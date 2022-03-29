Smoking May Be Going Away, But Here Are the Machines Left Behind
Smoking may become a thing of the past, but here are a bunch of vintage cigarette vending machines you may remember from...wkmi.com
Smoking may become a thing of the past, but here are a bunch of vintage cigarette vending machines you may remember from...wkmi.com
I remember sneaking into bars back in the day and rifling in quarters as fast a possible and pulling then knob before the bartender saw us🤣
Ahhh the glory days the vending machines. Oh that brings me back to a more simpler time. I miss them. 🤔
Yea I do remember those machines at restaurants and liquor stores
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 19