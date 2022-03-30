Protective effect of ethanolic extract of Echinacea purpurea contained nanoparticles on meniscal/ligamentous injury induced osteoarthritis in obese male rats

Nesfatin-1, a newly identified energy-regulating peptide, has been reported to possess antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiapoptotic properties; however, to date, its effect on rheumatoid arthritis (RA) has not been previously explored in detail. We previously showed that activation of acid-sensing ion channel 1a (ASIC1a) by acidosis plays an important role in RA pathogenesis. Therefore, in this study, we evaluated the effects of nesfatin-1 on acidosis-stimulated chondrocyte injury in vitro and in vivo and examined the involvement of ASIC1a and the mechanism underlying the effects of nesfatin-1 on RA. Acid-stimulated articular chondrocytes were used to examine one of the several possible mechanisms underlying RA pathogenesis in vitro. The mRNA expression profile of acid-induced chondrocytes treated or not treated with nesfatin-1 was investigated by RNA sequencing. The effects of nesfatin-1 on oxidative stress, inflammation, and apoptosis in acid-induced chondrocytes were measured. The mechanistic effect of nesfatin-1 on ASIC1a expression and intracellular Ca2+ in acid-stimulated chondrocytes was studied. Rats with adjuvant-induced arthritis (AA) were used for in vivo analysis of RA pathophysiology. Cartilage degradation and ASIC1a expression in chondrocytes were detected in rats with AA after intraarticular nesfatin-1 injection. The in vitro experiments showed that nesfatin-1 decreased acidosis-induced cytotoxicity and elevation of intracellular Ca2+ levels in chondrocytes. Moreover, it attenuated acid-induced oxidative stress, inflammation, and apoptosis in chondrocytes. Nesfatin-1 decreased ASIC1a protein levels in acid-stimulated chondrocytes via the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK)/extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK) and nuclear factor kappa-B (NF-ÎºB) signaling pathways. In vivo analysis showed that nesfatin-1 ameliorated cartilage degradation and decreased ASIC1a expression in the chondrocytes of rats with AA. Collectively, nesfatin-1 suppressed acidosis-induced oxidative stress, inflammation, and apoptosis in acid-stimulated chondrocytes and alleviated arthritis symptoms in rats with AA, and its mechanism may be related to its ability to decrease ASIC1a protein levels via the MAPK/ERK and NF-ÎºB pathways.
