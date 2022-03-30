Robert Vaughn

Oscars producer Will Packer is unfolding details of the events that occurred at the 2022 Oscars. In a preview clip of an upcoming "Good Morning America" interview, which was obtained by Variety, the producer reportedly shared that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was there and ready to arrest Will Smith if Chris Rock chose to press charges after the "King Richard" star slapped him.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, a bid to control energy prices that have spiked after the United States and allies imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
NEW YORK (AP) — An independent group formed by former and current Amazon workers is trying to organize a company warehouse in New York City, a David and Goliath scenario that could lead to the retail giant’s first unionized facility in the U.S. Workers at an Amazon fulfillment...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gay rights advocates sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday to block a new law that forbids classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The law has catapulted Florida and DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, to the...
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Thursday that he will oppose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, marking the first time the GOP senator will vote against a nominee for the high court since joining the Senate. “I will oppose her and I will vote no,”...
WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Americans will be allowed to choose an X for gender on their passport applications and select their sex on Social Security cards, the Biden administration said on Thursday in announcing measures to support transgender Americans against wave of state laws targeting them. The State Department...
Well wishes are pouring in for Bruce Willis after his family revealed he was diagnosed with aphasia, a medical condition that can affect his cognitive abilities, and will be stepping away from acting. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.March 31, 2022.
(CNN) — Two people are dead and two others are hurt after a tornado struck in the Florida Panhandle on Thursday morning, authorities said -- part of a series of storms that have laid waste to buildings around the South since Wednesday. A tornado struck Washington County, north of...
Lviv, Ukraine (CNN) — Russian forces have withdrawn from Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster, the state enterprise overseeing Ukraine's nuclear power plants said on Thursday. "It was confirmed that the occupiers, who seized the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and other facilities in the Exclusion Zone,...
A judge struck down New York’s new congressional and legislative maps on Thursday as an illegal gerrymander, dealing a setback to Democrats who were expected to benefit heavily from the new political lines. In a ruling, State Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister in Steuben County ordered state lawmakers to...
Comments / 0