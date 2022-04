Trinity Prep senior Nick Carpenter won an epic FSU Relays boys 3,200-meter run last Friday night and Hagerty junior Brayden Seymour was close behind. Carpenter clocked a time of 8 minutes, 57.92 seconds that ranks No. 1 in Florida and No. 5 nationally for 2022, according to the MileSplit.com database. Seymour crossed the line in 8:59.72, the nation’s No. 9 time, to finish fourth in the best ...

