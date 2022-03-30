ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Controlling of lattice strains for crack-free and strong ferroelectric barium titanate films by post-thermal treatment

By Bogyu Kim
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this study, we experimentally demonstrate fabrication of ultra-smooth and crystalline barium titanate (BTO) films on magnesium oxide (MgO) substrates by engineering lattice strain and crystal structure via thermal treatment. We observe that oxygen-depleted deposition allows growth of highly strained BTO films on MgO substrates with crack-free surface. In addition, post-thermal...

Nature.com

Single-molecule imaging of microRNA-mediated gene silencing in cells

MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are small non-coding RNAs, which regulate the expression of thousands of genes; miRNAs silence gene expression from complementary mRNAs through translational repression and mRNA decay. For decades, the function of miRNAs has been studied primarily by ensemble methods, where a bulk collection of molecules is measured outside cells. Thus, the behavior of individual molecules during miRNA-mediated gene silencing, as well as their spatiotemporal regulation inside cells, remains mostly unknown. Here we report single-molecule methods to visualize each step of miRNA-mediated gene silencing in situ inside cells. Simultaneous visualization of single mRNAs, translation, and miRNA-binding revealed that miRNAs preferentially bind to translated mRNAs rather than untranslated mRNAs. Spatiotemporal analysis based on our methods uncovered that miRNAs bind to mRNAs immediately after nuclear export. Subsequently, miRNAs induced translational repression and mRNA decay within 30 and 60"‰min, respectively, after the binding to mRNAs. This methodology provides a framework for studying miRNA function at the single-molecule level with spatiotemporal information inside cells.
Nature.com

Genome-wide screening in the haploid system reveals Slc25a43 as a target gene of oxidative toxicity

Reactive oxygen species (ROS) are extensively assessed in physiological and pathological studies; however, the genes and mechanisms involved in antioxidant reactions are elusive. To address this knowledge gap, we used a forward genetic approach with mouse haploid embryonic stem cells (haESCs) to generate high-throughput mutant libraries, from which numerous oxidative stress-targeting genes were screened out. We performed proof-of-concept experiments to validate the potential inserted genes. Slc25a43 (one of the candidates) knockout (KO) ESCs presented reduced damage caused by ROS and higher cell viability when exposed to H2O2. Subsequently, ROS production and mitochondrial function analysis also confirmed that Slc25a43 was a main target gene of oxidative toxicity. In addition, we identified that KO of Slc25a43 activated mitochondria-related genes including Nlrx1 to protect ESCs from oxidative damage. Overall, our findings facilitated revealing target genes of oxidative stress and shed lights on the mechanism underlying oxidative death.
Nature.com

Direct observation of ferroelectricity in two-dimensional MoS

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 18 (2022) Cite this article. Recent theoretical predictions of ferroelectricity in two-dimensional (2D) van der Waals materials reveal exciting possibilities for their use in scalable low-power electronic devices with polarization-dependent functionalities. These prospects have been further invigorated by the experimental evidence of the polarization response in some transition metal chalcogenides (TMCs)-a group of narrow-band semiconductors and semimetals with a wealth of application potential. Among the TMCs, molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) is known as one of the most promising and robust 2D electronic materials. However, in spite of theoretical predictions, no ferroelectricity has been experimentally detected in MoS2, while the emergence of this property could enhance its potential for electronics applications. Here, we report the experimental observation of a stable room-temperature out-of-plane polarization ordering in 2D MoS2 layers, where polarization switching is realized by mechanical pressure induced by a tip of a scanning probe microscope. Using this approach, we create the bi-domain polarization states, which exhibit different piezoelectric activity, second harmonic generation, surface potential, and conductivity. Ferroelectric MoS2 belongs to the distorted trigonal structural 1T" phase, where a spontaneous polarization is inferred by its P3m1 space-group symmetry and corroborated by theoretical modeling. Experiments on the flipped flakes reveal that the 1T"-MoS2 samples consist of the monolayers with randomly alternating polarization orientation, which form stable but switchable "antipolar" head-to-head or tail-to-tail dipole configurations. Mechanically written domains are remarkably stable facilitating the application of 1T"-MoS2 in flexible memory and electromechanical devices.
Nature.com

Author Correction: In-vivo functional and structural retinal imaging using multiwavelength photoacoustic remote sensing microscopy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08508-2, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section, under the subheading 'Animal preparation',. "Albino rats (NU/NU, Charles River, MA, USA) were imaged to demonstrate the in-vivo capabilities of the system.". "Albino rats (Charles River, MA,...
Nature.com

Highly efficient and selective electrocatalytic hydrogen peroxide production on Co-O-C active centers on graphene oxide

Electrochemical oxygen reduction provides an eco-friendly synthetic route to hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), a widely used green chemical. However, the kinetically sluggish and low-selectivity oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) is a key challenge to electrochemical production of H2O2 for practical applications. Herein, we demonstrate that single cobalt atoms anchored on oxygen functionalized graphene oxide form Co-O-C@GO active centres (abbreviated as Co1@GO for simplicity) that act as an efficient and durable electrocatalyst for H2O2 production. This Co1@GO electrocatalyst shows excellent electrochemical performance in O2-saturated 0.1"‰M KOH, exhibiting high reactivity with an onset potential of 0.91"‰V and H2O2 production of 1.0"‰mg"‰cmâˆ’2 hâˆ’1 while affording high selectivity of 81.4% for H2O2. Our combined experimental observations and theoretical calculations indicate that the high reactivity and selectivity of Co1@GO for H2O2 electrogeneration arises from a synergistic effect between the O-bonded single Co atoms and adjacent oxygen functional groups (C-O bonds) of the GO present in the Co-O-C active centres.
Nature.com

Dopamine D3 receptor signaling alleviates mouse rheumatoid arthritis by promoting Toll-like receptor 4 degradation in mast cells

Dopamine receptors are involved in several immunological diseases. We previously found that dopamine D3 receptor (D3R) on mast cells showed a high correlation with disease activity in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, but the mechanism remains largely elusive. In this study, a murine collagen-induced arthritis (CIA) model was employed in both DBA/1 mice and D3R knockout mice. Here, we revealed that D3R-deficient mice developed more severe arthritis than wild-type mice. D3R suppressed mast cell activation in vivo and in vitro via a Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4)-dependent pathway. Importantly, D3R promoted LC3 conversion to accelerate ubiquitin-labeled TLR4 degradation. Mechanistically, D3R inhibited mTOR and AKT phosphorylation while enhancing AMPK phosphorylation in activated mast cells, which was followed by autophagy-dependent protein degradation of TLR4. In total, we found that D3R on mast cells alleviated inflammation in mouse rheumatoid arthritis through the mTOR/AKT/AMPK-LC3-ubiquitin-TLR4 signaling axis. These findings identify a protective function of D3R against excessive inflammation in mast cells, expanding significant insight into the pathogenesis of rheumatoid arthritis and providing a possible target for future treatment.
Nature.com

Lithium superionic conductors with corner-sharing frameworks

Superionic lithium conductivity has only been discovered in a few classes of materials, mostly found in thiophosphates and rarely in oxides. Herein, we reveal that corner-sharing connectivity of the oxide crystal structure framework promotes superionic conductivity, which we rationalize from the distorted lithium environment and reduced interaction between lithium and non-lithium cations. By performing a high-throughput search for materials with this feature, we discover ten new oxide frameworks predicted to exhibit superionic conductivity-from which we experimentally demonstrate LiGa(SeO3)2 with a bulk ionic conductivity of 0.11"‰mS"‰cmâˆ’1 and an activation energy of 0.17"‰eV. Our findings provide insight into the factors that govern fast lithium mobility in oxide materials and will accelerate the development of new oxide electrolytes for all-solid-state batteries.
Nature.com

Author Correction: A deletion affecting an LRR-RLK gene co-segregates with the fruit flat shape trait in peach

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-07022-0, published online 27 July 2017. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article is incomplete. "We thank Cristian Fontich (IRTA) and JesÃºs GarcÃa Brunton (IMIDA) for maintaining and providing peach material. This work received financial support from the Spanish Ministry of Economy and...
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Opposite forms of adaptation in mouse visual cortex are controlled by distinct inhibitory microcircuits

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28635-8, published online 24 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5. The titles for Fig. 5a and Fig. 5g were incorrectly given as "SST ChrimsonR (gain ")" and "SST ChrimsonR (gain !)" instead of "SST ChrimsonR (gain â†“)" and "SST ChrimsonR (gain â†‘)", respectively. This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Post-publication careers: follow-up expeditions reveal avalanches at Dyatlov Pass

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 81 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Communications Earth and Environment https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00393-x, published online 24 March 2022. In the original version of this article, the doi for reference 1 was incorrectly given as https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-020-0008. This should have been https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-020-00081-8....
Nature.com

Retraction Note: The nuclear orphan receptor Nur77 alleviates palmitate-induced fat accumulation by down-regulating G0S2 in HepG2 cells

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-23141-8, published online 19 March 2018. After publication of this Article it was brought to the Editors' attention that the data in FigureÂ 2 (with the exception of the data for Nur 77) were previously published in FigureÂ 2 of the authors' previous paper1. Data from FigureÂ 5B were published as part of FigureÂ 5 of the same previous publication. Additionally, multiple partial duplications between images representing different samples were identified as follows:
Nature.com

Orbital-resolved visualization of single-molecule photocurrent channels

Given its central role in utilizing light energy, photoinduced electron transfer (PET) from an excited molecule has been widely studied1,2,3,4,5,6. However, even though microscopic photocurrent measurement methods7,8,9,10,11 have made it possible to correlate the efficiency of the process with local features, spatial resolution has been insufficient to resolve it at the molecular level. Recent work has, however, shown that single molecules can be efficiently excited and probed when combining a scanning tunnelling microscope (STM) with localized plasmon fields driven by a tunable laser12,13. Here we use that approach to directly visualize with atomic-scale resolution the photocurrent channels through the molecular orbitals of a single free-base phthalocyanine (FBPc) molecule, by detecting electrons from its first excited state tunnelling through the STM tip. We find that the direction and the spatial distribution of the photocurrent depend sensitively on the bias voltage, and detect counter-flowing photocurrent channels even at a voltage where the averaged photocurrent is near zero. Moreover, we see evidence of competition between PET and photoluminescence12, and find that we can control whether the excited molecule primarily relaxes through PET or photoluminescence by positioning the STM tip with three-dimensional, atomic precision. These observations suggest that specific photocurrent channels can be promoted or suppressed by tuning the coupling to excited-state molecular orbitals, and thus provide new perspectives for improving energy-conversion efficiencies by atomic-scale electronic and geometric engineering of molecular interfaces.
MedicalXpress

Burst of rapid cell motion in 3D tumor model could explain cancer metastasis

Biological processes such as wound healing and cancer cell invasion rely on the collective and coordinated motion of living cells. A little understood aspect that influences these processes is the pressure differences within and between different parts of the body. Researchers from Göttingen University and Münster University designed model tumor systems using cervical cancer cells in collagen matrices to investigate whether pressure differences can push cancer cells into their surroundings. Upon embedding the model tumors into a soft matrix, an increased pressure led to a sudden burst of rapid and coordinated cellular motion that sprayed outwards from the tumor. Their results were published in Advanced Science.
Nature.com

Correction to: Comment on "ILC1 drive intestinal epithelial and matrix remodeling"

Correction to: Mucosal Immunology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41385-020-00360-9, published online 04 February 2021. The article "Comment on "ILC1 drive intestinal epithelial and matrix remodeling" ", written by Fatima Hariss, Bertrand Meresse, was originally published online on the publisher's internet portal on 4 February 2021 with Open Access under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY) license 4.0.
Nature.com

Study on the cross-linking process of carboxylated polyaldehyde sucrose as an anti-wrinkle finishing agent for cotton fabric

Sucrose was oxidized in a two-step oxidation reaction catalyzed by 2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-1-piperidinyloxy (TEMPO)-laccase and sodium periodate (NaIO4). To generate carboxylated polyaldehyde sucrose (openSu) containing multiple aldehyde and carboxyl groups. The amount of TEMPO and laccase used, as well as the temperature and reaction time were optimized for the oxidation reaction. The successful combination of aldehyde and carboxyl groups of openSu with cellulose was achieved by changing the composition, ratio of the catalyst and the curing conditions. Thereafter, we analyzed the structural characteristics of openSu as well as the aldehyde and carboxyl group content using nuclear magnetic resonance carbon spectroscopy (13C NMR). We found that the optimal finishing conditions were a mixture of magnesium chloride and sodium hypophosphite at a mass concentration ratio of 16Â g/L:4Â g/L, and curing at 150Â Â°C for 3Â min followed by curing at 180Â Â°C for 2Â min. There was significant improvement in the anti-wrinkle performance of the openSu-finished fabric, with a wrinkle recovery angle of 258Â°, whiteness index of 72.1, and a tensile strength rate of more than 65%. We also studied the covalent crosslinking mechanism between openSu and the cotton fabrics.
Nature.com

Tumor-suppressive role of Smad ubiquitination regulatory factor 2 in patients with colorectal cancer

Smad ubiquitination regulatory factor 2 (Smurf2) plays various roles in cancer progression. However, the correlation between Smurf2 and clinical outcomes has not been determined in patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer and colorectal liver metastases. We analyzed 66 patients with colorectal cancer who developed liver metastases. Smurf2 expression was assessed using immunohistochemical analysis of primary and metastatic liver tumors. High Smurf2 expression in both primary and metastatic tumors was significantly associated with longer overall survival time and time to surgical failure. Multivariate analyses revealed that low Smurf2 expression in primary tumors was an independent predictor of poor prognosis. In vitro experiments using colon cancer cell lines demonstrated that short interfering RNA knockdown of Smurf2 increased cell migration and tumor sphere formation. Western blot analyses revealed that Smurf2 knockdown increased the protein expression of epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM). Thus, in summary, high Smurf2 expression in cancer cells was found to be an independent predictor of better prognosis in patients with primary colorectal cancer and consequent liver metastases. The tumor-suppressive role of Smurf2 was found to be associated with cell migration and EpCAM expression; hence, Smurf2 can be considered a positive biomarker of cancer stem cell-like properties.
Nature.com

Half-integer anomalous currents in 2D materials from a QFT viewpoint

Charge carriers in Dirac/Weyl semi-metals exhibit a relativistic-like behavior. In this work we propose a novel type of intrinsic half-integer Quantum Hall effect in 2D materials, thereby also offering a topological protection mechanism for the current. Its existence is rooted in the 2D parity anomaly, without any need for a perpendicular magnetic field. We conjecture that it may occur in disturbed honeycomb lattices where both spin degeneracy and time reversal symmetry are broken. These configurations harbor two distinct gap-opening mechanisms that, when occurring simultaneously, drive slightly different gaps in each valley, causing a net anomalous conductivity when the chemical potential is tuned to be between the distinct gaps. Some examples of promising material setups that fulfill the prerequisites of our proposal are also listed to motivate looking for the effect at the numerical and experimental level.
Nature.com

A TMPRSS2 inhibitor acts as a pan-SARS-CoV-2 prophylactic and therapeutic

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus remains...
Nature.com

Human liver organoid derived intra-hepatic bile duct cells support SARS-CoV-2 infection and replication

Although the main route of infection for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the respiratory tract, liver injury is also commonly seen in many patients, as evidenced by deranged parenchymal liver enzymes. Furthermore, the severity of liver damage has been shown to correlate with higher mortality. Overall, the mechanism behind the liver injury remains unclear. We showed in this study that intra-hepatic bile duct cells could be grown using a human liver organoid platform. The cholangiocytes were not only susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection, they also supported efficient viral replication. We also showed that SARS-CoV-2 replication was much higher than SARS-CoV. Our findings suggested direct cytopathic viral damage being a mechanism for SARS-CoV-2 liver injury.
Nature.com

Correction to: NICU discharge preparation and transition planning: introduction

Correction to: J Perinatol https://doi.org/10.1038/s41372-022-01312-w, published online 14 February 2022. The article "NICU discharge preparation and transition planning: introduction", written by Vincent C. Smith, was originally published electronically on the publisher's internet portal on 14 February 2022 without open access. With the author(s)' decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 8 March 2022 to Â© The Author(s) 2022 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
