TP53 protein for cancer therapy.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Neuron-recognizable characteristics of peptides recombined using a neuronal binding domain of botulinum neurotoxin

Recombinant peptides were designed using the C-terminal domain (receptor binding domain, RBD) and its subdomain (peptide A2) of a heavy chain of botulinum neurotoxin A-type 1 (BoNT/A1), which can bind to the luminal domain of synaptic vesicle glycoprotein 2C (SV2C-LD). Peptide A2- or RBD-containing recombinant peptides linked to an enhanced green fluorescence protein (EGFP) were prepared by expression in Escherichia coli. A pull-down assay using SV2C-LD-covered resins showed that the recombinant peptides for CDC297 BoNT/A1, referred to EGFP-A2Ê¹ and EGFP-RBDÊ¹, exhibited"‰â‰¥"‰2.0-times stronger binding affinity to SV2C-LD than those for the wild-type BoNT/A1. Using bio-layer interferometry, an equilibrium dissociation rate constant (KD) of EGFP-RBDÊ¹ to SV2C-LD was determined to be 5.45Â Î¼M, which is 33.87- and 15.67-times smaller than the KD values for EGFP and EGFP-A2Ê¹, respectively. Based on confocal laser fluorescence micrometric analysis, the adsorption/absorption of EGFP-RBDÊ¹ to/in differentiated PC-12 cells was 2.49- and 1.29-times faster than those of EGFP and EGFP-A2Ê¹, respectively. Consequently, the recombinant peptides acquired reasonable neuron-specific binding/internalizing ability through the recruitment of RBDÊ¹. In conclusion, RBDs of BoNTs are versatile protein domains that can be used to mark neural systems and treat a range of disorders in neural systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spin-triplet superconductivity in Weyl nodal-line semimetals

Topological semimetals are three dimensional materials with symmetry-protected massless bulk excitations. As a special case, Weyl nodal-line semimetals are realized in materials having either no inversion or broken time-reversal symmetry and feature bulk nodal lines. The 111-family, including LaNiSi, LaPtSi and LaPtGe materials (all lacking inversion symmetry), belongs to this class. Here, by combining muon-spin rotation and relaxation with thermodynamic measurements, we find that these materials exhibit a fully-gapped superconducting ground state, while spontaneously breaking time-reversal symmetry at the superconducting transition. Since time-reversal symmetry is essential for protecting the normal-state topology, its breaking upon entering the superconducting state should remarkably result in a topological phase transition. By developing a minimal model for the normal-state band structure and assuming a purely spin-triplet pairing, we show that the superconducting properties across this family can be described accurately. Our results demonstrate that the 111 materials reported here provide an ideal test-bed for investigating the rich interplay between the exotic properties of Weyl nodal-line fermions and unconventional superconductivity.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Stereodivergent dual-catalytic propargylation of oxindoles

The construction of all stereoisomers of molecules containing contiguous stereocentres with full control of the absolute and relative stereochemical configuration has rarely been demonstrated. An approach involving dual-catalytic activation enables the stereodivergent Î±-propargylation of oxindoles with high stereocontrol and shows broad substrate scope. This is a preview of...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Assembly mechanism of the pleomorphic immature poxvirus scaffold

In Vaccinia virus (VACV), the prototype poxvirus, scaffold protein D13 forms a honeycomb-like lattice on the viral membrane that results in formation of the pleomorphic immature virion (IV). The structure of D13 is similar to those of major capsid proteins that readily form icosahedral capsids in nucleocytoplasmic large DNA viruses (NCLDVs). However, the detailed assembly mechanism of the nonicosahedral poxvirus scaffold has never been understood. Here we show the cryo-EM structures of the D13 trimer and scaffold intermediates produced in vitro. The structures reveal that the displacement of the short N-terminal Î±-helix is critical for initiation of D13 self-assembly. The continuous curvature of the IV is mediated by electrostatic interactions that induce torsion between trimers. The assembly mechanism explains the semiordered capsid-like arrangement of D13 that is distinct from icosahedral NCLDVs. Our structures explain how a single protein can self-assemble into different capsid morphologies and represent a local exception to the universal Caspar-Klug theory of quasi-equivalence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Potent suppression of neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal cancers by CDH17CAR T cells without toxicity to normal tissues

Gastrointestinal cancers (GICs) and neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are often refractory to therapy after metastasis. Adoptive cell therapy using chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, though remarkably efficacious for treating leukemia, is yet to be developed for solid tumors such as GICs and NETs. Here we isolated a llama-derived nanobody, VHH1, and found that it bound cell surface adhesion protein CDH17 upregulated in GICs and NETs. VHH1-CAR T cells (CDH17CARTs) killed both human and mouse tumor cells in a CDH17-dependent manner. CDH17CARTs eradicated CDH17-expressing NETs and gastric, pancreatic and colorectal cancers in either tumor xenograft or autochthonous mouse models. Notably, CDH17CARTs do not attack normal intestinal epithelial cells, which also express CDH17, to cause toxicity, likely because CDH17 is localized only at the tight junction between normal intestinal epithelial cells. Thus, CDH17 represents a class of previously unappreciated tumor-associated antigens that is 'masked' in healthy tissues from attack by CAR T cells for developing safer cancer immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Deficiency of thyroid hormone receptor protects retinal pigment epithelium and photoreceptors from cell death in a mouse model of age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss in the elderly. Progressive dystrophy of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and photoreceptors is the characteristic of dry AMD, and oxidative stress/damage plays a central role in the pathogenic lesion of the disease. Thyroid hormone (TH) regulates cell growth, differentiation, and metabolism, and regulates development/function of photoreceptors and RPE in the retina. Population-/patient-based studies suggest an association of high free-serum TH levels with increased risk of AMD. We recently showed that suppressing TH signaling by antithyroid treatment reduces cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors in an oxidative-stress/sodium iodate (NaIO3)-induced mouse model of AMD. This work investigated the effects of TH receptor (THR) deficiency on cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors and the contribution of the receptor subtypes. Treatment with NaIO3 induced RPE and photoreceptor cell death/necroptosis, destruction, and oxidative damage. The phenotypes were significantly diminished in ThrÎ±1âˆ’/âˆ’, Thrbâˆ’/âˆ’, and Thrb2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice, compared with that in the wild-type (C57BL/6"‰J) mice. The involvement of the receptor subtypes varies in the RPE and retina. Deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb protected RPE, rods, and cones, whereas deletion of Thrb2 protected RPE and cones but not rods. Gene-expression analysis showed that deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb abolished/suppressed the NaIO3-induced upregulation of the genes involved in cellular oxidative-stress responses, necroptosis/apoptosis signaling, and inflammatory responses. In addition, THR antagonist effectively protected ARPE-19 cells and hRPE cells from NaIO3-induced cell death. This work demonstrates the involvement of THR signaling in cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors after oxidative-stress challenge and the receptor-subtype contribution. Findings from this work support a role of THR signaling in the pathogenesis of AMD and the strategy of suppressing THR signaling locally in the retina for protection of the RPE/retina in dry AMD.
MLS
Nature.com

Identification of a protein responsible for the synthesis of archaeal membrane-spanning GDGT lipids

Glycerol dibiphytanyl glycerol tetraethers (GDGTs) are archaeal monolayer membrane lipids that can provide a competitive advantage in extreme environments. Here, we identify a radical SAM protein, tetraether synthase (Tes), that participates in the synthesis of GDGTs. Attempts to generate a tes-deleted mutant in Sulfolobus acidocaldarius were unsuccessful, suggesting that the gene is essential in this organism. Heterologous expression of tes homologues leads to production of GDGT and structurally related lipids in the methanogen Methanococcus maripaludis (which otherwise does not synthesize GDGTs and lacks a tes homolog, but produces a putative GDGT precursor, archaeol). Tes homologues are encoded in the genomes of many archaea, as well as in some bacteria, in which they might be involved in the synthesis of bacterial branched glycerol dialkyl glycerol tetraethers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Identification of minimal parameters for optimal suppression of chaos in dissipative driven systems

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-17969-9, published online 21 December 2017. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "P.J.M. and R.C. acknowledge financial support from the Ministerio de EconomÃa y Competitividad (MINECO, Spain) through FIS2011-25167 and FIS2012-34902 projects, respectively. R.C. acknowledges financial support from the...
SPAIN
Nature.com

Author Correction: Post-publication careers: follow-up expeditions reveal avalanches at Dyatlov Pass

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 81 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Communications Earth and Environment https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00393-x, published online 24 March 2022. In the original version of this article, the doi for reference 1 was incorrectly given as https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-020-0008. This should have been https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-020-00081-8....
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Genome-wide screening in the haploid system reveals Slc25a43 as a target gene of oxidative toxicity

Reactive oxygen species (ROS) are extensively assessed in physiological and pathological studies; however, the genes and mechanisms involved in antioxidant reactions are elusive. To address this knowledge gap, we used a forward genetic approach with mouse haploid embryonic stem cells (haESCs) to generate high-throughput mutant libraries, from which numerous oxidative stress-targeting genes were screened out. We performed proof-of-concept experiments to validate the potential inserted genes. Slc25a43 (one of the candidates) knockout (KO) ESCs presented reduced damage caused by ROS and higher cell viability when exposed to H2O2. Subsequently, ROS production and mitochondrial function analysis also confirmed that Slc25a43 was a main target gene of oxidative toxicity. In addition, we identified that KO of Slc25a43 activated mitochondria-related genes including Nlrx1 to protect ESCs from oxidative damage. Overall, our findings facilitated revealing target genes of oxidative stress and shed lights on the mechanism underlying oxidative death.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Selective histone methyltransferase G9a inhibition reduces metastatic development of Ewing sarcoma through the epigenetic regulation of NEU1

Ewing sarcoma (EWS) is an aggressive bone and soft tissue tumor with high susceptibility to metastasize. The underlying molecular mechanisms leading to EWS metastases remain poorly understood. Epigenetic changes have been implicated in EWS tumor growth and progression. Linking epigenetics and metastases may provide insight into novel molecular targets in EWS and improve its treatment. Here, we evaluated the effects of a selective G9a histone methyltransferase inhibitor (BIX01294) on EWS metastatic process. Our results showed that overexpression of G9a in tumors from EWS patients correlates with poor prognosis. Moreover, we observe a significantly higher expression of G9a in metastatic EWS tumor as compared to either primary or recurrent tumor. Using functional assays, we demonstrate that pharmacological G9a inhibition using BIX01294 disrupts several metastatic steps in vitro, such as migration, invasion, adhesion, colony formation and vasculogenic mimicry. Moreover, BIX01294 reduces tumor growth and metastases in two spontaneous metastases mouse models. We further identified the sialidase NEU1 as a direct target and effector of G9a in the metastatic process in EWS. NEU1 overexpression impairs migration, invasion and clonogenic capacity of EWS cell lines. Overall, G9a inhibition impairs metastases in vitro and in vivo through the overexpression of NEU1. G9a has strong potential as a prognostic marker and may be a promising therapeutic target for EWS patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

ORF9c and ORF10 as accessory proteins of SARS-CoV-2 in immune evasion

You have full access to this article via your institution. In a recent Perspective article in Nature Reviews Immunology (Wong, L-Y. R. & Perlman, S. Immune dysregulation and immunopathology induced by SARS-CoV-2 and related coronaviruses - are we our own worst enemy? Nat. Rev. Immunol. 22, 47"“56 (2022))1, Lok-Yin Roy Wong and Stanley Perlman described how the SARS-CoV-2 genome encodes seven accessory proteins that may contribute to immune evasion: ORF3a, ORF3b, ORF6, ORF7a, ORF7b, ORF8 and ORF9b. However, there is evidence that the genome of SARS-CoV-2 encodes more than seven accessory proteins. The authors did not mention ORF9c and ORF10, both of which have been suggested to have roles in the immune evasion process2,3.
SCIENCE

