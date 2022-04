EL DORADO - Nearly putting together a seventh-inning rally before falling by a final of 4-2 in game one, the Cloud County Community College baseball team would make sure there was no need to complete a late comeback in game two against Butler Community College by scoring 10 of the first 14 runs in the game to earn a 13-11 win and split a series-opening doubleheader at McDonald Stadium in El Dorado on Thursday.

EL DORADO, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO