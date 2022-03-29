ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smoking May Be Going Away, But Here Are the Machines Left Behind

By Tommy Carroll
WKMI
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Smoking may become a thing of the past, but here are a bunch of vintage cigarette vending machines you may remember from...

Comments / 19

Wiliest Coyote
1d ago

I remember sneaking into bars back in the day and rifling in quarters as fast a possible and pulling then knob before the bartender saw us🤣

14
Joseph Roberts
21h ago

Ahhh the glory days the vending machines. Oh that brings me back to a more simpler time. I miss them. 🤔

6
Guest
1d ago

Yea I do remember those machines at restaurants and liquor stores

9
NewsBreak
Recipes
UPI News

Full set of teeth left behind at British restaurant

March 21 (UPI) -- A British restaurant is trying to find the owner of an unusual piece of lost and found property: a full set of teeth. The Barclay Pizza & Prosecco, located in Royton, Oldham, England, said workers were cleaning in the early morning hours Sunday when they found a full set of dentures on the floor in the bar area of the eatery.
