Silver Spring, MD

The quest to prevent MS — and understand other post-viral diseases

By Asher Mullard, View author publications, Google Scholar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have full access to this article via your institution. In a sprawling facility in Silver Spring, Maryland, the US Department of Defense (DoD) has amassed a hoard of epidemiological treasure. Walk-in freezers each the size of a basketball court hold 72 million vials of blood serum meticulously tracked and sorted...

