ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Data gaps hinder search for COVID-19 variants

By Arielle Mitropoulos
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n72mh_0etw4Wnn00

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic , disease surveillance efforts that rely on testing and variant sequencing have been critical tools in the global efforts to fight the virus.

Without these tools, experts said, the spread of COVID-19 could have been exponentially greater, potentially resulting in many more deaths.

"Testing and sequencing have been critical to understanding where the virus is and how it is evolving. This is critical information for response and mitigation efforts," Dr. Rebecca Katz, professor and director of the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University, told ABC News.

Surveillance tools have helped health officials make important recommendations throughout the pandemic -- including the decision to green light booster doses for extra protection, and decision to pull back on some monoclonal antibody treatments authorized for COVID-19, following concerns that it was not effective against certain variants.

However, as the omicron surge has receded, usage of those key tools, namely testing, has also declined -- a choice that has been a source of great concern for health experts as the more transmissible, omicron subvariant, BA.2, spreads across the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04iy2B_0etw4Wnn00
The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images - PHOTO: UCSF-Abbott Viral Diagnostics and Discovery Center lab director Dr. Charles Chiu demonstrates the process of extracting samples of COVID-19 for sequencing while working in his lab in San Francisco, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021.

Although some Americans are still getting PCR tests, considered the gold standard of testing, reported testing levels are now at their lowest point in eight months, with numbers dropping by nearly 75% since the beginning of the year.

Lab testing is also key to detecting variants because genetic sequencing, the primary method of detecting new variants, cannot be conducted.

Even wastewater surveillance, which provides some measure of early warning, does not indicate variants present or give a clear indication of the number of cases.

"With reduced testing we have less visibility into disease transmission as well as virus evolution," Katz said. "Certainly, the decline in testing we are seeing both in the U.S. and around the world is concerning. We are losing our situational awareness."

Over the last month, the United Kingdom, which has been a global leader in COVID-19 sequencing, reported nearly 200,000 sequences, the highest of any country, to GISAID, the international database that tracks changes in the virus. Throughout the pandemic, the U.K. has been at the forefront of COVID-19 sequencing.

Comparatively, the U.S., which ranks third behind Denmark for sequencing, has reported about 35,000 sequences in the last 30 days.

Getting ahead of the curve

Last week, a new study found that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's program to detect COVID-19 variants in international air travelers, using genetic sequencing, revealed that the first BA.2 case in the U.S. had actually been, weeks before it was first reported.

"Earlier detection of new SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest and concern allows researchers and public health officials the needed time to gather information about transmissibility, virulence, and vaccine effectiveness to enable adjustments to treatment and prevention strategies," the researchers wrote, adding that the surveillance measure could be used as an early warning system for future outbreaks.

MORE: US flying blind to potential COVID-19 resurgence, experts say, as states scale back on testing, data reporting

Across the globe, BA.2 now accounts for approximately 86% of sequences from the last four weeks, World Health Organization technical director Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove reported earlier this month. She stressed that declines in surveillance could ultimately put the world at risk as the virus continues to spread.

"It's really critical that we have testing and it's really critical that we have sequencing ... that the systems that have been put in place for surveillance, for testing, for sequencing right now be reinforced, that they are not taken apart, because we need to move on to the next challenge," Van Kerkhove said.

MORE: COVID cases predicted to rise in coming weeks because of new BA.2 variant

In order to track new variants, teams have been sequencing the virus' genetic material to identify its strain, lineage and specific mutations.

"We've only just realized the value of these methods for our communities and our health. Instead of fully recognizing this, we're considering stopping. This is short-sighted," said Davida S. Smyth, Ph.D., a professor and microbiologist at Texas A&M University – San Antonio, who has been tracking COVID-19 in New York City's wastewater since the summer of 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fDAwx_0etw4Wnn00
The Washington Post via Getty Images - PHOTO: Vials containing positive Covid test results await processing to discern variants that are rapidly spreading throughout the United States at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, April 9, 2021, in Baltimore.

Wastewater will continue to be an important tool as a preliminary indicator of COVID-19 trends in the U.S. However, adequate genetic sequencing is also needed in order to identify new variants in the water.

"The only way we can track the virus is through a combination of clinical sequencing and wastewater sequencing," Smyth said. "Wastewater can in fact serve as an early warning system. Without sequencing, we cannot determine the identity of the virus variants that are circulating and without testing we cannot know how prevalent it is."

Closing down testing sites

Of additional concern for some experts has been the decision to close down testing sites in favor of at-home testing. From coast to coast, dozens of states have moved to shutter public testing sites.

With at-home tests now widely available, most Americans are also not reporting their results to officials, and thus, experts say that infection totals are likely undercounted.

MORE: 2 years into pandemic, Americans still feeling deadly impact of COVID-19

"The less data we have, the less insight -- even predictive insight -- we have to create evidence-based public health policy," Jessica Malaty Rivera, an epidemiologist at the Pandemic Prevention Institute told ABC News.

In addition, officials are unable to sequence at-home tests, which means potential mutations or new variants could go undetected, experts say.

"The fact is, we've never tested enough. And I worry we've fallen Into the fallacy of 'testing less, means less COVID.' That's a dangerous approach to this next phase of the pandemic," Malaty Rivera said.

Funding key

Health officials and experts agree that access to adequate funding will also be essential to the country's ability to keep the virus under control.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told NPR's "Morning Edition" earlier this month that government funding is essential to the agency's ability to monitor variants, and study other key COVID-19 issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=359502_0etw4Wnn00
John Moore/Getty Images - PHOTO: A health worker waits at an empty Covid-19 testing center at the Washington State Convention Center, March 9, 2022, in Seattle.

"We need more in order to be able to maintain all of those activities," Walensky said. "We use those resources to monitor for variants, not just here but across the globe, and to support a global effort so that we can vaccinate more across the world and work to make sure that new variants don't arise."

Recognizing that we still do not know everything about COVID-19 will be important, Smyth added, as the virus has frequently proven itself to be erratic and unpredictable.

"I am concerned given that we've likely not seen the last of emergent SARS-CoV-2 variants and we've likely not seen the last of what this virus can do in response to vaccines and our immune system," Smyth said. "Without observation and surveillance, we could be blindsided.​ We're not out of the woods yet."

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
ABC News
ABC News

596K+

Followers

145K+

Posts

321M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
deseret.com

Experts say the U.S. might not see the next COVID-19 surge coming

The United States may be vulnerable to an unseen surge of COVID-19 cases right now, according to multiple health experts. Why it matters: The United States has reached a lull period in the coronavirus outbreak. All of that could be upended without much foresight because of how Americans are currently handling the pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hinder#Cdc#Health Science#Pcr#Getty Images Photo#Discovery Center
MedicalXpress

How dangerous is BA.2, the new COVID-19 variant?

As COVID-19 case numbers climb in East Asia and now Europe—a surge largely attributed to the BA.2 subvariant of omicron—it makes sense that concern would rise in the U.S. It's happened before during the course of the now two-year-old pandemic: a surge on another continent is followed by a surge in North America.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

COVID-19: FDA Announces New Recall For At-Home Tests

Federal health officials are cautioning Americans not to use a specific COVID-19 at-home testing kit that has not been approved or authorized by medical authorities. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are advising against the use of the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test because they have not been cleared for use.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Parade

Is the BA.2 Variant A Major Cause for Concern? Doctors Weigh In

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. Just as COVID cases seem to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
The Weather Channel

While COVID-19 is Less Deadly than Flu in the UK, Another Variant Could Change This: Infectious Diseases Expert

COVID-19 now could be less deadly than flu in the UK, infectious diseases expert Professor Paul Hunter said, although he warned another variant could still change this. According to the Daily Mail, government figures indicate the virus had a mortality rate of around 0.2% before the ultra-transmissible strain erupted onto the scene.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

New COVID-19 variant found in Israel. It may be a combination of omicron variants

A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in Israel after two travelers came back infected, the country’s Health Ministry said Wednesday. Details: The Health Ministry said the two COVID-19 patients had “a previously unidentified COVID variant” that appears to be a combination of the BA.1 (omicron) and infectious BA.2 (stealth omicron) variants, per Haaretz.
WORLD
UPI News

Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children

The Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause croup in young children, including severe cases that require hospitalization and intensive care, a new study shows. "The relatively high hospitalization rate and the large number of medication doses our COVID-19 croup patients required suggests that COVID-19 might cause more severe croup compared to other viruses," said study co-author Dr. Ryan Brewster, who is in the combined pediatrics residency program at Boston Children's Hospital and Boston Medical Center.
BOSTON, MA
AOL Corp

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize 2nd Covid booster for people 65 and older

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they asked U.S. regulators to authorize a second Covid-19 vaccine booster for people 65 and older. If the Food and Drug Administration grants authorization, the additional shot would go to a group of people who are among those with the highest risk of serious illness and death from Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Moderna CEO insists a fourth vaccine dose may be needed to control a future Covid 'stealth' variant wave even as Dr Fauci assures Americans another surge is not around the corner: US cases dropped 4% over the past week

Covid case numbers are continuing to steadily decline in the U.S., and even while some nations elsewhere suffer recent upticks in cases, officials stateside are assuring Americans that another surge will not be on the way this spring. Yet, America's most profitable vaccine manufacturers are pushing to roll out a...
INDUSTRY
deseret.com

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for young kids

Moderna announced Wednesday that its coronavirus vaccine is safe for young children. Why it matters: Moderna’s announcement represents a turning point in the development of vaccines for children under 6 years of age. Details: Moderna said that its two-dose coronavirus vaccine provided safe protection for children, toddlers and babies.
KIDS
ABC News

ABC News

596K+
Followers
145K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy