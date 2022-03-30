ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Reduced neural activity but improved coding in rodent higher-order visual cortex during locomotion

By Amelia J. Christensen
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning profoundly alters stimulus-response properties in mouse primary visual cortex (V1), but its effect in higher-order visual cortex is under-explored. Here we systematically investigate how visual responses vary with locomotive state across six visual areas and three cortical layers using a massive dataset from the Allen Brain Institute. Although previous work...

www.nature.com

