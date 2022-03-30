ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Transcript and blood-microbiome analysis towards a blood diagnostic tool for goats affected by Haemonchus contortus

By Yonathan Tilahun
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alpine goat (Capra aegagrus hircus) is parasitized by the barber pole worm (Haemonchus contortus). Hematological parameters from transcript and metagenome analysis in the host are reflective of infestation. We explored comparisons between blood samples of control, infected, infected zoledronic acid-treated, and infected antibody (anti-Î³Î´ T cells) treated wethers under controlled...

Exploring carbohydrate binding module fusions and Fab fragments in a cellulose-based lateral flow immunoassay for detection of cystatin C

This paper presents a lateral flow assay (LFA) for the quantitative, fluorescence-based detection of the kidney biomarker cystatin C that features conjugates of capture antibodies and fusions of carbohydrate binding modules (CBM) with ZZ domains anchored on cellulose deposited over nitrocellulose (NC). The ZZ-CBM3 fusion provides a biomolecular interface between the cellulose layer and the Fc portion of the capture antibodies. By resorting to detection Fab fragments that lack the Fc portion we overcome the observed interference of full-length detection antibodies with the ZZ-CBM3 fusion at the test lines. Using the new LFA architecture, a linear concentration"“response relationship was observed in the 0"“10Â ng/mL cystatin C concentration range, which is compatible with the clinically normal (5"“120Â ng/mL) and abnormal (>"‰250Â ng/mL) levels of cystatin C, as long as proper dilutions are made. An inter assay CoV of 0.72% was obtained. Finally, mock urine samples characteristic of normal (100Â ng/mL) and kidney tubular disease (4000Â ng/mL) patients were successfully analyzed. Overall, we demonstrate an innovative LFA architecture that combines NC strips with layered cellulose, ZZ-CBM3 fusions and fluorescently labeled Fab fragments.
SCIENCE
A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Human liver organoid derived intra-hepatic bile duct cells support SARS-CoV-2 infection and replication

Although the main route of infection for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the respiratory tract, liver injury is also commonly seen in many patients, as evidenced by deranged parenchymal liver enzymes. Furthermore, the severity of liver damage has been shown to correlate with higher mortality. Overall, the mechanism behind the liver injury remains unclear. We showed in this study that intra-hepatic bile duct cells could be grown using a human liver organoid platform. The cholangiocytes were not only susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection, they also supported efficient viral replication. We also showed that SARS-CoV-2 replication was much higher than SARS-CoV. Our findings suggested direct cytopathic viral damage being a mechanism for SARS-CoV-2 liver injury.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Author Correction: A deletion affecting an LRR-RLK gene co-segregates with the fruit flat shape trait in peach

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-07022-0, published online 27 July 2017. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article is incomplete. "We thank Cristian Fontich (IRTA) and JesÃºs GarcÃa Brunton (IMIDA) for maintaining and providing peach material. This work received financial support from the Spanish Ministry of Economy and...
AGRICULTURE
Author Correction: Next generation of anti-PD-L1 Atezolizumab with enhanced anti-tumor efficacy in vivo

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85329-9, published online 11 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the discussion of Atezolizumab aggregation, and anti-drug antibody development. In the Abstract section,. "However, aglycosylated Atezolizumab is very unstable and easy to form aggregation, which causes quick development of anti-drug antibody...
SCIENCE
Evaluation of 41 single nucleotide polymorphisms in canine diffuse large B-cell lymphomas using MassARRAY

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common subtype of lymphoma in dogs with a multicentric form. This study aimed to assemble 41 variants of the previously reported genes and to investigate these variants in canine DLBCL using the Agena MassARRAY platform. These variants were chosen based on the high prevalence observed in canine B- and T-cell lymphomas, their significance for target therapy, and compatibility for multiplex PCR amplification. Lymph node biopsy was performed from 60 dogs with B-cell lymphoma comprising 47 purebred and 13 crossbred dogs. All dogs presented single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) at HYAL4 and SATB1 genes. The lesser mutual SNPs were observed at SEL1L, excluding a cocker spaniel, and c-Kit, with the exception of a pug and a French bulldog. Even though no statistical association was noted between each SNP and dog breed, purebreds were 3.88 times more likely to have a SNP at FLT3 rs852342480 (95%CI 0.50"“45.03, p"‰="‰0.26), 3.64 times at TRAF3 F306X (95%CI 0.58"“42.50, p"‰="‰0.43) and 2.66 times at TRAF3 E303EX (95%CI 0.56"“13.12, p"‰="‰0.31). Also, DLBCL dogs (CHOP-based treatment) with c-Kit T425="‰had a poorer prognosis with shorter median overall survival times (OST) than dogs with the wild type. Dogs treated with COP chemotherapy and contained 3"“5 variants at SEL1L were associated with decreased median OST. Therefore, this SNP's lymphoma panel provides valuable information that we can use to outline a prognosis and develop a treatment plan for the targeted therapy of each dog.
Publisher Correction: Opposite forms of adaptation in mouse visual cortex are controlled by distinct inhibitory microcircuits

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28635-8, published online 24 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5. The titles for Fig. 5a and Fig. 5g were incorrectly given as "SST ChrimsonR (gain ")" and "SST ChrimsonR (gain !)" instead of "SST ChrimsonR (gain â†“)" and "SST ChrimsonR (gain â†‘)", respectively. This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Implementation of an interactive virtual microscope laboratory system in teaching oral histopathology

Laboratory course acts as a key component of histopathology education. Recent trends of incorporating visual and interactive technology in active and inquiry-based learning pedagogical methods have led to significant improvement of histopathology laboratory courses. The present work aimed to describe interactive virtual microscope laboratory system (IVMLS) as a virtual platform for teaching histopathology in order to improve the quality and efficiency of teaching. The system is based on interactive technology and consists of interactive software, slide-reading software, teaching resources and integrated auxiliary equipment. It allows real-time interaction between teachers and students and provides students with a wealth of learning and review materials. In order to evaluate the effectiveness of the system, we conducted a comparative study with the use of light microscope (LM) as a method. Specifically, we compared the results of six assignments and one laboratory final exam between IVMLS group and LM group to analyse the impact of IVMLS on students' academic performance. A questionnaire survey was also conducted to obtain students' attitudes and views on this system. There was no overall difference in assignment performance between IVMLS group and LM group. But laboratory final test grades increased from a mean of 62% (43.8"“80.0, 95% CI) before to 83% (71.0"“94.2, 95% CI) after implement IVMLS, suggesting highly significant (p"‰<"‰0.001) improvement on students' histopathology laboratory performance. Feedback of the questionnaire was positive, indicating that students were satisfied with the system, which they believed improved student communication and teacher-student interaction, increased learning resources, increased their focus on learning, and facilitated their independent thinking process. This study proves that IVMLS is an efficient and feasible teaching technology and improves students' academic performance.
TECHNOLOGY
Author Correction: In-vivo functional and structural retinal imaging using multiwavelength photoacoustic remote sensing microscopy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08508-2, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section, under the subheading 'Animal preparation',. "Albino rats (NU/NU, Charles River, MA, USA) were imaged to demonstrate the in-vivo capabilities of the system.". "Albino rats (Charles River, MA,...
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Fluctuations in behavior and affect in college students measured using deep phenotyping

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05331-7, published online 04 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Competing interests section. "J.P.O. is a cofounder and board member of a commercial entity, Beiwe, established in 2020, that operates in digital phenotyping. JTB has received consulting fees from...
COLLEGES
Publisher Correction: Relative effects of land conversion and land-use intensity on terrestrial vertebrate diversity

The Supplementary Software was inadvertently omitted from the original version of the published article. This has now been corrected in the HTML version of the Article. Department of Botany and Biodiversity Research, University of Vienna, Rennweg 14, 1030, Vienna, Austria. Philipp Semenchuk,Â Christoph Plutzar,Â Franz Essl,Â Johannes WesselyÂ &Â Stefan...
SCIENCE
Association among prognostic nutritional index, post-operative infection and prognosis of stage II/III gastric cancer patients following radical gastrectomy

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. To investigate the influence of pre-operative immunological and nutritional status, assessed by the prognostic nutritional index (PNI) score, on post-operative infection, and the potential additive effects of low PNI and infection on prognosis after radical resection of stage II/III gastric cancer (GC).
CANCER
Retraction Note: Differences in cognitive functions between cytomegalovirus-infected and cytomegalovirus-free university students: a case control study

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-23637-3, published online 28 March 2018. The authors are retracting this article. After the publication of the article, J. Gottfried and H. Cigler brought to our attention that the results of the permutation tests for contaminated data in the explorative part of the study were incorrect. We checked the program used in the present study (and recommended by us to be used in future studies) to find out that it has illogically coded infected (0) and uninfected (1) individuals. Due to this error, our explanation of why the CMV-infected subjects have on average higher intelligence than the CMV-free subjects (due to contamination of the later subset with false-negative individuals with old infections and therefore very low levels of both anti-CMV antibodies and intelligence) was wrong. Therefore, the results of our permutation tests falsify, rather than support, the suggested model.
EDUCATION

