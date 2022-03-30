ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Bioinformatic and cell-based tools for pooled CRISPR knockout screening in mosquitos

By Raghuvir Viswanatha
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27129-3, published online 24 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the A. coluzzii ortholog of PTP-ER AGAP007118 was incorrectly listed as AGAP028616. In addition, the sentence "Target genes included Anopheles orthologs of FKBP12 (AGAP012184), which encodes the...

www.nature.com

