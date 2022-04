The Cumberland County 4-H Youth Development Program has announced the winners of its 2022 4-H Equestrian of the Year contest:. Jada Jacobson was selected by a panel of judges as the 4-H Senior Equestrian of the Year. Jacobson is an active member of 4-H and a member of many clubs, including Pony Pals, Mini Mania and Junior Livestock.

