ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Protective effect of ethanolic extract of Echinacea purpurea contained nanoparticles on meniscal/ligamentous injury induced osteoarthritis in obese male rats

By Athira Johnson
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOsteoarthritis (OA) is a chronic degenerative joint disease associated with age, mechanical stress, and obesity. Echinacea purpurea is a medicinal plant that shows good anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immunomodulatory activities. In this study, Echinacea purpurea ethanol extract nanoparticles (Nano-EE) were prepared by encapsulating Echinacea purpurea ethanol extract (EE) in chitosan-silica nanoparticles. Obesity...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Chronic stress disrupts the homeostasis and progeny progression of oligodendroglial lineage cells, associating immune oligodendrocytes with prefrontal cortex hypomyelination

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a chronic debilitating illness affecting yearly 300 million people worldwide. Oligodendrocyte-lineage cells have emerged as important neuromodulators in synaptic plasticity and crucial components of MDD pathophysiology. Using the repeated social defeat (RSDS) mouse model, we demonstrate that chronic psychosocial stress induces long-lasting losses and transient proliferation of oligodendrocyte-precursor cells (OPCs), aberrant differentiation into oligodendrocytes, and severe hypomyelination in the prefrontal cortex. Exposure to chronic stress results in OPC morphological impairments, excessive oxidative stress, and oligodendroglial apoptosis, implicating integrative-stress responses in depression. Analysis of single-nucleus transcriptomic data from MDD patients revealed oligodendroglial-lineage dysregulation and the presence of immune-oligodendrocytes (Im-OL), a novel population of cells with immune properties and myelination deficits. Im-OL were also identified in mice after RSDS, where oligodendrocyte-lineage cells expressed immune-related markers. Our findings demonstrate cellular and molecular changes in the oligodendroglial lineage in response to chronic stress and associate hypomyelination with Im-OL emergence during depression.
HEALTH
Nature.com

No effect of nitrate-rich beetroot juice on microvascular function and blood pressure in younger and older individuals: a randomised, placebo-controlled double-blind pilot study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. To compare the effects of supplemental inorganic nitrate (NO3) on microvascular endothelial function and blood pressure in younger vs. older participants. Subjects/Methods. 25 individuals participated in a double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled crossover pilot study. Participants were stratified by age (18"“35 and â‰¥55 years)...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Deficiency of thyroid hormone receptor protects retinal pigment epithelium and photoreceptors from cell death in a mouse model of age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss in the elderly. Progressive dystrophy of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and photoreceptors is the characteristic of dry AMD, and oxidative stress/damage plays a central role in the pathogenic lesion of the disease. Thyroid hormone (TH) regulates cell growth, differentiation, and metabolism, and regulates development/function of photoreceptors and RPE in the retina. Population-/patient-based studies suggest an association of high free-serum TH levels with increased risk of AMD. We recently showed that suppressing TH signaling by antithyroid treatment reduces cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors in an oxidative-stress/sodium iodate (NaIO3)-induced mouse model of AMD. This work investigated the effects of TH receptor (THR) deficiency on cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors and the contribution of the receptor subtypes. Treatment with NaIO3 induced RPE and photoreceptor cell death/necroptosis, destruction, and oxidative damage. The phenotypes were significantly diminished in ThrÎ±1âˆ’/âˆ’, Thrbâˆ’/âˆ’, and Thrb2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice, compared with that in the wild-type (C57BL/6"‰J) mice. The involvement of the receptor subtypes varies in the RPE and retina. Deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb protected RPE, rods, and cones, whereas deletion of Thrb2 protected RPE and cones but not rods. Gene-expression analysis showed that deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb abolished/suppressed the NaIO3-induced upregulation of the genes involved in cellular oxidative-stress responses, necroptosis/apoptosis signaling, and inflammatory responses. In addition, THR antagonist effectively protected ARPE-19 cells and hRPE cells from NaIO3-induced cell death. This work demonstrates the involvement of THR signaling in cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors after oxidative-stress challenge and the receptor-subtype contribution. Findings from this work support a role of THR signaling in the pathogenesis of AMD and the strategy of suppressing THR signaling locally in the retina for protection of the RPE/retina in dry AMD.
MLS
Nature.com

LCZ696 ameliorates doxorubicin-induced cardiomyocyte toxicity in rats

Doxorubicin (DOX)-based chemotherapy induces cardiotoxicity, which is considered the main bottleneck for its clinical application. In this study, we investigated the potential benefit of LCZ696, an angiotensin receptor"“neprilysin inhibitor against DOX-induced cardiotoxicity in rats and H9c2 cells and determined whether the mechanism underlying any such effects involves its antioxidant activity. Male Sprague"“Dawley rats were randomly separated into four groups, each consisting of 15 rats (DOX (1.5Â mg/kg/day intraperitoneally for 10Â days followed by non-treatment for 8Â days); DOX"‰+"‰valsartan (31Â mg/kg/day by gavage from day 1 to day 18); DOX"‰+"‰LCZ696 (68Â mg/kg/day by gavage from day 1 to day 18); and control (saline intraperitoneally for 10Â days). DOX-induced elevation of cardiac troponin T levels on day 18 was significantly reduced by LCZ696, but not valsartan. The DOX-induced increase in myocardial reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels determined using dihydroethidium was significantly ameliorated by LCZ696, but not valsartan, and was accompanied by the suppression of DOX-induced increase in p47phox. LCZ696 recovered the DOX-induced decrease in phosphorylation of adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase and increased the ratio of Bax and Bcl-2. In H9c2 cardiomyocytes, LCZ696 reduced DOX-induced mitochondrial ROS generation and improved cell viability more than valsartan. Our findings indicated that LCZ696 ameliorated DOX-induced cardiotoxicity in rat hearts in vivo and in vitro, possibly by mediating a decrease in oxidative stress.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Fat People#Echinacea#Arthritis#Sprague Dawley#Polydispersity#Pdi#Zeta#The Nano Ee
Nature.com

Nesfatin-1 exerts protective effects on acidosis-stimulated chondrocytes and rats with adjuvant-induced arthritis by inhibiting ASIC1a expression

Nesfatin-1, a newly identified energy-regulating peptide, has been reported to possess antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiapoptotic properties; however, to date, its effect on rheumatoid arthritis (RA) has not been previously explored in detail. We previously showed that activation of acid-sensing ion channel 1a (ASIC1a) by acidosis plays an important role in RA pathogenesis. Therefore, in this study, we evaluated the effects of nesfatin-1 on acidosis-stimulated chondrocyte injury in vitro and in vivo and examined the involvement of ASIC1a and the mechanism underlying the effects of nesfatin-1 on RA. Acid-stimulated articular chondrocytes were used to examine one of the several possible mechanisms underlying RA pathogenesis in vitro. The mRNA expression profile of acid-induced chondrocytes treated or not treated with nesfatin-1 was investigated by RNA sequencing. The effects of nesfatin-1 on oxidative stress, inflammation, and apoptosis in acid-induced chondrocytes were measured. The mechanistic effect of nesfatin-1 on ASIC1a expression and intracellular Ca2+ in acid-stimulated chondrocytes was studied. Rats with adjuvant-induced arthritis (AA) were used for in vivo analysis of RA pathophysiology. Cartilage degradation and ASIC1a expression in chondrocytes were detected in rats with AA after intraarticular nesfatin-1 injection. The in vitro experiments showed that nesfatin-1 decreased acidosis-induced cytotoxicity and elevation of intracellular Ca2+ levels in chondrocytes. Moreover, it attenuated acid-induced oxidative stress, inflammation, and apoptosis in chondrocytes. Nesfatin-1 decreased ASIC1a protein levels in acid-stimulated chondrocytes via the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK)/extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK) and nuclear factor kappa-B (NF-ÎºB) signaling pathways. In vivo analysis showed that nesfatin-1 ameliorated cartilage degradation and decreased ASIC1a expression in the chondrocytes of rats with AA. Collectively, nesfatin-1 suppressed acidosis-induced oxidative stress, inflammation, and apoptosis in acid-stimulated chondrocytes and alleviated arthritis symptoms in rats with AA, and its mechanism may be related to its ability to decrease ASIC1a protein levels via the MAPK/ERK and NF-ÎºB pathways.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

Drug cuts brain inflammation, protects cognition in Alzheimer’s mouse model

An anti-inflammatory drug candidate, known as 3,6’-dithiopomalidomide (DP), designed by researchers at the National Institute on Aging (NIA), protected lab mice against cognitive decline by reducing brain inflammation. An international research team led by the NIA scientists published their findings in Alzheimer’s and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association. NIA is part of the National Institutes of Health.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Increases Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

People who have had Covid-19 are at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This is the result of a study by DDZ, DZD and IQVIA, which has now been published in Diabetologia. Studies show that the human pancreas can also be a target of the SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Reuters

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - A small study of patients suffering from persistent symptoms long after a bout of COVID-19 found that nearly 60% had nerve damage possibly caused by a defective immune response, a finding that could point to new treatments, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. The study involved...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lesions without symptoms: understanding resilience to Alzheimer disease neuropathological changes

Since the original description of amyloid-Î² plaques and tau tangles more than 100Â years ago, these lesions have been considered the neuropathological hallmarks of Alzheimer disease (AD). The prevalence of plaques, tangles and dementia increases with age, and the lesions are considered to be causally related to the cognitive symptoms of AD. Current schemes for assessing AD lesion burden examine the distribution, abundance and characteristics of plaques and tangles at post mortem, yielding an estimate of the likelihood of cognitive impairment. Although this approach is highly predictive for most individuals, in some instances, a striking mismatch between lesions and symptoms can be observed. A small subset of individuals harbour a high burden of plaques and tangles at autopsy, which would be expected to have had devastating clinical consequences, but remain at their cognitive baseline, indicating 'resilience'. The study of these brains might provide the key to understanding the 'black box' between the accumulation of plaques and tangles and cognitive impairment, and show the way towards disease-modifying treatments for AD. In this Review, we begin by considering the heterogeneity of clinical manifestations associated with the presence of plaques and tangles, and then focus on insights derived from the rare yet informative individuals who display high amounts of amyloid and tau deposition in their brains (observed directly at autopsy) without manifesting dementia during life. The resilient response of these individuals to the gradual accumulation of plaques and tangles has potential implications for assessing an individual's risk of AD and for the development of interventions aimed at preserving cognition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Complex relationships between bacteria and markers of lower airway infection and inflammation in cystic fibrosis

The lower airways of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) have unique biochemical features that correlate with the complex communities of lung bacteria typical of this disease, according to a multicenter study led by researchers from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. These findings offer insights into the underlying biological mechanisms driving infection and inflammation in the CF lungs, and may help develop novel targeted therapies and more precise diagnostics to improve the care of children with CF. Results were published in the journal Frontiers of Cellular and Infection Microbiology.
CHICAGO, IL
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Infection of liver hepatocytes with SARS-CoV-2

Multi-organ disease in patients seriously unwell with COVID-19 is commonly reported. However, debate exists as to whether extra-pulmonary manifestations are the result of indirect effects or of direct extra-pulmonary organ infection. Wanner et al. attempt to tackle this issue with a focus on liver tropism of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Liver...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Saffron extract and crocin exert anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative effects in a repetitive mild traumatic brain injury mouse model

Saffron Crocus sativus L. (C. sativus) is a flower from the iridaceous family. Crocin, saffron's major constituent,Â and saffron have anti-oxidative and anti-inflammatory activities. In this work, the neuroprotective effects of saffron and crocin are being investigated in a repetitive mild traumatic brain injury (rmTBI) mouse model. A weight drop model setup was employed to induce mild brain injury in male albino BABL/c mice weighing 30"“40Â g. Saffron (50Â mg/kg) and crocin (30Â mg/kg) were administrated intraperitoneally 30Â min before mTBI induction. Behavioral tests were conducted to assess behavioral deficits including the modified neurological severity score (NSS), Morris water maze (MWM), pole climb test, rotarod test, and adhesive test. The levels of TNF alpha (TNF-Î±), interferon-gamma (IFN-Î³), myeloperoxidase activity (MPO), malonaldehyde (MDA), and reduced glutathione (GSH) were measured. Histological analysis of different brain parts was performed. Both saffron and crocin demonstrated marked improved neurological, cognitive, motor, and sensorimotor functions. Besides, both compounds significantly reduced the oxidative stress and inflammatory processes. No abnormal histological features were observed in any of the injured groups. Saffron extract and crocin provide a neuroprotective effect in a mouse model of rmTBI by decreasing oxidative stress, inflammatory responses, and behavioral deficits.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Theophylline-encapsulated Nile Tilapia fish scale-based collagen nanoparticles effectively target the lungs of male Sprague"“Dawley rats

Nile Tilapia fish scale collagen has high biodegradability, excellent biocompatibility, and low antigenicity. We assessed both the encapsulation efficiency of theophylline into Nile Tilapia fish scale-based collagen nanoparticles and their stability as a pulmonary drug delivery system in male Sprague"“Dawley rats. The present study has demonstrated the successful encapsulation of theophylline into the synthesised nanoparticles as shown by spectrophotometricÂ analysis, light microscope, scanning electron microscope, transmission electron microscope, and dynamic light scattering. The antibacterial activity of the nanoparticles improves with increasing their concentrations. Intratracheal treatment of rats using theophylline-encapsulated nanoparticles reduced the levels of creatinine, alanine transaminase, and aspartate transaminase, compared to the control group. Nevertheless, nanoparticles combined with theophylline exhibited no effects on cholesterol and triglycerides levels. Histopathological examination revealed typical uniform and diffuse thickening of the alveolar walls with capillary oedema in treated rats. We concluded that the synthesised collagen nanoparticles appropriately target the lungs of male Sprague"“Dawley rats when delivered via a nebuliser, showing good tolerability to lung cells. However, dose ratio of collagen nanoparticles to theophylline needs further evaluation. The nanoprecipitation method may be optimised to involve poorly water-soluble inhaled drugs, and avoid the drawbacks of traditional drug delivery.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Indigenous microbiota protects development of medication-related osteonecrosis induced by periapical disease in mice

International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 14, ArticleÂ number:Â 16 (2022) Cite this article. Bacterial infection is a common finding in patients, who develop medication-related osteonecrosis of the jaw (MRONJ) by the long-term and/or high-dose use of anti-resorptive agents such as bisphosphonate (BPs). However, pathological role of bacteria in MRONJ development at the early stage remains controversial. Here, we demonstrated that commensal microbiota protects against MRONJ development in the pulp-exposed periapical periodontitis mouse model. C57/BL6 female mice were treated with intragastric broad-spectrum antibiotics for 1 week. Zoledronic acid (ZOL) through intravenous injection and antibiotics in drinking water were administered for throughout the experiment. Pulp was exposed on the left maxillary first molar, then the mice were left for 5 weeks after which bilateral maxillary first molar was extracted and mice were left for additional 3 weeks to heal. All mice were harvested, and cecum, maxilla, and femurs were collected. ONJ development was assessed using Î¼CT and histologic analyses. When antibiotic was treated in mice, these mice had no weight changes, but developed significantly enlarged ceca compared to the control group (CTL mice). Periapical bone resorption prior to the tooth extraction was similarly prevented when treated with antibiotics, which was confirmed by decreased osteoclasts and inflammation. ZOL treatment with pulp exposure significantly increased bone necrosis as determined by empty lacunae and necrotic bone amount. Furthermore, antibiotics treatment could further exacerbate bone necrosis, with increased osteoclast number. Our findings suggest that the commensal microbiome may play protective role, rather than pathological role, in the early stages of MRONJ development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of Imipenem-containing Niosome nanoparticles against high prevalence methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Epidermidis biofilm formed

We aim to assess the antibacterial and anti-biofilm properties of Niosome-encapsulated Imipenem. After isolating Staphylococcus epidermidis isolates and determining their microbial sensitivity, their ability to form biofilms was examined using plate microtiter assay. Various formulations of Niosome-encapsulated Imipenem were prepared using the thin-film hydration method, Minimum Biofilm Inhibitory Concentration (MBIC) and Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) were determined, and biofilm genes expression was examined. Drug formulations' toxicity effect on HDF cells were determined using MTT assay. Out of the 162 separated S. epidermidis, 106 were resistant to methicillin. 87 MRSE isolates were vancomycin-resistant, all of which could form biofilms. The F1 formulation of niosomal Imipenem with a size of 192.3"‰Â±"‰5.84 and an encapsulation index of 79.36"‰Â±"‰1.14 was detected, which prevented biofilm growth with a BGI index of 69% and reduced icaD, FnbA, EbpS biofilms' expression with P"‰â‰¤"‰0.001 in addition to reducing MBIC and MIC by 4"“6 times. Interestingly, F1 formulation of niosomal Imipenem indicated cell viability over 90% at all tested concentrations. The results of the present study indicate that Niosome-encapsulated Imipenem reduces the resistance of MRSE to antibiotics in addition to increasing its anti-biofilm and antibiotic activity, and could prove useful as a new strategy for drug delivery.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Progranulin improves neural development via the PI3K/Akt/GSK-3Î² pathway in the cerebellum of a VPA-induced rat model of ASD

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental disease featuring social interaction deficits and repetitive/stereotyped behaviours; the prevalence of this disorder has continuously increased. Progranulin (PGRN) is a neurotrophic factor that promotes neuronal survival and differentiation. However, there have not been sufficient studies investigating its effect in animal models of autism. This study investigated the effects of PGRN on autistic phenotypes in rats treated with valproic acid (VPA) and assessed the underlying molecular mechanisms. PGRN was significantly downregulated in the cerebellum at postnatal day 14 (PND14) and PND35 in VPA-exposed rats, which simultaneously showed defective social preference, increased repetitive behaviours, and uncoordinated movements. When human recombinant PGRN (r-PGRN) was injected into the cerebellum of newborn ASD model rats (PND10 and PND17), some of the behavioural defects were alleviated. r-PGRN supplementation also reduced cerebellar neuronal apoptosis and rescued synapse formation in ASD rats. Mechanistically, we confirmed that PGRN protects neurodevelopment via the PI3K/Akt/GSK-3Î² pathway in the cerebellum of a rat ASD model. Moreover, we found that prosaposin (PSAP) promoted the internalisation and neurotrophic activity of PGRN. These results experimentally demonstrate the therapeutic effects of PGRN on a rat model of ASD for the first time and provide a novel therapeutic strategy for autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Dynamic alterations in the lung microbiota in a rat model of lipopolysaccharide-induced acute lung injury

The lung microbiota have been found to be substantially altered in numerous pulmonary disorders, and crosstalk between the host pathophysiology and lung microbiota plays critical roles in the regulation of disease states. The aim of this study was to investigate dynamic changes in the lung microbiota during different stages of acute lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ALI/ARDS). Rats receiving an intraperitoneal administration of lipopolysaccharide (LPS) were sacrificed at 12 and 48Â h after injection, and the hematological parameters, serum cytokine levels, and histological characteristics of the lung tissue and lung microbiota were assessed. After LPS injection, along with fluctuations of systemic cytokine levels and the onset and regression of pulmonary edema, the diversity, components, and functionalities of the pulmonary microbiota underwent significant dynamic changes. The volatility of the Î±-diversity indices narrowed after LPS injection, and the indices significantly decreased 48Â h later. The abundance of 18 genera and functionality of adenosine triphosphate"“binding cassette (ABC) transporters, pentose phosphate, and bacterial chemotaxis pathways were found to significantly differ between specified time points. Several significant correlations between the components and functionalities of the lung microbiota and indicative symptoms of ALI/ARDS were also observed. Brevibacterium was correlated with cytokines tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-Î±, interleukin (IL)-10, and IL-6 and with hematological percentage of neutrophils (NEU%); Wnt, Notch, and chronic myeloid leukemia signaling pathways were correlated with IL-1Î²; mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling pathway"“yeast was correlated with IL-10; and the pathways of ascorbate and aldarate metabolism and basal transcription factors were correlated with platelet-related indicators. The correlations between the lung microbiota and indicative symptoms of ALI/ARDS identified in this study support further investigation into the underlying mechanism of host"“microbiota interactions during lung injury and repair.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Effect of cultured white soft cheese on the histopathological changes in the kidneys and liver of albino rats

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06522-y, published online 15 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the legends of FiguresÂ 10, 11 and 12. In the legend of FigureÂ 10,. "Photomicrograph of the rat kidneys of Group III (treated with basal diet 70%"‰+"‰cheese containingÂ L....
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy